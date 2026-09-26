North Carolina High School Football Game Evacuated, Later Suspended Before Overtime

A highly anticipated North Carolina high school football game experienced not one, but two unusual stoppages Friday night.

The game between Rolesville and Millbrook was halted during the fourth quarter and approximately 6,000 spectators were ordered out of Millbrook's stadium in Raleigh following an incident near the concession area.

The teams eventually returned to the field and finished regulation without fans in attendance, but the strange evening wasn't over.

With the score tied 10-10 and the teams preparing for overtime, the game was suspended again. The overtime period will be played at a later date.

According to WRAL's original report, play was initially stopped with 8:16 remaining in the fourth quarter after an incident behind the end zone near the concession area.

WRAL reported that people could be seen moving quickly away from the area before spectators were instructed to leave the stadium. Raleigh police described what occurred as an "argument," while WRAL reporter Pat Welter, who was covering the game, said he heard reports that a fight prompted the evacuation.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remained unclear early Saturday.

After a delay of approximately 25 to 30 minutes, authorities permitted the game to resume with the spectators gone. Players, coaches, officials, media and school and city personnel were allowed to remain.

Millbrook Rallies After Stadium Is Cleared

The interruption came at a particularly significant moment in the game.

Rolesville led 10-0 when play stopped and had held that advantage since the first quarter.

Rolesville quarterback Marley Emerson connected with Virginia Tech commit A.J. Roberts for a 70-yard touchdown early in the opening quarter. A 22-yard Zachary DeCiantis field goal later increased the lead to 10-0.

Millbrook entered the game 4-0 and had allowed just seven points through its first four games, according to HighSchoolOT's game account.

Once the teams returned to the field following the evacuation, the Wildcats finally broke through.

Quarterback Bryson Gray connected with Santonis Wright for a 21-yard touchdown with 4:19 remaining, cutting Rolesville's lead to 10-7.

Rolesville's RaSean Williams intercepted Gray shortly afterward, but Millbrook got another opportunity and Ethan Luberecki kicked a 35-yard field goal to tie the game at 10.

Millbrook's Carsen Adams then intercepted Rolesville on its final possession. The Wildcats took a knee with 27 seconds remaining, sending the game to overtime.

Or so everyone thought.

Overtime Never Begins

Before overtime could start, administrators went onto the field and met with the coaches.

The teams subsequently left the field and the game was suspended for a second time.

HighSchoolOT reported that Millbrook principal Monica Sawyer declined to explain the reason for the decision. Rolesville coach Kevin Reddick also declined comment, saying he had been instructed not to speak to the media about the matter.

No date for completing the game had been announced as of early Saturday morning.

That could present another scheduling complication for Rolesville.

The Rams already have a makeup game against Richmond scheduled for Monday, Sept. 28, after that matchup was previously postponed because of weather.

Rolesville entered Friday 1-2, while Millbrook was 4-0 and ranked No. 4 in North Carolina by HighSchoolOT.

After an evacuation, an empty stadium, a 10-point fourth-quarter comeback and a second suspension, their fifth game remains unfinished.