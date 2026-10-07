New York High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 7, 2026)

The rankings continue to shuffle following the first batch of October matchups in the 2026 New York high school football season.

The new top-five list includes Iona Prep, St. Francis, CBA Albany, Somers and Monsignor Farrell.

Cardinal Hayes had the biggest jump from No. 18 to 14 following a win over Chaminade. East Islip and Averill Park are out, while Westhampton Beach and Hilton are in this week.

East Islip suffered the biggest drop from No. 13 to out of the rankings after a shutout loss to Westhampton Beach. St. Anthony’s also saw a steep decline from No. 8 to 18.

Below is the fifth week of High School on SI’s 2026 state rankings out of the Empire State:

The Gaels recorded a 49-0 win over St. Anthony’s. Iona Prep will face Cardinal Hayes on Friday.

Previous rank: 1

The Red Raiders escaped with a 32-29 win over Canisius in a rematch of last season’s Monsignor Martin Athletic Association championship game.

Previous rank: 2

The Brothers overwhelmed Colonie with a 61-6 victory. CBA will host Niskayuna on Friday.

Previous rank: 3

The Tuskers notched a 31-13 victory over Rye on Friday in a rematch of last season’s Section I Class A title game.

Previous rank: 4

The Lions knocked Archbishop Stepinac, 21-13. Farrell will host Xavier on Friday.

Previous rank: 6

The Chiefs cruised to a 50-12 win over Hempstead. Massapequa will host Oceanside on Friday.

Previous rank: 7

Following a tough loss to St. Francis, the Crusaders will face Huron Heights on Friday.

Previous rank: 5

The Trojans blanked New Hyde Park Memorial, 48-0. Garden City will face Mepham on Saturday.

Previous rank: 9

CBA picked up its first win following a 41-0 triumph against Baldwinsville. CBA will go up against University Prep on Friday.

Previous rank: 10

The Pirates beat South Shore, 35-0, for their third straight win. Following a bye week, Tottenville will face Erasmus Hall on Oct. 16 in a rematch of last season’s PSAL 4A championship game.

Previous rank: 12

The Phantoms shut out Harborfields, 35-0. BBP will host Hampton Bays on Friday.

Previous rank: 14

The Golden Flashes cruised to a 42-0 win over Mount Sinai. Sayville takes on Shoreham-Wading River this weekend.

Previous rank: 15

The Patriots beat Ward Melville, 44-27, in a rematch of last season’s Suffolk County Division I championship game. Ward Melville goes up against Sachem East on Friday.

Previous rank: 16

The Cardinals edged Chaminade, 15-9. Cardinal Hayes will host Iona Prep on Friday.

Previous rank: 18

The Garnets will look to bounce back from a loss to Somers with a home game versus Nyack on Friday.

Previous rank: 11

The Bruins won 35-13 over Churchville-Chili. Brighton will host Gates Chili on Friday.

Previous rank: 19

The Red Jackets beat Gates Chili, 46-12. Monroe will take on Batavia this Thursday.

Previous rank: 20

The Friars will look to shake off a loss to Iona Prep with a home game against St. Peter’s on Friday.

Previous rank: 8

The Eagles defeated Wagner, 36-6. Following a bye week, Eagle Academy will host Port Richmond on Friday.

Previous rank: 21

The Broncos overwhelmed Valhalla with a 63-0 win. Bronxville is set for its Saturday afternoon matchup against Tuckahoe, a Class D state finalist last season.

Previous rank: 22

The Legends recorded their second straight shutout following a 49-0 win over Rome Free Academy. Liverpool will face Cicero-North Syracuse on Friday.

Previous rank: 23

The Blue Devils came away with a 43-21 win over Binghamton. Forks will host Oneonta on Friday.

Previous rank: 24

The Flyers will go through a bye week then face St. Anthony’s on Oct. 16.

Previous rank: 17

Following a win over East Islip, the Hurricanes will host East Hampton-Bridgehampton-Pierson on Saturday.

Previous rank: None

The Cadets beat Webster Schroeder, 56-19. Hilton hosts Pittsford on Friday.

Previous rank: None

Dropped out: East Islip (3-1), Averill Park (4-1).