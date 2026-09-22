Vote: Who Was the New Jersey High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 17-19)

High school football season continues in the state of New Jersey, and there were more top performers during the week of Sept. 17-19.

Somerville's Dylan Boehm passed for 362 yards and five touchdowns, Newton's Evan Cotter rushed for 239 yards and four scores, and West Morris Mendham's Owen Lieberwirth set a school record with 22 tackles.

Those are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI New Jersey Football Player of the Week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Brad Vierheilig of Ramapo.

Read about all 12 candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Sept. 27 at 11: 59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week.

Dylan Boehm, Somerville

Boehm, a sophomore quarterback, completed 18 of 25 passes for 362 yards and five touchdowns in Somerville's 55-24 victory over Watchung Hills Regional.

Evan Cotter, Newton

Cotter, a junior running back, had 16 carries for 239 rushing yards and four touchdowns in Newton's 41-7 blowout win over Jefferson Township.

Owen Lieberwirth, West Morris Mendham

Lieberwirth, a senior, set a school record with 22 tackles on defense, while registering 16 carries for 175 rushing yards and a touchdown on offense in West Morris Mendham's 21-7 victory over Randolph.

Sean Sharpe, Belleville

Sharpe, a junior wide receiver, hauled in four catches for 200 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Belleville's 36-21 win over Bergen Tech.

Roman Comey, St. Augustine Prep

Comey, a senior and Cincinnati commit, had 28 carries for 248 rushing yards and five touchdowns in St. Augustine Prep's 42-14 blowout victory over Winslow Township.

James McLaughlin, Demarest

McLaughlin, a junior, had 32 carries for 218 rushing yards and four touchdowns on offense, along with a forced fumble on defense in Demarest's 35-27 win over Ridgefield Park.

Dakota Lasater, Freehold Township

Lasater, a senior, completed 23 of 41 passes for 354 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 100 yards and a score on offense, while forcing a fumble and intercepting a pass in Freehold Township's 27-24 victory over Matawan Regional.

Andrew Baginski, Montville

Baginski, a sophomore, had six carries for 101 rushing yards and a score, along with five catches for 132 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Montville's 42-21 win over Parsippany Hills.

Enzo Balsamo, Bishop Eustace Prep

Balsamo, a sophomore linebacker, registered 13 tackles, five tackles for loss, and three sacks in Bishop Eustace Prep's 16-6 victory over Collingswood.

Isaiah Alvarez, Don Bosco Prep

Alvarez, a senior wide receiver, hauled in nine catches for 126 receiving yards and a touchdown in Don Bosco Prep's 35-9 win over Paramus Catholic.

Arique Fleming, Elizabeth

Fleming had another impressive week by going 19-of-28 for 380 passing yards and five touchdowns on offense, and registering seven tackles, a tackle for loss, and a pass break-up in Elizabeth's 62-35 victory over St. Joseph.

Brady Veenstra, Ramsey

Veenstra, a junior wide receiver, caught nine passes for 166 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Ramsey's 24-14 win over Mountain Lakes.