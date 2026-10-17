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North Carolina High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 16

Check out the final scores from Friday night's North Carolina high school football action across the Tar Heel State
Sam Brown|
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Another night of North Carolina high school football is complete, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Tar Heel State.

Here is a full list of North Carolina high school football final scores from October 16, 2026.

North Carolina High School Football Final Scores - October 16

A.C. Reynolds 28, North Buncombe 14

A.L. Brown 35, Hickory Ridge 28

Apex 28, Green Level 25

Ardrey Kell 44, Ballantyne Ridge 21

Ashbrook 46, Forestview 7

Asheboro 34, Eastern Guilford 20

Asheville 56, Erwin 23

Asheville Christian Academy 28, GRACE Christian 24

Ashley 27, New Hanover 0

Bear Grass Charter 32, Columbia 8

Bradford Prep 34, Lincoln Charter 20

Broughton 42, Wakefield 41

Bunker Hill 35, Foard 12

Burns 49, Cherryville 20

Camden County 21, Perquimans County 7

Cape Fear 42, Gray's Creek 0

Cary 37, Felton Grove 24

Cary Christian 60, Faith Christian 30

Central Cabarrus 28, POBAT 7

Chambers 29, North Mecklenburg 0

Charlotte Christian 25, Charlotte Country Day School 20

CHASE 16, East Burke 12

Chatham Central 35, Bishop McGuinness 7

Cherokee 51, Swain County 26

Cleveland 38, Southeast Raleigh 35

Community Christian 44, Father Capodanno 14

Corvian Community 26, Community School of Davidson 15

Crest 49, North Gaston 0

Dudley 54, Southwest Guilford 0

East Duplin 35, Clinton 21

East Forsyth 55, Northwest Guilford 12

East Lincoln 42, Hickory 39

East Mecklenburg 44, Rocky River 12

East Rowan 28, Carson 21

East Rutherford 29, Patton 3

East Wilkes 56, Ashe County 8

Eastern Alamance 35, Williams 22

Farmville Central 31, Kinston 28

Franklinton 35, East Wake 7

Fuquay-Varina 45, Smithfield-Selma 6

Garner 49, South Garner 14

Glenn 49, North Forsyth 0

Green Hope 27, Willow Spring 24

Greene Central 49, Ayden - Grifton 20

Grimsley 43, Page 12

Harnett Central 62, Lee County 20

Havelock 53, Swansboro 19

Hendersonville 42, Avery County 14

Heritage 40, Vance County 7

Hibriten 48, R-S Central 13

High Point Christian Academy 28, Harrells Christian Academy 6

Hillside 49, Chapel Hill 0

Hobgood Charter 28, TMSA 0

Hoggard 36, Laney 0

Hoke County 24, Richmond Senior 21

Holly Springs 32, Sanderson 19

Holmes 44, Bertie 16

Hopewell 43, Garinger 6

Hough 47, South Mecklenburg 0

J.F. Webb 54, Cedar Ridge 0

J.H. Rose 62, White Oak 0

Jacksonville 62, South Central 30

James Kenan 35, C.B. Aycock 12

Jay M. Robinson 45, West Rowan 21

John Paul II Catholic 36, Hargrave Military Academy 18

Jordan 32, Panther Creek 21

Lake Norman 59, North Iredell 0

Lake Norman Charter 49, Langtree Charter Academy 27

Lakewood 34, East Bladen 29

Lawrence Academy 43, Mattamuskeet 6

Leesville Road 37, Corinth Holders 7

Lejeune 40, Jones Senior 0

Louisburg 15, Roanoke Rapids 12

Maiden 38, Bandys 34

Mallard Creek 35, Independence 8

Manteo 16, Gates County 14

Martin County 22, Currituck County 16

Marvin Ridge 24, Charlotte Catholic 7

Middle Creek 27, Cardinal Gibbons 21

Midway 56, Rosewood 21

Millbrook 49, Enloe 0

Monroe 40, Anson 7

Montgomery Central 37, Lexington Senior 35

Mooresville 67, Davie County 28

Mount Airy 42, Forbush 10

Mount Pleasant 17, Parkwood 16

Mount Tabor 27, Oak Grove 16

Mountain Heritage 12, Mitchell 0

Murphy 45, Andrews 14

Myers Park 47, West Mecklenburg 6

