Overtime Elite Heads to Miami: Cayden Daughtry, Tai Bell Headline Nov. 17–18 Slate

Overtime Elite is bringing four regular-season basketball games to Miami Gardens on Nov. 17–18, with a field that includes some of the league’s leading scorers, college commitments, and younger national prospects.

City Reapers, Fear of God, Cold Hearts, and Hellstar are each scheduled to play twice during the stop. The games are listed at 15800 NW 42nd Avenue, the address Florida Memorial University identifies for its FMU Wellness Center.

For South Florida fans, the draw includes Calvary Christian Academy guard Cayden Daughtry and Columbus guard Tai Bell. The visiting rosters also feature Paul Osaruyi, Ole Miss commit Ahmed Nur, and Mississippi State commit Jalen White.

OTE Miami Schedule: Nov. 17–18

Two games are scheduled each night. All times are Eastern.

Tuesday, Nov. 17

6 p.m.: City Reapers vs. Fear of God

8 p.m.: Hellstar vs. Cold Hearts

Wednesday, Nov. 18

6 p.m.: Cold Hearts vs. Fear of God

8 p.m.: Hellstar vs. City Reapers

Matchups to Watch

City Reapers and Fear of God are scheduled to meet in Atlanta on Nov. 13 before facing each other again four days later in Miami. That quick turnaround gives both coaching staffs a recent matchup to study before the rematch.

Wednesday’s opener brings Daughtry and Bell into the same game, pairing two prominent South Florida guards from different recruiting classes. Fear of God’s scoring and rebounding combination of Daughtry and K’Nard Callendar will also face a Cold Hearts frontcourt featuring two players listed above 7 feet.

Hellstar’s two opponents present different personnel challenges. Cold Hearts has Bell running its backcourt and considerable size inside, while City Reapers can draw on multiple scoring options and a roster that includes two SEC commitments.

Prospects on Display

The four teams’ published OTE rosters list 62 players. The headliners below are followed by the rest of each listed roster, providing a full look at the group scheduled for the Miami stop.

Fear of God

Cayden Daughtry is the leading attraction in the backcourt. The Class of 2027 Calvary Christian Academy guard is averaging an OTE-best 38.3 points and 6.3 assists through four games. His recent performances include 39 points and 10 assists against YNG Dreamerz, followed by 36 points against Hellstar.

K’Nard Callendar, a 6-foot-8 Class of 2027 forward, supplies a substantial interior presence with averages of 20.5 points and a league-leading 11.5 rebounds. James Nowells adds a North Florida commitment to the roster, while David Arefev and Ru’Kai Bethel are among the younger prospects to follow.

Also listed: Bryce Allen, Gabe Anskinas, Julian Beitia, Isaiah Bridges, Anthony Goring, Sha’Cure Grant, Reggie Hayes, Alex Jenkins, Joshua Jones, Dame Jonikas, Lunden Knights, Jordan Nabaka and Rajon Reed.

Cold Hearts

Tai Bell, a Class of 2028 guard at Columbus, gives the Miami-area audience another familiar name. He is averaging 22.8 points and 6.3 assists in OTE, making him one of the league’s leading producers despite being in a younger recruiting class.

The frontcourt offers its own reasons to pay attention. Akol Nyok, a 7-foot-1 Class of 2027 center, is averaging 9.3 rebounds. Martin Sibal, a 7-foot-2 Class of 2028 forward, leads OTE with 3.3 blocks per game.

Also listed: Dreson Evans, Jordan Fisher, Sebastian Garcia, Ezra Gelin, Vojtech Malik, Nicholas Meireles, Martin Simko, and Max Van de Keere.

City Reapers

Paul Osaruyi, listed by OTE as a 6-foot-10 Class of 2027 forward, is one of the field’s nationally recruited frontcourt prospects. He is joined by Ahmed Nur, who committed to Ole Miss in October, and Jalen White, who selected Mississippi State later that month.

The backcourt combines production from two recruiting classes. Aaron Ona Embo, a Class of 2028 guard from Belgium, is averaging 17.0 points and 7.5 assists. Lyris Robinson, a 6-foot-5 Class of 2027 guard, is averaging 19.5 points and 8.5 rebounds.

Also listed: Alijah Alexander, Jamaal Ali, Benjamin Davies, Pape Moussa Diallo, Paulino Majhok, Mayom Mayom, Jordan McDaniel, Godson Okokoh, Marquice Pless, Mamadou Sow, Wor Wor, Nathan Yambayamba, and Cesaire Yenan.

Hellstar

Jalen Taggart, a 6-foot-4 Class of 2027 guard, has supplied much of Hellstar’s perimeter scoring. He is averaging 20.3 points and shooting 40 percent from 3-point range through four games.

Siyahe Siaisiai is among OTE’s leading interior producers, averaging 10.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks. Guard Antoine Caughman Jr. is another prospect on a roster that will get opportunities against both Cold Hearts and City Reapers.

Also listed: Kelvin Clement, Zack Dawson, Kyle Delves, David Djan, Ty Grudzien, Amyas Hall-Chiari, Jason Nistrio, Isaac Olaniba, Anthony Pannell, Ari Ramos, Eric Raskin, and Luca Tignanelli.