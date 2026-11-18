It was the opening week of postseason play in Oklahoma high school football.

There were several players that helped their teams advance to the next round, and some of those players were able to keep their teams undefeated on the 2026 season thus far.

Now, it’s your turn to determine who should be the latest High School On SI Oklahoma Football Player of the Week for the 2026 season. Read about the Week 11 nominees below, then cast your vote in the poll.

Congratulations to the winner of last week’s voting: Parker Peterson of Stillwater. The senior nose guard had 10 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack, part of a defense that allowed minus 13 yards rushing as the Pioneers defeated Bartlesville, 76-12.

Voting will remain open until Sunday, Nov. 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Caleb Adesola, Elgin

Adesola, a junior defensive lineman, had seven tackles with four tackles for loss, three sacks, a quarterback pressure and a forced fumble as the Owls stayed undefeated after a 45-21 win against Midwest City in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs.

Duke Berchtold, Newcastle

Berchtold, a junior quarterback, completed 77% of his passes in the Racers’ 52-7 win against Lawton in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs. He was 13-of-17 passing for 237 yards and four touchdowns.

Dominic Berry, Del City

Berry, a junior receiver, hauled in 10 passes for 239 yards and two TDs while on defense, recorded nine tackles, three tackles for loss, intercepted a pass and broke up two more in the Eagles’ 52-49 overtime win against Pryor in the opening round of the 5A playoffs.

Major Brooks, Lincoln Christian

Brooks, a sophomore quarterback, completed all 17 of his passing attempts, finishing with 306 yards and three TDs. All of that was achieved in the first half as the Bulldogs built a 49-0 halftime lead en route to a 63-6 win against Sequoyah-Claremore in the opening round of the 2A-I postseason.

Brett Calamateo, Kingfisher

A junior quarterback, Calamateo completed 7-of-9 passes for 142 yards and a TD but had a more phenomenal performance on the ground, rushing for 191 yards on 21 carries and scoring seven TDs as the Yellowjackets outlasted Kingston in triple overtime, 71-70, in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs.

Levi Ferrell, Hennessey

Ferrell, a senior quarterback, completed 6-of-9 passes for 64 yards and a TD while rushing for 193 yards on 28 carries and three more scores in the Eagles’ 49-21 win against Tishomingo in the opening round of the 2A-II playoffs.

Ty Jerrell, Pocola

Jerrell, a senior receiver/linebacker, caught three passes for 25 yards and two TDs, while on defense, had 15 tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack and a pick-six for another score in the Indians’ 42-14 win against Morrison in the first round of the Class A-I playoffs.

Darrius Johnson, Tuttle

Johnson, a senior running back, carried the ball 34 times for 239 yards and two TDs in the Tigers' 46-6 win against Woodward in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Keegan Johnston, Ketchum

A junior quarterback, Johnston completed one pass for 30 yards while rushing for 233 yards on 11 carries and four TDs as the Warriors moved to 11-0 after a 45-6 win against Liberty in the opening round of the A-II playoffs.

Jeremiah Jones, Tulsa Union

A senior defensive end, Jones recorded eight total tackles - seven of those solo stops - along with four tackles for loss, two sacks and five quarterback hurries in the Redhawks’ 27-17 win against Edmond Memorial in the opening round of the 6AI playoffs.

Cash Keys, Fort Gibson

Keys, a senior, had 146 yards of total offense and scored four TDs while recording nine tackles and broke up a pass in the Tigers’ 50-35 win against Poteau in the first round of the 4A playoffs.

Jacob Kirk, Keys

Kirk, a sophomore, caught two passes for 71 yards and a TD, had nine tackles along with a 65-yard pick-six in the Cougars’ 28-27 win against Beggs in the opening round of the Class 2A-II playoffs.

Brayden McMullen, Muskogee

The Roughers’ junior quarterback completed 14-of-22 passes for 398 yards and five TDs in their 48-13 win against Putnam City North in the first round of the 6AII playoffs.

Crayton Sapp, Sequoyah-Tahlequah

Sapp, a senior quarterback, completed 11-of-24 passes for 172 yards and two TDs while adding 45 yards rushing and a score as the Indians rallied from a 14-point fourth quarter deficit to defeat Rejoice Christian, 35-28, in the first round of the 2A-I playoffs.

Prince Shelburn, Yukon

Shelburn, a junior running back, carried the ball 34 times for 192 yards and a TD while also catching a 7-yard pass for another score in the Millers’ 35-21 win at Norman North in the first round of the 6AI playoffs.