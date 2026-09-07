New York High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 7, 2026)

New York high school football is back in full swing, and the start of 2026 season has come with surprises and teams taking care of business.

Iona Prep was the clear top favorite in High School On SI’s New York Preseason Football Rankings, and that showed in the Gaels’ 38-18 statement win over Christian Brothers Academy-Syracuse on Thursday.

CBA Syracuse is still considered a top-five team in the state, but teams like St. Francis, Monsignor Farrell and Rye have an edge after victories over the weekend.

Here are High School on SI’s first 2026 state rankings in the Empire State:

The Gaels’ big win over CBA Syracuse last week has them in the driver’s seat the rest of the way. Iona Prep will host Paramus Catholic (N.J.) on Saturday.

The Red Raiders started off strong with a 53-20 win over Bennett, who was 24th in High School’s New York preseason football rankings. St. Francis will welcome CBA Syracuse to town on Friday.

Victories against Holy Spirit (N.J.) and St. Peter’s has the Lions right where they want to be at the beginning. Farrell hosts DePaul Catholic (N.J.) on Saturday.

The reigning Class A state champion Garnets picked up where they left off following a 39-21 season-opening win over Cornwall Central.

After facing a tough opponent in Iona Prep, the Brothers hit the road to face St. Francis on Friday.

The Brothers kicked off their season on a high note with a 62-24 victory over Archbishop Stepinac. CBA Albany will host Saratoga Springs, a returning Class AA state finalist, on Friday.

The Crusaders recorded a 41-14 win against Health Sciences over the weekend. Canisius will head to Ohio on Friday to face Massillon Washington (3-0).

The Trojans, with their state record 66-game win streak on the line, will host Calhoun in their season opener on Thursday.

The Friars had a rough start to their season after a 62-41 loss to Red Bank Catholic (N.J.). St. Anthony’s will look to bounce back against St. Peter’s Prep (N.J.) on Friday.

The Tuskers squeezed out a 20-13 victory against Mamaroneck last week. Somers will have an away game against Brewster on Thursday.

The Flyers fell 21-10 to Kellenberg Memorial in their season opener but quickly redeemed themselves with a walk-off win over Bishop Hendricken (R.I.).

The Chiefs notched a 42-12 victory over Port Washington. Massapequa will have a road game against Syosset on Sept. 18.

The Pirates suffered a heartbreaking 28-27 loss to Rumson-Fair Haven (N.J.). Tottenville faces Port Richmond on Sept. 18.

East Islip will host Comsewogue in its season opener on Wednesday.

The reigning Long Island Class IV champion Phantoms face Miller Place on Thursday.

The Golden Flashes, the defending Long Island Class III champion, go up against Babylon on Thursday.

The Patriots will host Brentwood on Wednesday.

The Crusaders recorded a season-opening win over Fordham Prep then fell to CBA Albany on the road.

The Dutchmen are off to a tough start to their season following losses to Millville and Delbarton. Erasmus Hall will look to turn things around in its home game against JFK Campus on Sept. 18.

Following a close 21-15 loss to Pope John XXIII, the Cardinals will take on Middletown (Del.) in a home game on Friday.

The Bruins secured a 47-27 win over Spencerport in its season opener on Friday. Brighton welcomes Irondequoit to town on Thursday.

The Plainsmen picked up a 20-0 victory over Guilderland on Friday. Shen will host Shaker this weekend.

The reigning Class B state champion Red Jackets kicked off their new season with a 66-0 victory over Edison Tech. Monroe will host McQuaid on Friday.

The Eagles are off to a fast start following victories over Friendship Collegiate Academy (D.C.) and Archbishop Hoban (Ohio). Eagle Academy hits the road on Friday to face La Salle Academy (R.I.).

The Spartans traveled to the Rochester area on Friday and beat Webster Schroeder, 47-33. Maine-Endwell will host Waverly this weekend.