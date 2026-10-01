Undefeated New York High School Football Team Forfeits Game After Off-Campus Incident

An undefeated New York high school football team has forfeited Friday's game following what school officials described as an off-campus incident involving student-athletes.

Columbia High School, which had started the season 4-0 on the field, will forfeit its game against Troy after East Greenbush Central School District officials determined that student-athletes violated the district's athletic code of conduct.

The decision ends Columbia's opportunity to start a season 5-0 for the first time in program history.

Police Investigated Alleged Underage Drinking Party

WNYT NewsChannel 13 reported that East Greenbush police investigated an alleged underage drinking party Sept. 26 involving Columbia student-athletes.

According to WNYT, the gathering occurred at a private residence in East Greenbush.

Police did not provide the station with additional details about the incident.

The school district did not characterize the incident as an underage drinking party in its statement or identify the students involved.

East Greenbush Addresses Athletic Code Violations

Troy coach Jordan Canzeri and Columbia coach Jake Preston confirmed the forfeit to the Albany Times Union.

The East Greenbush Central School District subsequently issued a statement explaining its decision.

“Following a recent off-campus incident at a private residence, the East Greenbush Central School District has addressed a violation of our athletic code of conduct involving student-athletes,” the district said. “Consequences are being administered in accordance with the athletic code of conduct to all students involved.”

The district did not say how many athletes were involved or disclose the individual disciplinary measures, which involve students.

District Calls Incident ‘Opportunity for Learning and Growth’

East Greenbush officials said student-athletes and their parents or guardians agree to the district's athletic code of conduct at the beginning of each season.

The code establishes standards for academics and behavior.

“While we understand that students make mistakes, this opportunity for learning and growth takes precedence over any athletic competition,” the district said. “We expect our student-athletes to learn from this experience and move forward with a successful rest of the season.”

The district said it holds its student-athletes to high standards both on and off the field.

Columbia's Historic Start Interrupted

The forfeit interrupts what had been a dramatic turnaround for Columbia.

The Blue Devils were 4-0 on the field entering this week after finishing 2-8 in 2025. They have scored at least 30 points in each of their four games.

WNYT reported that a victory over Troy would have given Columbia the first 5-0 start in program history.

Instead, the forfeit will be reflected in Columbia's record as a loss and Troy's as a victory.

What's Next for Columbia, Troy

Columbia is next scheduled to visit Ballston Spa on Oct. 9.

Troy, which improves to 3-1 with the forfeit, is scheduled to face Shaker on Oct. 9.

As of Wednesday, there had been no announcement that Troy would play a replacement opponent this weekend.