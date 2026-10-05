Vote: Who Was the New Jersey High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 1-3)

We're already halfway through high school football season in New Jersey, and there were more top performers during the week of Oct. 1-3.

Brearley's Ryan Nelson totaled six touchdowns, Donovan Catholic's Alex Staten rushed for 371 yards and a score, and Delran's Liam Simon returned two punts for touchdowns.

Those are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI New Jersey Football Player of the Week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Brad Vierheilig of Ramapo, for the second time this season.

Read about all 12 candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Oct. 11 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week.

Ryan Nelson, Brearley

Nelson, a junior quarterback, completed 13 of 15 passes for 265 yards and four touchdowns, and ran for 53 yards and two scores in Brearley's 48-13 victory over Roselle.

Alex Staten, Donovan Catholic

Staten, a senior running back, had 18 carries for 371 rushing yards and a touchdown in Donovan Catholic's dominant 51-13 win over Rumson-Fair Haven.

Liam Simon, Delran

Simon, a sophomore, returned two punts for touchdowns (69 yards and 56 yards) and had a 40-yard receiving score in Delran's 41-6 blowout victory over Nottingham.

Landon Pernell, Piscataway

Pernell, a senior quarterback, went a perfect 12-of-12 for 247 passing yards and four touchdowns in Piscataway's 46-6 blowout win over Franklin.

Christian Senatore, Fort Lee

Senatore, a senior running back, had 26 carries for 253 rushing yards and four touchdowns, along with two 2-point conversions and an interception on defense in Fort Lee's 28-21 victory over Pascack Hills.

Bryan Porter, Bergen Catholic

Porter, a senior wide receiver and Georgia Tech commit, hauled in 11 catches for 169 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Bergen Catholic's 34-30 win over Don Bosco Prep.

Cole Paskiewicz, West Deptford

Paskiewicz, a sophomore, rushed for 260 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries in West Deptford's 59-8 blowout victory over Overbrook.

Zion Fairley, North Plainfield

Fairley, a senior quarterback, threw for 360 yards and three touchdowns on 18-of-30 passing, and ran for 34 yards and a score on 11 carries in North Plainfield's 28-27 win over Spotswood.

Jayion Moss, Winslow Township

Moss, a senior wide receiver, hauled in eight catches for 128 receiving yards and a touchdown in Winslow Township's 31-24 victory over Red Bank Catholic.

Matt Scheinman, Holmdel

Scheinman, a senior defensive back, registered 15 tackles, five tackles for loss, and two sacks in Holmdel's 12-0 shutout win over Middletown South.

Euriel Watt, Clifton

Watt, a senior, had 37 carries for 243 rushing yards and three touchdowns, along with an interception on defense in Clifton's 23-20 victory over Montclair.

Brody Conway, Timber Creek

Conway, a senior linebacker, recorded 17 tackles, 12 solo stops, four tackles for loss, and a sack in Timber Creek's dominant 43-0 shutout win over Absegami.