North Carolina High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 16

Another night of North Carolina high school football is complete, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Tar Heel State.

Here is a full list of North Carolina high school football final scores from October 16, 2026.

North Carolina High School Football Final Scores - October 16

A.C. Reynolds 28, North Buncombe 14



A.L. Brown 35, Hickory Ridge 28



Apex 28, Green Level 25



Ardrey Kell 44, Ballantyne Ridge 21



Ashbrook 46, Forestview 7



Asheboro 34, Eastern Guilford 20



Asheville 56, Erwin 23



Asheville Christian Academy 28, GRACE Christian 24



Ashley 27, New Hanover 0



Bear Grass Charter 32, Columbia 8



Bradford Prep 34, Lincoln Charter 20



Broughton 42, Wakefield 41



Bunker Hill 35, Foard 12



Burns 49, Cherryville 20



Camden County 21, Perquimans County 7



Cape Fear 42, Gray's Creek 0



Cary 37, Felton Grove 24



Cary Christian 60, Faith Christian 30



Central Cabarrus 28, POBAT 7



Chambers 29, North Mecklenburg 0



Charlotte Christian 25, Charlotte Country Day School 20



CHASE 16, East Burke 12



Chatham Central 35, Bishop McGuinness 7



Cherokee 51, Swain County 26



Cleveland 38, Southeast Raleigh 35



Community Christian 44, Father Capodanno 14



Corvian Community 26, Community School of Davidson 15



Crest 49, North Gaston 0



Dudley 54, Southwest Guilford 0



East Duplin 35, Clinton 21



East Forsyth 55, Northwest Guilford 12



East Lincoln 42, Hickory 39



East Mecklenburg 44, Rocky River 12



East Rowan 28, Carson 21



East Rutherford 29, Patton 3



East Wilkes 56, Ashe County 8



Eastern Alamance 35, Williams 22



Farmville Central 31, Kinston 28



Franklinton 35, East Wake 7



Fuquay-Varina 45, Smithfield-Selma 6



Garner 49, South Garner 14



Glenn 49, North Forsyth 0



Green Hope 27, Willow Spring 24



Greene Central 49, Ayden - Grifton 20



Grimsley 43, Page 12



Harnett Central 62, Lee County 20



Havelock 53, Swansboro 19



Hendersonville 42, Avery County 14



Heritage 40, Vance County 7



Hibriten 48, R-S Central 13



High Point Christian Academy 28, Harrells Christian Academy 6



Hillside 49, Chapel Hill 0



Hobgood Charter 28, TMSA 0



Hoggard 36, Laney 0



Hoke County 24, Richmond Senior 21



Holly Springs 32, Sanderson 19



Holmes 44, Bertie 16



Hopewell 43, Garinger 6



Hough 47, South Mecklenburg 0



J.F. Webb 54, Cedar Ridge 0



J.H. Rose 62, White Oak 0



Jacksonville 62, South Central 30



James Kenan 35, C.B. Aycock 12



Jay M. Robinson 45, West Rowan 21



John Paul II Catholic 36, Hargrave Military Academy 18



Jordan 32, Panther Creek 21



Lake Norman 59, North Iredell 0



Lake Norman Charter 49, Langtree Charter Academy 27



Lakewood 34, East Bladen 29



Lawrence Academy 43, Mattamuskeet 6



Leesville Road 37, Corinth Holders 7



Lejeune 40, Jones Senior 0



Louisburg 15, Roanoke Rapids 12



Maiden 38, Bandys 34



Mallard Creek 35, Independence 8



Manteo 16, Gates County 14



Martin County 22, Currituck County 16



Marvin Ridge 24, Charlotte Catholic 7



Middle Creek 27, Cardinal Gibbons 21



Midway 56, Rosewood 21



Millbrook 49, Enloe 0



Monroe 40, Anson 7



Montgomery Central 37, Lexington Senior 35



Mooresville 67, Davie County 28



Mount Airy 42, Forbush 10



Mount Pleasant 17, Parkwood 16



Mount Tabor 27, Oak Grove 16



Mountain Heritage 12, Mitchell 0



Murphy 45, Andrews 14



Myers Park 47, West Mecklenburg 6



New Bern 40, D.H. Conley 35



North Davidson 43, Atkins 0



