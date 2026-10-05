Vote: Who Was the New Jersey High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 1-3)
We're already halfway through high school football season in New Jersey, and there were more top performers during the week of Oct. 1-3.
Brearley's Ryan Nelson totaled six touchdowns, Donovan Catholic's Alex Staten rushed for 371 yards and a score, and Delran's Liam Simon returned two punts for touchdowns.
Those are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI New Jersey Football Player of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Brad Vierheilig of Ramapo, for the second time this season.
Read about all 12 candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Oct. 11 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week.
Ryan Nelson, Brearley
Nelson, a junior quarterback, completed 13 of 15 passes for 265 yards and four touchdowns, and ran for 53 yards and two scores in Brearley's 48-13 victory over Roselle.
Alex Staten, Donovan Catholic
Staten, a senior running back, had 18 carries for 371 rushing yards and a touchdown in Donovan Catholic's dominant 51-13 win over Rumson-Fair Haven.
Liam Simon, Delran
Simon, a sophomore, returned two punts for touchdowns (69 yards and 56 yards) and had a 40-yard receiving score in Delran's 41-6 blowout victory over Nottingham.
Landon Pernell, Piscataway
Pernell, a senior quarterback, went a perfect 12-of-12 for 247 passing yards and four touchdowns in Piscataway's 46-6 blowout win over Franklin.
Christian Senatore, Fort Lee
Senatore, a senior running back, had 26 carries for 253 rushing yards and four touchdowns, along with two 2-point conversions and an interception on defense in Fort Lee's 28-21 victory over Pascack Hills.
Bryan Porter, Bergen Catholic
Porter, a senior wide receiver and Georgia Tech commit, hauled in 11 catches for 169 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Bergen Catholic's 34-30 win over Don Bosco Prep.
Cole Paskiewicz, West Deptford
Paskiewicz, a sophomore, rushed for 260 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries in West Deptford's 59-8 blowout victory over Overbrook.
Zion Fairley, North Plainfield
Fairley, a senior quarterback, threw for 360 yards and three touchdowns on 18-of-30 passing, and ran for 34 yards and a score on 11 carries in North Plainfield's 28-27 win over Spotswood.
Jayion Moss, Winslow Township
Moss, a senior wide receiver, hauled in eight catches for 128 receiving yards and a touchdown in Winslow Township's 31-24 victory over Red Bank Catholic.
Matt Scheinman, Holmdel
Scheinman, a senior defensive back, registered 15 tackles, five tackles for loss, and two sacks in Holmdel's 12-0 shutout win over Middletown South.
Euriel Watt, Clifton
Watt, a senior, had 37 carries for 243 rushing yards and three touchdowns, along with an interception on defense in Clifton's 23-20 victory over Montclair.
Brody Conway, Timber Creek
Conway, a senior linebacker, recorded 17 tackles, 12 solo stops, four tackles for loss, and a sack in Timber Creek's dominant 43-0 shutout win over Absegami.
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Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.