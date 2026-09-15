Vote: Who Was the New Jersey High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 7-12)

High school football season continues in the state of New Jersey, and there were more top performers for the week of Sept. 7-12.

Hun's Lukas Prock threw for over 500 yards and eight touchdowns, Shawnee's Cole Anderson rushed for almost 300 yards and three scores, and Timber Creek's Amir Culbertson had over 200 receiving yards.

Those are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI New Jersey Football Player of the Week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Aiden Noblecilia of South Plainfield.

Read about all 12 candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Sept. 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week.

Lukas Prock, Hun

Prock, a junior quarterback and Indiana commit, completed 23 of 29 passes for 507 yards and eight touchdowns in Hun's dominant 69-0 shutout victory over Hewlett Sports Academy (MD).

Cole Anderson, Shawnee

Anderson, a junior, had 24 carries for 284 rushing yards and three touchdowns in Shawnee's 35-13 win over Cherry Hill East.

Amir Culbertson, Timber Creek

Culbertson, a junior wide receiver, hauled in six catches for 219 receiving yards and a touchdown in Timber Creek's 25-6 victory over Triton.

Brad Vierheilig, Ramapo

Vierheilig, a senior linebacker, registered 10 tackles, three TFLs, and a sack in Ramapo's 43-24 win over Ridgewood.

Arique Fleming, Elizabeth

Fleming had a strong week on both sides of the ball, throwing for 215 yards and a touchdown, rushing for 60 yards and a score, and recording two interceptions including a 72-yard pick-six in Elizabeth's 19-7 victory over Union.

Zach Miceli, Old Tappan

Miceli went 11-of-15 for 303 passing yards and four touchdowns, while running for a score, in Old Tappan's 42-21 win over Wayne Valley.

Carson Abbato, Southern Regional

Abbato, a senior quarterback, completed 16 of 20 passes for 308 yards and four touchdowns in Southern Regional's 42-14 victory over Jackson Township.

Jeremy Duran, Bergenfield

Duran, a senior, had 32 carries for 254 rushing yards and three touchdowns in Bergenfield's 22-14 win over Belleville.

Danny Sigler, Middletown North

Sigler, a senior wide receiver, hauled in four catches for 167 receiving yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 52 yards and a score in Middletown North's 34-20 victory over Shore Regional.

Abel Paul, Livingston

Paul, a senior and Lafayette commit, had 17 carries for 211 rushing yards and three touchdowns, along with three catches for 147 receiving yards and a score in Livingston's 48-14 blowout win over Columbia.

Jayion Moss, Winslow Township

Moss, a senior cornerback, registered a sack, a fumble recovery, and an interception in Winslow Township's 21-7 victory over Glassboro.

George Tamer, North Bergen

Tamer, a junior linebacker, finished with 17 solo tackles in North Bergen's 34-0 shutout win over Ferris.