The 2026 New Jersey high school football playoffs have reached the state semifinal round, with 20 public-school sectional champions already crowned and seven state championships still to be decided.

The Nov. 13-14 sectional championship weekend produced several impressive performances, including Washington Township's 41-14 victory over Toms River North, Hoboken's 50-13 rout of Waldwick/Midland Park and Newton's 40-7 win over New Milford.

Washington Township captured the South Jersey Group 5 championship and will face Rancocas Valley in the state semifinals. Passaic County Tech, which defeated Phillipsburg 21-10 to win the North Jersey, Section 2 championship, will meet Piscataway in the other Group 5 semifinal.

In Group 2, undefeated West Deptford and Hoboken remain on course for a potential state championship showdown, while Glassboro and Caldwell will battle for the other championship berth.

The non-public playoffs are also heating up. Don Bosco Prep rolled past St. Joseph of Metuchen 56-0 in Non-Public A, while Bergen Catholic defeated St. Augustine Prep 21-7 and St. Joseph Regional beat Delbarton 38-21.

The public-school and non-public state semifinals are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20, and Saturday, Nov. 21, with seven state championship games set for Nov. 28-29 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

Here is a group-by-group look at the updated New Jersey high school football playoff brackets, including the sectional champions already crowned, state semifinal matchups, championship scores and links to the complete tournaments.

Group 5 New Jersey High School Football Playoff Bracket

Washington Township remained unbeaten with a convincing 41-14 victory over Toms River North to capture the South Jersey Group 5 sectional championship.

The Minutemen will face Central Jersey champion Rancocas Valley, which defeated Old Bridge 42-13.

In North Jersey, Passaic County Tech rallied past Phillipsburg 21-10 to capture its second consecutive North Jersey, Section 2 championship.

Piscataway claimed the North Jersey, Section 1 championship with a dramatic 29-28 victory over Irvington.

Group 5 State Semifinal Matchups — Nov. 20-21

Piscataway vs. Passaic County Tech

Saturday, Nov. 21

Rancocas Valley vs. Washington Township

Friday, Nov. 20

Group 5 Sectional Championship Scores — Nov. 13-14

Piscataway 29, Irvington 28 — North Jersey, Section 1

Passaic County Tech 21, Phillipsburg 10 — North Jersey, Section 2

Rancocas Valley 42, Old Bridge 13 — Central Jersey

Washington Township 41, Toms River North 14 — South Jersey

Group 4 New Jersey High School Football Playoff Bracket

Northern Highlands captured the North Jersey, Section 1 championship with a 31-7 victory over Middletown South.

The Highlanders will face Middletown North, which defeated Chatham 28-7 to win the North Jersey, Section 2 title.

The other semifinal features Central Jersey champion Atlantic City against South Jersey champion Winslow Township.

Atlantic City and Winslow Township will meet with a trip to the Group 4 state championship game at MetLife Stadium on the line.

Group 4 State Semifinal Matchups — Nov. 20

Middletown North vs. Northern Highlands

Atlantic City vs. Winslow Township

Group 4 Sectional Champions

North Jersey, Section 1 — Northern Highlands

North Jersey, Section 2 — Middletown North

Central Jersey — Atlantic City

South Jersey — Winslow Township

Group 3 New Jersey High School Football Playoff Bracket

Old Tappan captured the North Jersey, Section 1 championship with a 22-8 victory over Shabazz and will face North Jersey, Section 2 champion West Essex.

West Essex survived a 17-14 battle with Wayne Hills to advance.

In Central Jersey, Burlington Township delivered one of the biggest surprises of championship weekend, defeating Camden 9-6.

Burlington Township will face South Jersey champion Seneca, which eliminated Pinelands Regional 29-13.

Group 3 State Semifinal Matchups — Nov. 20

Old Tappan vs. West Essex

Burlington Township vs. Seneca

Group 3 Sectional Championship Scores — Nov. 13

Old Tappan 22, Shabazz 8 — North Jersey, Section 1

West Essex 17, Wayne Hills 14 — North Jersey, Section 2

Burlington Township 9, Camden 6 — Central Jersey

Seneca 29, Pinelands Regional 13 — South Jersey

Group 2 New Jersey High School Football Playoff Bracket

Group 2 features two undefeated sectional champions, West Deptford and Hoboken, along with Glassboro and Caldwell.

West Deptford captured the South Jersey championship with a 28-0 shutout of Camden Eastside, while Glassboro won the Central Jersey title by blanking Point Pleasant Borough 20-0.

In North Jersey, Hoboken overwhelmed Waldwick/Midland Park 50-13 to capture the Section 2 championship.

Caldwell claimed the Section 1 title with a 14-7 victory over Westwood.

Group 2 State Semifinal Matchups — Nov. 20

Hoboken vs. Caldwell

Friday, Nov. 20

Glassboro vs. West Deptford

Friday, Nov. 20

Group 2 Sectional Championship Scores — Nov. 13

Caldwell 14, Westwood 7 — North Jersey, Section 1

Hoboken 50, Waldwick/Midland Park 13 — North Jersey, Section 2

Glassboro 20, Point Pleasant Borough 0 — Central Jersey

West Deptford 28, Camden Eastside 0 — South Jersey

Group 1 New Jersey High School Football Playoff Bracket

Newton continued its undefeated season with a 40-7 victory over New Milford to capture the North Jersey, Section 1 championship.