New Bern 40, D.H. Conley 35

North Davidson 43, Atkins 0

North Duplin 27, Union 20

North Pitt 28, Eastern Wayne 7

North Stanly 42, North Rowan 32

North Surry 43, Surry Central 0

Northeast Guilford 56, Southeast Guilford 10

Northeastern 41, Hertford County 24

Northern Durham 55, East Chapel Hill 0

Northern Guilford 60, Southern Guilford 0

Northern Nash 45, Hunt 0

Northside - Jacksonville 39, Dixon 6

Northside - Pinetown 42, East Carteret 0

Northwest Cabarrus 49, Concord 3

Northwood 35, North Moore 0

NRCA 17, Trinity Christian 14

Olympic 38, Harding University 14

Orange 48, Carrboro 0

Owen 52, Madison 13

Pender 60, South Lenoir 14

Pinecrest 65, Pine Forest 18

Princeton 71, Goldsboro 6

Providence 23, Palisades 22

Providence Grove 27, East Davidson 0

Pungo Christian Academy 64, Halifax Academy 0

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 28, Christ School 0

Ragsdale 41, Ben L. Smith 0

Reagan 41, Parkland 6

Reidsville 48, Bartlett Yancey 0

Riverdale Baptist 28, KIPP DC Legacy College Prep 6

Robbinsville 31, Rosman 6

Rockingham County 43, Carver 8

Rocky Mount 28, Southern Nash 14

Rolesville 58, Athens Drive 0

Salisbury 34, South Rowan 33

Sallie B. Howard 20, North Edgecombe 6

Scotland 46, Purnell Swett 6

Seaforth 20, South Granville 10

Seventy-First 35, E.E. Smith 6

Shelby 62, East Gaston 12

South Brunswick 20, South Columbus 18

South Davidson 28, South Stokes 13

South Johnston 27, Western Harnett 0

South Point 34, Kings Mountain 13

South View 56, Douglas Byrd 0

Southern Alamance 65, Person 24

SouthLake Christian Academy 38, Hickory Grove Christian 6

Southside 28, Pamlico County 6

SouthWest Edgecombe 22, Washington 20

Southwest Onslow 48, Heide Trask 0

Southwestern Randolph 43, Jordan-Matthews 6

SSEAS 56, Riverside-Durham 0

St. David's 67, Arendell Parrott Academy 22

St. Stephens 45, McDowell 6

Starmount 38, North Wilkes 31

Statesville 40, South Iredell 0

Stuart W. Cramer 41, Lincolnton 21

Sun Valley 35, Piedmont 21

T.C. Roberson 40, Enka 0

T.W. Andrews 58, Central Davidson 8

Tarboro 63, Beddingfield 0

Terry Sanford 35, Lumberton 11

Thomasville 28, Trinity 0

Topsail 28, West Brunswick 0

Union Academy 53, Mountain Island Charter 39

Union Pines 34, Triton 13

Wake Forest 42, Knightdale 6

Walkertown 59, McMichael 0

Warren County 54, Weldon STEM 0

Watauga 35, Alexander Central 26

Weddington 42, Porter Ridge 0

West Cabarrus 56, Cox Mill 27

West Carteret 14, Richlands 13

West Charlotte 15, Butler 14

West Columbus 44, Hobbton 28

West Craven 57, North Lenoir 0

West Davidson 30, Wheatmore 15

West Forsyth 43, R.J. Reynolds 0

West Henderson 28, Brevard 0

West Iredell 42, Newton-Conover 28

West Johnston 48, Southern Lee 0

West Lincoln 51, Highland Tech 6

West Stanly 9, Forest Hills 7

West Stokes 65, East Surry 7

West Wilkes 42, Elkin 7

Western Alamance 27, Cummings 26

Westover 16, St. Pauls 14

Whiteville 31, Fairmont 22

Wilkes Central 21, Alleghany 13

Wilson Prep Academy 44, Rocky Mount Prep 8

Scores Not Reported

Christ the King vs. Pine Lake Prep

Covenant Day vs. Asheville School (Independent)

KIPP Pride vs. SCPA

Metrolina Christian Academy vs. C (CO-OP)

Mount Zion Christian Academy vs. TBA

NCTHS vs. NHCTA

Sandhills Classical Christian vs. Liberty Christian Academy

South Caldwell vs. Freedom

Southern Wayne vs. Fike

Wayne Preparatory Academy vs. Northeast Academy

View full North Carolina high school football scoreboard

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Published
Sam Brown
SAM BROWN

Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.  

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