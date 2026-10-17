North Carolina High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 16
Another night of North Carolina high school football is complete, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Tar Heel State.
Here is a full list of North Carolina high school football final scores from October 16, 2026.
North Carolina High School Football Final Scores - October 16
A.C. Reynolds 28, North Buncombe 14
A.L. Brown 35, Hickory Ridge 28
Apex 28, Green Level 25
Ardrey Kell 44, Ballantyne Ridge 21
Ashbrook 46, Forestview 7
Asheboro 34, Eastern Guilford 20
Asheville 56, Erwin 23
Asheville Christian Academy 28, GRACE Christian 24
Ashley 27, New Hanover 0
Bear Grass Charter 32, Columbia 8
Bradford Prep 34, Lincoln Charter 20
Broughton 42, Wakefield 41
Bunker Hill 35, Foard 12
Burns 49, Cherryville 20
Camden County 21, Perquimans County 7
Cape Fear 42, Gray's Creek 0
Cary 37, Felton Grove 24
Cary Christian 60, Faith Christian 30
Central Cabarrus 28, POBAT 7
Chambers 29, North Mecklenburg 0
Charlotte Christian 25, Charlotte Country Day School 20
CHASE 16, East Burke 12
Chatham Central 35, Bishop McGuinness 7
Cherokee 51, Swain County 26
Cleveland 38, Southeast Raleigh 35
Community Christian 44, Father Capodanno 14
Corvian Community 26, Community School of Davidson 15
Crest 49, North Gaston 0
Dudley 54, Southwest Guilford 0
East Duplin 35, Clinton 21
East Forsyth 55, Northwest Guilford 12
East Lincoln 42, Hickory 39
East Mecklenburg 44, Rocky River 12
East Rowan 28, Carson 21
East Rutherford 29, Patton 3
East Wilkes 56, Ashe County 8
Eastern Alamance 35, Williams 22
Farmville Central 31, Kinston 28
Franklinton 35, East Wake 7
Fuquay-Varina 45, Smithfield-Selma 6
Garner 49, South Garner 14
Glenn 49, North Forsyth 0
Green Hope 27, Willow Spring 24
Greene Central 49, Ayden - Grifton 20
Grimsley 43, Page 12
Harnett Central 62, Lee County 20
Havelock 53, Swansboro 19
Hendersonville 42, Avery County 14
Heritage 40, Vance County 7
Hibriten 48, R-S Central 13
High Point Christian Academy 28, Harrells Christian Academy 6
Hillside 49, Chapel Hill 0
Hobgood Charter 28, TMSA 0
Hoggard 36, Laney 0
Hoke County 24, Richmond Senior 21
Holly Springs 32, Sanderson 19
Holmes 44, Bertie 16
Hopewell 43, Garinger 6
Hough 47, South Mecklenburg 0
J.F. Webb 54, Cedar Ridge 0
J.H. Rose 62, White Oak 0
Jacksonville 62, South Central 30
James Kenan 35, C.B. Aycock 12
Jay M. Robinson 45, West Rowan 21
John Paul II Catholic 36, Hargrave Military Academy 18
Jordan 32, Panther Creek 21
Lake Norman 59, North Iredell 0
Lake Norman Charter 49, Langtree Charter Academy 27
Lakewood 34, East Bladen 29
Lawrence Academy 43, Mattamuskeet 6
Leesville Road 37, Corinth Holders 7
Lejeune 40, Jones Senior 0
Louisburg 15, Roanoke Rapids 12
Maiden 38, Bandys 34
Mallard Creek 35, Independence 8
Manteo 16, Gates County 14
Martin County 22, Currituck County 16
Marvin Ridge 24, Charlotte Catholic 7
Middle Creek 27, Cardinal Gibbons 21
Midway 56, Rosewood 21
Millbrook 49, Enloe 0
Monroe 40, Anson 7
Montgomery Central 37, Lexington Senior 35
Mooresville 67, Davie County 28
Mount Airy 42, Forbush 10
Mount Pleasant 17, Parkwood 16
Mount Tabor 27, Oak Grove 16
Mountain Heritage 12, Mitchell 0
Murphy 45, Andrews 14
Myers Park 47, West Mecklenburg 6
New Bern 40, D.H. Conley 35
North Davidson 43, Atkins 0
