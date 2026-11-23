The New Jersey high school football season is one week away from crowning state champions, and there were more top performers during the week of Nov. 20-21.

Bergen Catholic's Trey Tagliaferri threw for 245 yards and a touchdown, Newton's Evan Cotter rushed for 242 yards and two scores, and Passaic County Tech's Bryce Longo threw for 282 yards and three TDs.

Those were just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI New Jersey Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, and cast your vote for the performance that impressed you the most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Hakim Theresa Jr. of Rancocas Valley, for the second consecutive week.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 29. The winner will be announced in next week's Player of the Year poll.

Trey Tagliaferri, Bergen Catholic

Tagliaferri completed 21 of 29 passes for 245 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 38 yards and a score in Bergen Catholic's 20-10 victory over St. Joseph Prep in the NJSIAA Non-Public Group A Semifinals.

Evan Cotter, Newton

Cotter had 39 carries for 242 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Newton's 26-21 win over Cedar Grove in the NJSIAA Group 1 Semifinals.

Bryce Longo, Passaic County Tech

Longo went 13-of-19 for 282 passing yards and three touchdowns in Passaic County Tech's 41-16 blowout victory over Piscataway in the NJSIAA Group 5 Semifinals.

Jalen Parker, Washington Township

Parker went 11-of-18 for 196 passing yards (school season record) and a touchdown in Washington Township's 21-14 win over Rancocas Valley in the NJSIAA Group 5 Semifinals.

Ca'Si Thomas, Don Bosco Prep

Thomas had 19 carries for 209 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Don Bosco Prep's 35-0 shutout victory over St. Peter's Prep in the NJSIAA Non-Public Group A Semifinals.

David Stewart, Shalick

Stewart hauled in two catches for 128 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Shalick's 21-6 win over Salem in the NJSIAA Group 1 Semifinals.

Rowan Martin, Paramus Catholic

Martin went 6-of-9 for 173 passing yards and two touchdowns in Paramus Catholic's 43-7 blowout victory over Donovan Catholic in the NJSIAA Non-Public Group B Semifinals.

Anthony Tirico, Seneca

Tirico completed nine passes for 141 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 132 yards and a score on 26 carries in Seneca's 30-27 win over Burlington Township in the NJSIAA Group 3 Semifinals.

Leo Etter, Old Tappan

Etter hauled in six catches for 90 receiving yards and three touchdowns, along with an interception on defense in Old Tappan's 42-7 blowout victory over West Essex in the NJSIAA Group 3 Semifinals..

Ausar Heard, Glassboro

Heard registered 26 tackles, 10 solo stops, and two tackles for loss in Glassboro's 33-7 win over West Deptford in the NJSIAA Group 2 Semifinals.

Joshua Quann, Winslow Township

Quann returned a fumble for a 36-yard scoop-and-score in Winslow Township's 20-19 victory over Atlantic City in the NJSIAA Group 4 Semifinals.

Zach Wugman, DePaul Catholic

Wugman registered 11 tackles, two solo stops, two tackles for loss, and a sack in DePaul Catholic's 28-21 win over Red Bank Catholic in the NJSIAA Non-Public Group B Semifinals.