Fight Ends New York High School Football Game With 28 Seconds Remaining

A New York Section V high school football game between Clyde-Savannah and Palmyra-Macedon ended early Friday night after a fight broke out on the field with 28 seconds remaining.

Clyde-Savannah was leading 16-14 when the altercation occurred late in the fourth quarter. Video of the incident shows players from both teams becoming involved before coaches and others came onto the field.

The remaining 28 seconds were not played, leaving Clyde-Savannah with a 16-14 victory.

What Video Shows Before the Fight

Video from a Hudl livestream shows Clyde-Savannah in possession with a 16-14 lead and attempting to run out the clock.

As the Golden Eagles lined up to take a knee, a Palmyra-Macedon defender crossed the line of scrimmage before the snap and was called for encroachment.

On a subsequent play, Pal-Mac defenders continued pursuing the ball carrier after the snap, with several Clyde-Savannah players going to the ground as players from the two teams converged.

The confrontation then escalated into a fight involving multiple players. Coaches and players came onto the field as people attempted to separate those involved. The video also shows at least one Clyde-Savannah player attempting to keep teammates from joining the altercation.

The game was subsequently ended with 28 seconds remaining.

Superintendents Address Medical Transports

Mike Hayden and Bob Ike, superintendents of the Clyde-Savannah and Palmyra-Macedon central school districts, respectively, issued a joint statement Saturday addressing the altercation and clarifying reports about medical transports from the game.

The superintendents said two students were transported to medical facilities, including one by Mercy Flight, but said neither transport resulted from the fight.

“At this time, there are no reports of students or attendees who required transportation to medical facilities due to the altercation,” the statement said.

That distinction is significant because early reports following the game connected the medical response to the on-field incident.

Schools Working With Section V, Law Enforcement

The districts said they are working with law enforcement and Section V officials “to gather all relevant information and review the facts.”

The statement did not identify the law enforcement agency involved.

“Individuals found to have violated district policies or athletic codes of conduct are subject to disciplinary action in accordance with established policies and procedures,” the districts said.

The superintendents also emphasized that aggressive behavior is inconsistent with the expectations of their athletic programs.

“While competition naturally brings intensity, physical acts of aggression and unsportsmanlike conduct do not reflect the core values of both of our schools,” the statement said. “Winning on the scoreboard is secondary to the importance of characteristics like leadership, discipline and mutual respect.”

‘We Are Better Than This’

Hayden and Ike delivered a direct message to both school communities following the incident.

“Simply put, as two proud school communities, we are better than this,” they said.

The statement also broadened the districts' message beyond the players involved in Friday's altercation.

“This moment serves as a clear reminder of the standards we hold for our student-athletes, coaches, and spectators alike,” the statement said. “As parents, fans, and community members, our actions in the stands and on the sidelines set the standard for our students.”

The superintendents said hostile behavior, intimidation and disrespect toward players, law enforcement, officials or opposing fans would not be tolerated at school athletic events.

“Moving forward, both districts remain united in ensuring that our athletic events remain safe, welcoming environments where our student-athletes can compete with pride, integrity, and respect,” the statement concluded.

Both Teams Scheduled to Play Next Week

Clyde-Savannah and Palmyra-Macedon both remain scheduled to play next week as school and Section V officials review Friday night's incident.

Clyde-Savannah is scheduled to host East Rochester-Gananda, while Palmyra-Macedon is scheduled to host Penn Yan/Dundee.

The districts did not announce any player suspensions or other disciplinary measures in their Saturday statement.