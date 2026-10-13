Vote: Who Was the New Jersey High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 8-10)

We're already halfway through high school football season in New Jersey, and there were more top performers during the week of Oct. 8-10.

Timber Creek's Keeanu Darji totaled eight touchdowns, New Milford's Kobe St. Hilaire rushed for 428 yards and five touchdowns, and Passaic County Tech's Tyson Watkins recorded 246 receiving yards.

Those are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI New Jersey Football Player of the Week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Alex Staten of Donovan Catholic.

Read about all 12 candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Oct. 18 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week.

Keeanu Darji, Timber Creek

Darji, a sophomore quarterback, completed 11 of 17 passes for 331 yards and six touchdowns, and rushed for 19 yards and two scores in Timber Creek's dominant 56-0 shutout victory over Nottingham.

Kobe St. Hilaire, New Milford

St. Hilaire, a senior running back, had 23 carries for 428 rushing yards and five touchdowns in New Milford's 47-14 blowout win over Hawthorne.

Tyson Watkins, Passaic County Tech

Watkins, a junior wide receiver, hauled in nine catches for 246 receiving yards and four touchdowns in Passaic County Tech's 48-26 victory over Union City.

Robert O'Connor, Millville

O'Connor, a senior quarterback, went 15-of-19 for 346 passing yards and five touchdowns in Millville's 38-0 shutout win over Mainland Regional.

Andrew Geisen, Vernon

Geisen, a senior wide receiver, had 24 carries for 338 rushing yards and five touchdowns in Vernon's 50-20 victory over Hackettstown.

Jonah Carbon, Pompton Lakes

Carbon, a senior wide receiver/defensive back, hauled in six catches for 182 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and recorded a 97-yard pick-six in Pompton Lakes' 46-0 shutout win over Cresskill.

Matt McKeever, Summit

McKeever, a junior quarterback, had 19 carries for 304 yards and four touchdowns in Summit's 42-21 victory over Woodbridge.

James Brown, Paramus Catholic

Brown, a sophomore, felt good with 12 tackles, seven solo stops, three tackles for loss, and three QB hurries in Paramus Catholic's 31-17 win over Bergen Catholic.

Abel Paul, Livingston

Paul rushed for 322 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries in Livingston's 43-14 victory over Barringer.

Nate Sauerwald, Seneca

Sauerwald, a senior wide receiver, hauled in seven catches for 221 receiving yards and four touchdowns in Seneca's 49-16 win over Hammonton.

Hunter Wolfe, Newton

Wolfe, a senior wide receiver/defensive back, registered three interceptions on defense and hauled in five receptions for 127 yards and three touchdowns on offense in Newton's 35-6 victory over Kittatinny Regional.

Andrew Filan, Saddle Brook

Filan, a freshman, recorded 21 tackles on defense, as well as 15 carries for 207 rushing yards and a 27-yard touchdown reception in Saddle Brook's 54-12 win over Secaucus.