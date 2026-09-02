New Mexico High School Football Week 3: Top Games, Storylines and Predictions

Hello, September. The young New Mexico high school football high school football season has already delivered its share of standout performances and unexpected moments.

In Week 3, the temperatures (slowly) begin to drop and several contenders face their biggest tests yet.

Note: All games are set for 7 p.m. this Friday.

Cleveland at Amarillo (Texas)

Last year, the Amarillo Sandies' season rested on the result of a three-way coin flip. A dominant season from the Texas program was brought to a halt due to ineligible players, resulting in the team having to forfeit six games. From playoff favorite to a three-way tie for the last spot, the Sandies won a first-of-its-kind triple coin flip to save their season and postseason hopes.

Now in 2026, Amarillo sits at 1-0, and they will likely need more than luck to handle the Cleveland Storm.

New Mexico’s top team rolls into the Lone Star State with a record of 2-0, winning by 20+ points in both of their first two contests.

The new duo of quarterback Michael Denison and receiver Evan Nanez have been lethal. Nanez, who currently holds Division I offers, has four touchdowns and 359 yards on 16 catches, averaging 179.5 yards a game.

Amarillo, however, will be their best test so far. The Sandies held a talented Palo Duro team to just seven points in their 21-7 opening victory, recording two interceptions and two fumbles on defense.

On offense, the Sandies allowed five sacks. Music to the ears of Cleveland defensive end Jacari Smith, who is searching for his first sack in a Storm uniform.

If Amarillo’s offensive line does not tighten up, Smith and Co. could prove to be game wreckers this Friday.

Pick: Cleveland

La Cueva at Volcano Vista

One team has been waiting for a formidable opponent. Another is looking to avenge a Week 2 loss.

After falling to Colorado’s Palmer Ridge, the La Cueva Bears return to New Mexico for a 6A, non-district clash with the Volcano Vista Hawks.

Volcano has rumbled through the first two weeks, beating Atrisco Heritage Academy and Cibola by a combined score of 84-0.

Hawks’ quarterback Jude Herrera has thrown for nine touchdowns through two games, on top of 560 passing yards.

For La Cueva, they will look for answers on offense, scoring just 10 points up in the Rocky Mountains.

Quarterback Monty Melendez tossed for 292 yards, picking up 55 on the ground, but only had one touchdown to show for it.

Despite still being early in the season, this feels like a must-win for the Bears, with a matchup against Cleveland awaiting them in two weeks. Expect Melendez and LC to respond accordingly.

Pick: La Cueva

Rio Rancho at Roswell

It will be another class-on-class matchup for the Rams, but it will come in unfamiliar territory.

Rio Rancho will be traveling three hours south to take on the Coyotes, who still hold the crown for the Game of the Year, coming over Hobbs in Week 1.

RR was able to get back on track after an underwhelming season opener with a win over 5A’s Los Lunas, showing off the offense with a 48-20 win.

Roswell showed off their offense as well, but fell short of a victory against Texas’ Randall High in a 50-37 shootout defeat.

It is a 6A-4A meeting, but that hasn’t stopped the ‘Yotes before. They will be looking to pull off one last stunner before beginning district play, in what should be a raucous crowd at the Wool Bowl.

Pick: Roswell

Los Alamos (1-1) at Belen (2-0)

Are the Belen Eagles the real deal in 4A? Or is the jury still out due to sample size?

The Valencia County program moved to 2-0 last week with a win over 5A’s Miyamura, stacking victories after taking down Bernalillo 26-14 in a Week 1 Game of the Week between two 4A favorites.

Now, they will welcome the Hilltoppers into town, a program that went 10-1 last season.

Los Alamos took down Belen last season, when they were still 5A foes, 43-36. Now at home, the Eagles have a chance to give the Toppers one last parting gift.

Belen’s ground game has been special through the first two weeks, with quarterback Gonzalo Cano and running back Jeremiah Lord combining for 463 yards and nine touchdowns.

Los Alamos has firepower of their own: senior running back Jordan Herrera, helping LA win 59-6 last week over Taos.

No matter what happens, expect some offensive fireworks at the Eagles’ Nest this Friday.

Pick: Belen

Sandia (2-0) at Eldorado (0-1-1)

It has been an interesting two weeks for both the Eagles and Matadors.

Sandia had a lengthy season opener thanks to lightning delays, creeping into the 11:00 hour on a school night. A week later, lightning delays would return and force Eldorado to tie with Albuquerque High after one overtime period.

Lightning, thunder or whatever the weather may be: these two were pinned as preseason dark horses in the 6A class. Now, they will have the chance to prove it against one another.

Eldorado’s high-octane offense came to life in Week 2, scoring 43 points. As predicted, running back Nolan Romero-Williams was the driving force, scoring four touchdowns and rushing for 144 yards.

For Sandia, they have yet to be truly tested. With so many weapons at quarterback Jahleel Lewis’s disposal, the Matadors offense hasn’t missed a beat, outscoring their opponents 99-6.

It should be a battle of two great offenses, but Sandia isn’t afraid to flex their defensive side either, which will likely be the difference-maker in Albuquerque this Friday.

Pick: Sandia

Dan Allison is a freelance high school and college sports writer. You can reach him at @danlallison on X.