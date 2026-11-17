For rising basketball players across the Northeast, NYvsNY is a summer stage. For a group of emerging New York City photographers, the tournament is also a chance to develop a point of view. From the baseline, they decide where to stand, what to follow and when to press the shutter. Those choices help shape how a summer of New York basketball is remembered.

Nike NYC built a program around the photographers who kept showing up to document the tournament. Now in its third season, Nike Focus gives NYC-based photographers access to NYvsNY and pairs that time courtside with workshops and mentorship. Eleven photographers took part this year, and their work went on display at Fridman Gallery on the Lower East Side.

From the Baseline to the Gallery

As NYvsNY moved from court to court, the photographers had a summer to put what they learned into practice. This season’s mentors included Jonathan Mannion, Andre Wagner, Stanley Lumax, Jessica Foley and Kimou Meyer. The tournament gave participants a recurring assignment and a chance to bring a mentor’s feedback into the next game they photographed.

A mentor encouraged Morgan McEachern to look for stories in the stands and along the sidelines. McEachern began watching how families and fans reacted during games.

“That advice encouraged me to look beyond the obvious action and become more intentional about capturing the moments happening around it,” McEachern said.

"Struggle" | Cesar Muñoz

Three Photos From the Season 3 Exhibition

The Season 3 exhibition opened Nov. 5 at Fridman Gallery and ran through Nov. 8. McEachern, Cesar Muñoz and Anthony Espinoza each recalled what drew their attention in the seconds before they made a photograph.

McEachern’s We Did It Together came just after a game ended. As people rushed the court to celebrate, McEachern went with them. “I knew that getting right into the action would allow me to capture something special,” McEachern said.

In Struggle, Muñoz focused on the hands and legs of players battling for possession. A Jordan logo on a player’s shorts and the Nike swoosh on the ball came into view in the same frame.

“I wanted to move beyond the typical action shots and capture a frame that would have the viewer pause and take a closer look to fully appreciate it,” Muñoz said.

Espinoza’s War Ready came late in Zone 6’s semifinal against Dyckman. He had spent the first half at the opposite end from where Zone 6 was scoring. In the second half, Espinoza tracked Peyton Kemp on a fast break. He got the frame when Kemp came down from the layup and yelled at an opponent.

“On the baseline, you hear and see it all,” Espinoza said. Over the summer, he started looking for smaller moments, too, from a player tying a shoe to an exchange with a coach.

Muñoz had spent time photographing athletes from New York’s PSAL and CHSAA high school programs before his first summer covering NYvsNY. At the tournament, he saw players he had watched develop over the previous year or two compete together on a bigger stage. “I miss the passion, the heart, the culture, and the backstories that are rooted in NYvsNY and all the athletes that participate,” he said.

What photographers carry into their next assignments

Since launching in 2024, Nike Focus has brought together more than 35 creatives. According to Nike, some alumni have gone on to photograph professional athletes or work on global campaigns. Nike NYC has also introduced alumni sessions so photographers from different cohorts can meet and stay in touch after their summer with the program.

For Leander Gomez, one of those assignments took him from the Bronx to China to photograph LeBron James for Nike. The trip marked a turning point for Gomez, who had spent his life watching James’ impact on basketball.

“I came into the program already knowing the kind of photographer I wanted to be, but it helped me better understand how to navigate the industry while staying true to my own creative vision,” Gomez said.

Don Smalls III found his turning point in another sport. Through Alexandria Clarke, he connected with Nike’s running team and joined fellow participants Robby Zacharias and Jordin De La Rosa to photograph the 2024 Nike Cross Country Nationals in Portland, Oregon. Smalls had little experience photographing runners and credited the program with giving him the technique and confidence to take on the assignment.

The relationships lasted beyond Portland. Smalls III went on to cover Nike Indoor Nationals with De La Rosa and Division I lacrosse with Zacharias. His NYvsNY photos appeared on a billboard outside Penn Station alongside Gomez’s work.

“It takes a village to be successful,” Smalls III said.

Those connections also extend to alumni sessions. Smalls III recalled one where Speedy Morman spoke about watching people he loved work jobs they hated. It made Smalls III think about where he might be without a camera. “Photography changed my life,” he said.

Finding the story in the frame

Randall Xiao was still in college and considering a creative career when he joined Nike Focus. In a workshop with Ibrahem Hasan, participants presented their dream photo concepts and got feedback. The exercise changed how Xiao thought about creative direction and which images to keep.

“I learned to ask what a photo is actually saying, why I’m choosing this edit over that one, and that sometimes less is more and imperfection is part of the beauty,” Xiao said.

At the Race of Gentlemen, a vintage hot rod and motorcycle race on the beach in Wildwood, New Jersey, Xiao used a wide-angle lens to get close to the racers in the rain. During the edit, he kept reaching for the muddier frames. “Those frames put you in the weather with the racers,” he said.

Xiao said he drew on the same confidence in his own judgment when he worked with adidas on the direction for its new global brand identity. Fellow alum Sam Su also influenced how Xiao approached a personal project around the New York City Marathon. He had planned each frame so closely that he was losing the joy of shooting. Su’s approach encouraged him to leave some decisions for the day of the shoot.

What the photos leave behind

McEachern hopes people remember the ones who might otherwise go unnoticed in a photograph. “I want to make the overlooked moments shine just as brightly as the obvious ones,” McEachern said.

For the athletes who come through NYvsNY, a photograph can preserve an early chapter of their basketball careers. Gomez thinks about how those pictures might read years later, once the young players he photographed have had time to make their mark.

“A lot of the players I’ve photographed are still at the beginning of their journeys, and there’s something special about being able to document that,” Gomez said. “Years from now, those same photographs might tell a completely different story.”

For Smalls, the memory of a game includes the crowd, what players wore and how they reacted when things went their way or fell apart. “I want people to see the vibe, & atmosphere through the players, coaches & fans,” he said.

Xiao, who grew up in China watching NBA stars and playing Blacktop mode in NBA 2K, brought that same attention to the neighborhoods around the courts and the people who showed up for games.

“Years from now, I hope people look at these images and feel the love and energy behind them,” Xiao said. “I want them to see that the courts, the neighborhoods and the people who show up were treated with the same respect as the players.”