Vote: Who Was the Pennsylvania High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 7-12)

Pennsylvania high school football players delivered another collection of big individual performances during the week of Sept. 7-12, with running backs producing some of the state's most impressive numbers.

Great Valley running back Beau Kosmalski rushed for 262 yards and five TDs, Central Catholic's Chrys Black Jr. accounted for 323 yards and four scores rushing and on a punt return, and Mercyhurst Prep's Vinnie Feliciano needed just 10 carries to rush for 236 yards and four TDs. Plum quarterback John Nonnenberg also threw five TD passes, while several defensive standouts filled the stat sheet.

High School On SI has selected 12 candidates for Pennsylvania High School Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Jaylen Delaney of Mount Carmel, who won for the second consecutive week.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 21. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Chrys Black Jr., Central Catholic

Black rushed 27 times for 253 yards and three TDs and returned a punt 70 yards for another score in Central Catholic's 48-24 win over Pine-Richland.

John Nonnenberg, Plum

Nonnenberg, a senior quarterback, completed 12-of-17 passes for 250 yards and five TDs in Plum's 49-0 win over Fox Chapel.

DaZarie Carson, Cathedral Prep

Carson, a senior running back, rushed 18 times for 221 yards and three TDs in Cathedral Prep's 49-7 win over Erie.

Lucas Lo Presto, Pittston Area

Lo Presto, a junior wide receiver, caught seven passes for 211 yards and two TDs in Pittston Area's 50-34 win over Hanover Area.

Vinnie Feliciano, Mercyhurst Prep

Feliciano rushed 10 times for 236 yards and four TDs in Mercyhurst Prep's 56-14 win over Saegertown.

Jonathan Petras, Slippery Rock

Petras, a junior quarterback, completed 8-of-11 passes for 304 yards and four TDs in Slippery Rock's 47-14 win over Titusville.

Chase Marshall, Donegal

Marshall, a senior quarterback, threw four TD passes in Donegal's 40-28 win over Annville-Cleona.

Beau Kosmalski, Great Valley

Kosmalski, a junior running back, rushed 19 times for 262 yards and five TDs in Great Valley's 48-15 win over Upper Merion Area.

Nate Anders, Gettysburg

Anders, a junior defensive end, recorded nine tackles, including four tackles for loss and four sacks, in Gettysburg's 41-7 win over Waynesboro.

Ben Bonham, Northwest Area

Bonham, a senior linebacker, recorded eight tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and five quarterback hurries in Northwest Area's 41-27 win over North Penn-Mansfield.

DeSean Whipkey, Bethlehem Center

Whipkey rushed five times for 123 yards and two TDs and caught five passes for 135 yards and two more scores in Bethlehem Center's 46-13 win over Leechburg.

Max Karycki, Mount Carmel

Karycki, a senior, recorded 11 tackles and a half-sack, scored a two-point conversion and delivered a 65-yard punt in Mount Carmel's 48-14 win over Milton.

Pennsylvania High School Football Player of the Week Voting

Which performance impressed you most? Cast your vote for the High School On SI Pennsylvania High School Football Player of the Week below.