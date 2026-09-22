Vote: Who Was the New Jersey High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 17-19)
High school football season continues in the state of New Jersey, and there were more top performers during the week of Sept. 17-19.
Somerville's Dylan Boehm passed for 362 yards and five touchdowns, Newton's Evan Cotter rushed for 239 yards and four scores, and West Morris Mendham's Owen Lieberwirth set a school record with 22 tackles.
Those are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI New Jersey Football Player of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Brad Vierheilig of Ramapo.
Read about all 12 candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Sept. 27 at 11: 59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week.
Dylan Boehm, Somerville
Boehm, a sophomore quarterback, completed 18 of 25 passes for 362 yards and five touchdowns in Somerville's 55-24 victory over Watchung Hills Regional.
Evan Cotter, Newton
Cotter, a junior running back, had 16 carries for 239 rushing yards and four touchdowns in Newton's 41-7 blowout win over Jefferson Township.
Owen Lieberwirth, West Morris Mendham
Lieberwirth, a senior, set a school record with 22 tackles on defense, while registering 16 carries for 175 rushing yards and a touchdown on offense in West Morris Mendham's 21-7 victory over Randolph.
Sean Sharpe, Belleville
Sharpe, a junior wide receiver, hauled in four catches for 200 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Belleville's 36-21 win over Bergen Tech.
Roman Comey, St. Augustine Prep
Comey, a senior and Cincinnati commit, had 28 carries for 248 rushing yards and five touchdowns in St. Augustine Prep's 42-14 blowout victory over Winslow Township.
James McLaughlin, Demarest
McLaughlin, a junior, had 32 carries for 218 rushing yards and four touchdowns on offense, along with a forced fumble on defense in Demarest's 35-27 win over Ridgefield Park.
Dakota Lasater, Freehold Township
Lasater, a senior, completed 23 of 41 passes for 354 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 100 yards and a score on offense, while forcing a fumble and intercepting a pass in Freehold Township's 27-24 victory over Matawan Regional.
Andrew Baginski, Montville
Baginski, a sophomore, had six carries for 101 rushing yards and a score, along with five catches for 132 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Montville's 42-21 win over Parsippany Hills.
Enzo Balsamo, Bishop Eustace Prep
Balsamo, a sophomore linebacker, registered 13 tackles, five tackles for loss, and three sacks in Bishop Eustace Prep's 16-6 victory over Collingswood.
Isaiah Alvarez, Don Bosco Prep
Alvarez, a senior wide receiver, hauled in nine catches for 126 receiving yards and a touchdown in Don Bosco Prep's 35-9 win over Paramus Catholic.
Arique Fleming, Elizabeth
Fleming had another impressive week by going 19-of-28 for 380 passing yards and five touchdowns on offense, and registering seven tackles, a tackle for loss, and a pass break-up in Elizabeth's 62-35 victory over St. Joseph.
Brady Veenstra, Ramsey
Veenstra, a junior wide receiver, caught nine passes for 166 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Ramsey's 24-14 win over Mountain Lakes.
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Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.