North Duplin 27, Union 20
North Pitt 28, Eastern Wayne 7
North Stanly 42, North Rowan 32
North Surry 43, Surry Central 0
Northeast Guilford 56, Southeast Guilford 10
Northeastern 41, Hertford County 24
Northern Durham 55, East Chapel Hill 0
Northern Guilford 60, Southern Guilford 0
Northern Nash 45, Hunt 0
Northside - Jacksonville 39, Dixon 6
Northside - Pinetown 42, East Carteret 0
Northwest Cabarrus 49, Concord 3
Northwood 35, North Moore 0
NRCA 17, Trinity Christian 14
Olympic 38, Harding University 14
Orange 48, Carrboro 0
Owen 52, Madison 13
Pender 60, South Lenoir 14
Pinecrest 65, Pine Forest 18
Princeton 71, Goldsboro 6
Providence 23, Palisades 22
Providence Grove 27, East Davidson 0
Pungo Christian Academy 64, Halifax Academy 0
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 28, Christ School 0
Ragsdale 41, Ben L. Smith 0
Reagan 41, Parkland 6
Reidsville 48, Bartlett Yancey 0
Riverdale Baptist 28, KIPP DC Legacy College Prep 6
Robbinsville 31, Rosman 6
Rockingham County 43, Carver 8
Rocky Mount 28, Southern Nash 14
Rolesville 58, Athens Drive 0
Salisbury 34, South Rowan 33
Sallie B. Howard 20, North Edgecombe 6
Scotland 46, Purnell Swett 6
Seaforth 20, South Granville 10
Seventy-First 35, E.E. Smith 6
Shelby 62, East Gaston 12
South Brunswick 20, South Columbus 18
South Davidson 28, South Stokes 13
South Johnston 27, Western Harnett 0
South Point 34, Kings Mountain 13
South View 56, Douglas Byrd 0
Southern Alamance 65, Person 24
SouthLake Christian Academy 38, Hickory Grove Christian 6
Southside 28, Pamlico County 6
SouthWest Edgecombe 22, Washington 20
Southwest Onslow 48, Heide Trask 0
Southwestern Randolph 43, Jordan-Matthews 6
SSEAS 56, Riverside-Durham 0
St. David's 67, Arendell Parrott Academy 22
St. Stephens 45, McDowell 6
Starmount 38, North Wilkes 31
Statesville 40, South Iredell 0
Stuart W. Cramer 41, Lincolnton 21
Sun Valley 35, Piedmont 21
T.C. Roberson 40, Enka 0
T.W. Andrews 58, Central Davidson 8
Tarboro 63, Beddingfield 0
Terry Sanford 35, Lumberton 11
Thomasville 28, Trinity 0
Topsail 28, West Brunswick 0
Union Academy 53, Mountain Island Charter 39
Union Pines 34, Triton 13
Wake Forest 42, Knightdale 6
Walkertown 59, McMichael 0
Warren County 54, Weldon STEM 0
Watauga 35, Alexander Central 26
Weddington 42, Porter Ridge 0
West Cabarrus 56, Cox Mill 27
West Carteret 14, Richlands 13
West Charlotte 15, Butler 14
West Columbus 44, Hobbton 28
West Craven 57, North Lenoir 0
West Davidson 30, Wheatmore 15
West Forsyth 43, R.J. Reynolds 0
West Henderson 28, Brevard 0
West Iredell 42, Newton-Conover 28
West Johnston 48, Southern Lee 0
West Lincoln 51, Highland Tech 6
West Stanly 9, Forest Hills 7
West Stokes 65, East Surry 7
West Wilkes 42, Elkin 7
Western Alamance 27, Cummings 26
Westover 16, St. Pauls 14
Whiteville 31, Fairmont 22
Wilkes Central 21, Alleghany 13
Wilson Prep Academy 44, Rocky Mount Prep 8
Scores Not Reported
Christ the King vs. Pine Lake Prep
Covenant Day vs. Asheville School (Independent)
KIPP Pride vs. SCPA
Metrolina Christian Academy vs. C (CO-OP)
Mount Zion Christian Academy vs. TBA
NCTHS vs. NHCTA
Sandhills Classical Christian vs. Liberty Christian Academy
South Caldwell vs. Freedom
Southern Wayne vs. Fike
Wayne Preparatory Academy vs. Northeast Academy
View full North Carolina high school football scoreboard
Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.