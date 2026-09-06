Chaminade (NY) Football Shocks Bishop Hendricken (RI) with Walkoff Road Victory

Chaminade football (NY) entered the 2026 season with something to prove after a disappointing 7-5 finish and a semifinals exit from the New York Catholic High School playoffs last season.

Off to a Tough Start

The Flyers started the new season with a 21-10 upset loss at the hands of Kellenberg Memorial – a team that recorded one win last year and also a squad that Chaminade had a four-game win streak on.

Despite a defeat that stung, Chaminade refused to lie down and wanted to prove that its season-opening hiccup was a fluke. After all, the Flyers are ranked within the top 15 of High School On SI’s New York Preseason Football Rankings.

A Dramatic Win

The Flyers traveled to Rhode Island on Saturday to face Bishop Hendricken, a New England-based gridiron power that is the reigning RIIL Division I state champion.

It was the Hawks’ home opener, but Chaminade came to crash it. Senior quarterback Sean Carnevale threw a 34-yard pass to senior receiver Michael Genovese in the end zone with no time left to give the Flyers an 18-17, walkoff victory over Hendricken.

How it Happened

The Hawks cracked the scoreboard first in the opening quarter when senior QB Isaiah Brito lofted a quick pass to senior receiver Javien Valle, who darted 31 yards for the score. With that, Hendricken went up 7-0.

In the second quarter, the Flyers cut it to 7-6 after junior Kellan Stapleton booted 30-yard and 25-yard field goals before halftime.

Following a scoreless third quarter and a lead too close for comfort, Brito found Valle again for a touchdown, this time on an 8-yard connection to make it 14-6 Hawks in the fourth quarter.

Chaminade wasn’t going away, as junior tailback Michael Gowen cut to his left and took it to the house for the TD. The Flyers fell short on a 2-point conversion, but still managed to cut the deficit to 14-12.

Hendricken maintained a 17-12 advantage with a few minutes left in regulation. The Hawks seemingly sealed the deal on an interception in the end zone by senior cornerback Jamel Flomo with two minutes to go.

That amount of time left was enough for Chaminade to get a second chance. As the Flyers engaged in a hurry-up offense, Carnevale ended it by firing a deep pass to Genovese in the corner of the end zone.

It was a crushing, stunning loss for the Hawks – but it led to an ecstatic, fired up Flyers squad that went home with a huge win.

What’s Next for Both Teams

Chaminade (1-1) will host Seton Hall Prep (NJ) next Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Hendricken welcomes the Hand Tigers (CT) to town on Friday for a 6 p.m. matchup.