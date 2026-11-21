A week after its 27-24 overtime upset of national No. 1 St. Thomas Aquinas, Lakeland faced a 21-point hole at Chaminade-Madonna. This time, the Dreadnaughts scored 28 unanswered points and survived a late two-point attempt to win 28-27 Friday in Open Division pool play.

Quarterback Brady Quinn hit Tromon Isaac for a 75-yard touchdown on Chaminade-Madonna’s first play from scrimmage, then found Peter Pierre for another score later in the first quarter. A short touchdown run pushed the lead to 21-0 with 10:17 left in the first half.

Quarterback Kelin Hendrix began to find room on the ground in the second quarter. He broke through for Lakeland’s first touchdown with 8:40 left before halftime, and the Dreadnaughts added a two-point conversion to make it 21-8. That was still the score at the break.

Lakeland coach Marvin Frazier said Chaminade-Madonna gave his offense a different look from what it had seen on film, and the adjustment took a few series. Even down 21-8 at halftime, he expected his team to take the lead. With Lakeland already having committed a personal foul, his message to the players was: “When we take the lead, do not rush off the sidelines and kick me out the game.”

Frazier said the Dreadnaughts had to “beat human nature” after making a second consecutive four-hour trip to South Florida. “We were stunned a little,” he said of the first half.

Lakeland kept leaning on Hendrix after halftime. His fourth-and-goal touchdown run brought the Dreadnaughts within 21-15 in the third quarter. Then, on the final play of the quarter, he kept the ball again and reached the end zone to give Lakeland its first lead, 22-21.

WOW. @HendrixKelin keeps it and takes it to the house as time expires in the third! @LHSNaughts takes the lead after trailing 21–0.



END Q3 | Lakeland 22, @nadeboyz 21 pic.twitter.com/9msSEUv4G0 — Florida Prep Report (@FloridaPrepRep) November 21, 2026

Lakeland forced a fourth-down stop and recovered a fourth-quarter fumble. Ahnarri Cooper then broke loose for a touchdown run of more than 50 yards with 3:02 remaining. Chaminade-Madonna blocked the extra point, leaving the score at 28-21.

Quinn gave the Lions one final chance. After a measured fourth-down conversion kept their drive alive, he connected with Isaac for a touchdown with 39 seconds left. Chaminade-Madonna went for two and the win, but the snap slipped under Quinn’s legs. Lakeland recovered the ensuing onside kick to finish the comeback.

THIS IS WILD!! The snap goes through Brady Quinn’s legs on the go-ahead two-point try. @nadeboyz now lines up for an onside kick.@LHSNaughts 28, @nadeboyz 27 | 39.1 seconds left in Q4 pic.twitter.com/FOXf6du2OI — Florida Prep Report (@FloridaPrepRep) November 21, 2026

The Dreadnaughts are 2-0 in pool play heading into their Nov. 27 home game against Venice, their only loss this season. For the second Friday in a row, they won a game that came down to one final play.