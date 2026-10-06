[Watch] Bergen Catholic Student Section Railing Collapses After Don Bosco Football Game

A dramatic rivalry win for Bergen Catholic turned frightening moments after the final whistle Saturday.

Students rushed toward the front of the bleachers to celebrate with Bergen Catholic players following the Crusaders' 34-30 comeback victory over previously unbeaten Don Bosco Prep on Oct. 3 in Oradell, New Jersey.

As the crowd surged forward, a railing in front of the student section gave way, sending a group of students tumbling onto the track below.

Four students sustained minor injuries, according to NorthJersey.com. Bergen Catholic President Brian Mahoney told the outlet that none required additional medical attention, while Oradell Police Chief David Gangemi said one person was treated at the scene for a leg injury.

Video shared by WPIX sports reporter Perry Sook shows students packed along the railing before it suddenly collapses. Players, coaches and others nearby immediately move toward the students who fell.

This was insane. So glad no one was seriously injured. https://t.co/DO15kLjBcs pic.twitter.com/5R5GUHNEQ2 — Perry Sook (@Sook_Sports) October 5, 2026

The school said a portion of the metal fence separating the track and bleachers was compromised, causing the outside railing to come loose. Mahoney also said the bleachers are inspected annually and that Bergen Catholic plans to conduct an additional inspection of the bleachers and surrounding structures before future events.

The incident came just moments after an emotional finish to one of New Jersey high school football's biggest rivalries.

Bergen Catholic erased a 24-0 deficit to stun Don Bosco Prep, 34-30, in the 84th meeting between the programs. The Crusaders scored 20 points in the fourth quarter, with quarterback Trey Tagliaferri connecting with Georgia Tech 3-star commit Bryan Porter for the go-ahead touchdown with just 15 seconds remaining.

Tagliaferri, a three-star Oklahoma commit, finished 27 of 44 passing for 341 yards, five touchdowns and one interception, while Porter caught 11 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns. The victory improved Bergen Catholic to 3-2 and handed Don Bosco Prep its first loss of the season.

These are the top two teams in New Jersey, according to the MaxPreps rankings. Bergen Catholic is ranked No. 44 nationally, while Don Bosco Prep sits at No. 47. Interestingly, despite Bergen Catholic holding the higher national ranking, MaxPreps has Don Bosco Prep ranked No. 1 in New Jersey, with Bergen Catholic at No. 2. Don Bosco has some strong recruits on their side as well and can be seen in the video below.

Approximately 4,000 spectators were in attendance, according to the Oradell Police Department.

What began as a celebration of one of the season's most memorable comeback wins quickly became a reminder of how fast a packed high school stadium can turn dangerous.

Bergen Catholic is scheduled to return home Saturday, Oct. 10, against Paramus Catholic.