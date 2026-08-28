New Mexico High School Football Game Ends in Rare 43-43 Tie After Lightning Delay

Eldorado and Albuquerque combined for 86 points in a New Mexico high school football game Thursday night, traded touchdowns in overtime and were preparing to settle things in a second extra period.

Then lightning intervened.

With severe weather preventing the teams from continuing at Albuquerque's Wilson Stadium, the game was eventually declared a 43-43 tie — an extraordinarily unusual result in the overtime era of high school football.

And somehow, that wasn't the only strange ending to a high school football game in Albuquerque on Thursday. At nearby Community Stadium, Hope Christian and Legacy Academy had their game interrupted when the stadium lights shut off with approximately two minutes remaining.

Lightning Prevents Double Overtime

At Albuquerque’s Wilson Stadium, the Eldorado Eagles and Albuquerque Bulldogs put on the Game of the Night.

Before double overtime could commence, a lightning delay was in full effect over Wilson Stadium.

In what had already been a long night for both teams, officials declared the game a 43-43 tie shortly after 11:00 p.m.

Both squads traded scores back and forth all evening, with Albuquerque quarterback Adam Aguirre throwing for 383 yards and three touchdowns, while Eldorado’s star back Nolan Romero-Williams rushed for 144 yards and four scores.

Tied 35-35 at the end of the fourth quarter, the teams needed extra time to try and decide this one.

Romero-Williams reached the end zone again for the Eagles in overtime, while Aguirre found Bulldog receiver Giovanni Rivera to respond on the following possession. Both teams converted their two-point attempts, sending the game toward a second overtime which never came.

The game was halted by perhaps the two most feared words that can be heard at a high school football game: lightning delay.

The Impact of a Tie

A tie in New Mexico high school football, and in high school football in general, is pretty rare. Ties have become exceedingly uncommon in high school football since the adoption of overtime procedures, making Thursday's result particularly unusual.

How will this affect the Eagles' and Bulldogs' seasons?

For both teams, in an highly-competitive 6A, every victory matters. Eldorado now looks ahead to facing a reloaded Sandia team, while Albuquerque has both Sandia and La Cueva on the horizon.

The result could prove particularly significant for Albuquerque High, which is seeking its first playoff appearance in 29 years.

Another Game Loses the Lights

Down the road at Albuquerque’s Community Stadium, where the Hope Christian and Legacy Academy were trading blows in a high-scoring affair. Toward the end of the fourth quarter, Hope Christian was marching towards a second straight victory, until the stadium lights abruptly shut off .

Before the darkness, Hope Christian receiver Darrien Williams flipped a switch and delivered a big-time performance.

Williams finished with two receiving touchdowns on eight catches, racking up a stunning 246 receiving yards. Williams also returned the opening kickoff more than 80 yards for a touchdown.

The Huskies’ senior star finished with more than 300 all-purpose yards.

Williams’ night put out Legacy Academy’s flame, but they would have to wait a bit longer to reach 2-0. The stadium lights, which were programmed to shut off at a certain time, went dark with approximately two minutes remaining.

The lights eventually came back on, and the Huskies were able to finish out their 40-27 win.

Whether the tie ultimately affects either team's postseason hopes won't be known for months. But Eldorado and Albuquerque High already have one result on their 2026 records that few high school football teams ever see: 43-43.

Dan Allison is a freelance high school and college sports writer. You can reach him at @danlallison on X.