North Duplin 27, Union 20



North Pitt 28, Eastern Wayne 7



North Stanly 42, North Rowan 32



North Surry 43, Surry Central 0



Northeast Guilford 56, Southeast Guilford 10



Northeastern 41, Hertford County 24



Northern Durham 55, East Chapel Hill 0



Northern Guilford 60, Southern Guilford 0



Northern Nash 45, Hunt 0



Northside - Jacksonville 39, Dixon 6



Northside - Pinetown 42, East Carteret 0



Northwest Cabarrus 49, Concord 3



Northwood 35, North Moore 0



NRCA 17, Trinity Christian 14



Olympic 38, Harding University 14



Orange 48, Carrboro 0



Owen 52, Madison 13



Pender 60, South Lenoir 14



Pinecrest 65, Pine Forest 18



Princeton 71, Goldsboro 6



Providence 23, Palisades 22



Providence Grove 27, East Davidson 0



Pungo Christian Academy 64, Halifax Academy 0



Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 28, Christ School 0



Ragsdale 41, Ben L. Smith 0



Reagan 41, Parkland 6



Reidsville 48, Bartlett Yancey 0



Riverdale Baptist 28, KIPP DC Legacy College Prep 6



Robbinsville 31, Rosman 6



Rockingham County 43, Carver 8



Rocky Mount 28, Southern Nash 14



Rolesville 58, Athens Drive 0



Salisbury 34, South Rowan 33



Sallie B. Howard 20, North Edgecombe 6



Scotland 46, Purnell Swett 6



Seaforth 20, South Granville 10



Seventy-First 35, E.E. Smith 6



Shelby 62, East Gaston 12



South Brunswick 20, South Columbus 18



South Davidson 28, South Stokes 13



South Johnston 27, Western Harnett 0



South Point 34, Kings Mountain 13



South View 56, Douglas Byrd 0



Southern Alamance 65, Person 24



SouthLake Christian Academy 38, Hickory Grove Christian 6



Southside 28, Pamlico County 6



SouthWest Edgecombe 22, Washington 20



Southwest Onslow 48, Heide Trask 0



Southwestern Randolph 43, Jordan-Matthews 6



SSEAS 56, Riverside-Durham 0



St. David's 67, Arendell Parrott Academy 22



St. Stephens 45, McDowell 6



Starmount 38, North Wilkes 31



Statesville 40, South Iredell 0



Stuart W. Cramer 41, Lincolnton 21



Sun Valley 35, Piedmont 21



T.C. Roberson 40, Enka 0



T.W. Andrews 58, Central Davidson 8



Tarboro 63, Beddingfield 0



Terry Sanford 35, Lumberton 11



Thomasville 28, Trinity 0



Topsail 28, West Brunswick 0



Union Academy 53, Mountain Island Charter 39



Union Pines 34, Triton 13



Wake Forest 42, Knightdale 6



Walkertown 59, McMichael 0



Warren County 54, Weldon STEM 0



Watauga 35, Alexander Central 26



Weddington 42, Porter Ridge 0



West Cabarrus 56, Cox Mill 27



West Carteret 14, Richlands 13



West Charlotte 15, Butler 14



West Columbus 44, Hobbton 28



West Craven 57, North Lenoir 0



West Davidson 30, Wheatmore 15



West Forsyth 43, R.J. Reynolds 0



West Henderson 28, Brevard 0



West Iredell 42, Newton-Conover 28



West Johnston 48, Southern Lee 0



West Lincoln 51, Highland Tech 6



West Stanly 9, Forest Hills 7



West Stokes 65, East Surry 7



West Wilkes 42, Elkin 7



Western Alamance 27, Cummings 26



Westover 16, St. Pauls 14



Whiteville 31, Fairmont 22



Wilkes Central 21, Alleghany 13



Wilson Prep Academy 44, Rocky Mount Prep 8

Scores Not Reported

Christ the King vs. Pine Lake Prep

Covenant Day vs. Asheville School (Independent)

KIPP Pride vs. SCPA

Metrolina Christian Academy vs. C (CO-OP)

Mount Zion Christian Academy vs. TBA

NCTHS vs. NHCTA

Sandhills Classical Christian vs. Liberty Christian Academy

South Caldwell vs. Freedom

Southern Wayne vs. Fike

Wayne Preparatory Academy vs. Northeast Academy

View full North Carolina high school football scoreboard