Newton will face Cedar Grove, which defeated Hasbrouck Heights 27-7 to win the Section 2 title.

In South Jersey, Schalick remained unbeaten with a 35-6 victory over Pennsville Memorial.

Schalick will meet Central Jersey champion Salem, which defeated Paulsboro 38-14 in the sectional championship.

Group 1 State Semifinal Matchups — Nov. 20

Cedar Grove vs. Newton

Friday, Nov. 20

Salem vs. Schalick

Friday, Nov. 20

Group 1 Sectional Championship Scores — Nov. 13-14

Newton 40, New Milford 7 — North Jersey, Section 1

Cedar Grove 27, Hasbrouck Heights 7 — North Jersey, Section 2

Salem 38, Paulsboro 14 — Central Jersey

Schalick 35, Pennsville Memorial 6 — South Jersey

Non-Public A New Jersey High School Football Playoff Bracket

The Non-Public A championship race is down to four of New Jersey's premier programs.

Top-seeded Don Bosco Prep delivered a dominant 56-0 victory over St. Joseph of Metuchen to advance against fifth-seeded St. Peter's Prep.

St. Peter's Prep defeated Seton Hall Prep 40-7 in its quarterfinal contest.

The other semifinal features defending champion St. Joseph Regional against Bergen Catholic.

Second-seeded St. Joseph Regional defeated Delbarton 38-21, while No. 3 Bergen Catholic earned a 21-7 victory over St. Augustine Prep.

Non-Public A State Semifinal Matchups — Nov. 20-21

No. 5 St. Peter's Prep vs. No. 1 Don Bosco Prep

Friday, Nov. 20

No. 3 Bergen Catholic vs. No. 2 St. Joseph Regional

Saturday, Nov. 21

Non-Public A Quarterfinal Scores — Nov. 13-14

Don Bosco Prep 56, St. Joseph (Metuchen) 0

St. Peter's Prep 40, Seton Hall Prep 7

St. Joseph Regional 38, Delbarton 21

Bergen Catholic 21, St. Augustine Prep 7

Non-Public B New Jersey High School Football Playoff Bracket

Top-seeded Paramus Catholic advanced to the Non-Public B semifinals with a 55-7 victory over St. John Vianney.

Paramus Catholic will face No. 4 Donovan Catholic, which defeated Immaculata 42-7.

The other semifinal features No. 2 DePaul Catholic against No. 3 Red Bank Catholic.

DePaul advanced with a 38-14 victory over Holy Spirit, while Red Bank Catholic shut out Pope John XXIII 35-0.

Non-Public B State Semifinal Matchups — Nov. 20

No. 4 Donovan Catholic vs. No. 1 Paramus Catholic

Friday, Nov. 20

No. 3 Red Bank Catholic vs. No. 2 DePaul Catholic

Friday, Nov. 20

Non-Public B Quarterfinal Scores — Nov. 13

Paramus Catholic 55, St. John Vianney 7

Donovan Catholic 42, Immaculata 7

DePaul Catholic 38, Holy Spirit 14

Red Bank Catholic 35, Pope John XXIII 0

New Jersey High School Football Sectional Champions Crowned

Twenty public-school sectional championships were decided Nov. 13-14, with four champions emerging from each of the five public-school groups.

The sectional champions are:

Group 5: Piscataway, Passaic County Tech, Rancocas Valley and Washington Township.

Group 4: Northern Highlands, Middletown North, Atlantic City and Winslow Township.

Group 3: Old Tappan, West Essex, Burlington Township and Seneca.

Group 2: Caldwell, Hoboken, Glassboro and West Deptford.

Group 1: Newton, Cedar Grove, Salem and Schalick.

Each of those programs is now two victories away from capturing an NJSIAA state championship.

When Are the 2026 New Jersey High School Football State Championships?

The seven NJSIAA state championship games are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28, and Sunday, Nov. 29, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

The championship weekend will feature five public-school state title games, one each in Groups 1 through 5, along with the Non-Public A and Non-Public B championship games.

The public-school and non-public semifinals will determine the 14 championship finalists Nov. 20-21.

What's Next in the New Jersey High School Football Playoffs?

New Jersey's state semifinal weekend features several compelling matchups, including a Group 5 showdown between unbeaten Washington Township and Rancocas Valley.

In Group 2, Hoboken and West Deptford will attempt to preserve their undefeated seasons against Caldwell and Glassboro, respectively.

The Non-Public A semifinals feature Don Bosco Prep against St. Peter's Prep and a matchup between Bergen Catholic and defending champion St. Joseph Regional.

Non-Public B includes Paramus Catholic against Donovan Catholic and DePaul Catholic against Red Bank Catholic.

With 20 sectional champions already crowned, the remaining teams will now compete for seven state championships at MetLife Stadium.

High School On SI will continue updating the New Jersey high school football playoff brackets with semifinal scores, championship matchups and final results as the 2026 season concludes.