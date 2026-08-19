Can Centennial Upset Defending New Mexico Champion Cleveland in Week 1?

Centennial quarterback Ruiz Laborin remembers what it was like facing Cleveland a year ago.

“I feel like last year I was a bit nervous going into that game,” Laborin said. “I feel like, this year, I’m a lot more confident in my abilities.”

That confidence will be tested immediately.

Centennial opens the 2026 New Mexico high school football season on the road against defending Class 6A state champion Cleveland at Lightning Bolt Stadium, giving the Hawks an immediate opportunity to establish themselves as a legitimate title contender.

Cleveland won last year's season-opening shootout 55-42, but Centennial responded by winning five straight games and eventually finished 7-4. All four of the Hawks' losses came against teams that reached the Class 6A semifinals.

Centennial Brings Experience Into Cleveland Showdown

Now an experienced Centennial team returns to Rio Rancho believing it can do more than simply challenge the defending champions.

“Our attitude the whole game was good,” Laborin said on the 2025 Rio Rancho victory. “We had key guys step up in big time moments.”

The 2025 chapter was a shootout, with Cleveland taking a 55-42 victory. Centennial would go on to win five straight, including the 42-40 thriller in Rio Rancho, finishing 7-4 overall.

Their four losses last season? All to programs that made the 6A final four (Cleveland, La Cueva, Las Cruces, Hobbs).

Cleveland enters 2026 as the favorite once again, but the Hawks have become a common name thrown around when talking about the 6A class.

One way to sharpie your name in the title hunt? Take down the reigning champions.

“I feel great heading into this season,” Laborin said. “It feels good being back on the field. The most important thing (this year) is to make everything count and have no regrets.”

Cleveland Reloads After State Championship Season

The Storm will feature a bunch of new toys in their arsenal. Names like defensive end Jacari Smith and running back D’Angelo Mitchell are now in electric blue after offseason transfers.

Where Centennial may have the edge? Experience. It will be the first start of 2028 quarterback Michael Denison, as Cleveland lost a lot of go-to names after the Class of 2026 departed.

Laborin, Ramirez and a stable of senior talent all return to the red and black.

Centennial's Running Game Could Be the Key

Both backfield Hawks can run the rock efficiently, and they will need to. Centennial’s run game was vital to their success in 2025 and it will likely be once again in 2026.

If Centennial is going to pull the upset, its path could begin on the ground.

The Hawks went 6-1 last season when rushing for more than 200 yards as a team. When they failed to reach 200, they went 2-3.

With Laborin and Ramirez back in the Centennial backfield, establishing the run could accomplish two things Thursday night: attack a Cleveland defense replacing key pieces and keep the defending champions' offense on the sideline.

Centennial doesn't need to prove in August that it can win a state championship. Knocking off the team that did it last December, however, would immediately change the conversation surrounding the Hawks.

Laborin isn't treating the opportunity as a burden.

“No extra weight on us,” Laborin said. “I think it’s a great opportunity for us to go and compete.”