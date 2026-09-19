North Carolina High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 18

Another night of North Carolina high school football is complete, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Tar Heel State.

Here is a full list of North Carolina high school football final scores from September 18, 2026.

North Carolina High School Football Final Scores - September 18

(#10) Lake Norman 31, (#9) Reagan 24

(#11) West Forsyth 27, Richmond Senior 8

(#13) Mallard Creek 38, McCallie 0

(#14) Millbrook 42, Athens Drive 0

(#15) South Point 38, Ashbrook 27

(#2) Grimsley 57, Southwest Guilford 6

(#20) Rolesville 48, Corinth Holders 7

(#22) Clayton 46, Fuquay-Varina 7

(#25) Ambassador Christian School 41, Harrells Christian Academy 14

(#3) Weddington 37, Charlotte Catholic 7

(#4) Providence Day 17, (#12) Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 14

(#6) Chambers 57, Ardrey Kell 20

(#7) Southeast Raleigh 27, (#19) Garner 23

A.L. Brown 52, Harding University 14

Alexander Central 24, South Iredell 7

Alleghany 42, Ashe County 6

Apex Friendship 17, Green Hope 14

Archbishop Hoban 19, (#5) Cardinal Gibbons 14

Asheboro 14, Eastern Randolph 3

Asheville Christian Academy 24, Copper Basin 22

Avery County 45, Madison 34

Ballantyne Ridge 34, R.J. Reynolds 20

Bandys 42, Bunker Hill 35

Bertie 14, Hobgood Charter 0

Bishop McGuinness 21, South Davidson 14

Broughton 3, Enloe 0

Brunswick Academy 58, Arendell Parrott Academy 26

Burns 50, Bessemer City 14

Butler 35, Providence 28

Carrollton 49, (#16) West Charlotte 6

Carson 28, Salisbury 6

Cary Christian 36, St. David's 8

Cherokee 42, Rosman 14

Christ School 40, Charlotte Latin 22

Corvian Community 33, Lake Norman Charter 14

Croatan 28, Swansboro 0

D.H. Conley 39, Ayden - Grifton 7

Davie County 23, North Davidson 17

Dudley 28, Ragsdale 13

East Bladen 30, West Columbus 14

East Burke 38, Patton 0

East Lincoln 35, North Lincoln 8

East Mecklenburg 15, South Mecklenburg 14

East Surry 42, North Forsyth 8

East Wilkes 56, North Wilkes 0

Eastern Guilford 34, Orange 22

Eastern Wayne 27, North Johnston 0

Enka 49, McDowell 7

Erwin 31, Watauga 27

Farmville Central 46, Wilson Prep Academy 40

Felton Grove 28, Randleman 25

Fike 36, Rocky Mount 19

Forest Hills 27, Hoke County 26

Franklin 41, Brevard 6

Franklinton 54, Riverside-Durham 0

Freedom 14, A.C. Reynolds 7

Garinger 15, Rocky River 13

Glenn 7, Southeast Guilford 0

Havelock 49, Richlands 7

Hendersonville 20, Mitchell 7

Hertford County 42, Roanoke Rapids 6

Hibriten 37, East Rutherford 8

Hickory Grove Christian 36, Buford 13

Hickory Ridge 36, Central Cabarrus 0

Hobbton 32, East Columbus 13

J.H. Rose 36, Middle Creek 35

Jacksonville 42, East Duplin 7

Jay M. Robinson 35, East Rowan 0

John Paul II Catholic 44, Wake Christian Academy 6

Jordan 35, Apex 12

Ledford 24, Central Davidson 10

Leesville Road 45, Wakefield 14

Lejeune 14, Bear Grass Charter 6

Lexington Senior 40, East Davidson 8

Lincolnton 48, East Gaston 6

Manteo 14, Catholic 3

Marlboro County 42, Montgomery Central 3

Martin County 40, Greene Central 23

Marvin Ridge 51, Piedmont 7

Metrolina Christian Academy 35, Covenant Day 6

Midway 52, Princeton 46

Morehead 35, Carver 0

Mount Airy 48, St. Stephens 27

Mount Pleasant 19, West Davidson 7

Mount Tabor 42, Northwest Guilford 0

NHCTA 32, Washington County 22

North Rowan 33, Union Academy 27

North Wake Saints 36, TMSA 0

Northeast Guilford 31, SSEAS 22

Northeastern 48, Vance County 0

Northern Nash 49, South Central 26

Northside - Pinetown 26, Gates County 14

Northwest Cabarrus 33, South Rowan 28

Northwood 21, North Surry 14

Oak Grove 49, Northern Guilford 6

Olympic 22, Cox Mill 21

Overhills 34, South View 29

Owen 46, Polk County 27

Page 81, Southern Guilford 0

Palisades 41, Independence 12

Panther Creek 55, Green Level 28

Parkland 18, Atkins 6

Parkwood 20, Trinity Christian 19

Pasquotank County 21, Camden County 0

Pisgah 40, North Henderson 22

Porter Ridge 34, Cuthbertson 14

Providence Grove 45, Jordan-Matthews 6

Pungo Christian Academy 58, Columbia 14

R-S Central 42, Draughn 0

Red Springs 22, Douglas Byrd 8

Robbinsville 49, Hayesville 0

Rockingham County 28, McMichael 0

Sanderson 48, Chapel Hill 3

Scotland 37, Pinecrest 23

SCPA 26, Pamlico County 12

Seaforth 50, North Moore 0

Seventy-First 38, Jack Britt 12

Shelby 48, Cherryville 13

Smoky Mountain 41, East Henderson 0

South Garner 36, Smithfield-Selma 0

South Granville 25, Knightdale 14

South Stanly 49, Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy 14

South Stokes 27, North Stokes 14

Southeast Alamance 49, Cummings 12

Southern Alamance 21, Eastern Alamance 17

Southside 20, Perquimans County 18

Starmount 58, Elkin 0

Statesville 34, West Stokes 20

Stuart W. Cramer 57, Highland Tech 3

Swain County 56, Andrews 34

T.C. Roberson 7, South Caldwell 0

Tarboro 50, N 0

Topsail 27, Ashley 12

Trinity 21, Surry Central 14

Triton 37, Lee County 34

Tuscola 56, West Henderson 28

Union 42, West Bladen 13

Union Pines 35, West Johnston 0

Wake Forest 35, Hillside 0

Wake Prep Academy 47, North Edgecombe 6

Walkertown 20, Reidsville 18

West Cabarrus 23, POBAT 2

West Carteret 33, Dixon 22

West Craven 49, North Pitt 12

West Iredell 37, Maiden 0

West Rowan 56, Concord 0

West Wilkes 24, Wilkes Central 21

Western Alamance 21, Person 14

Western Harnett 33, Southern Lee 7

Westside 21, Murphy 7

White Oak 30, Southwest Onslow 15

Whiteville 34, Clinton 21

Williams 17, T.W. Andrews 8

Scores Not Yet Reported

Wayne Preparatory Academy vs. Sandhills Classical Christian

Christchurch School vs. Mount Zion Christian Academy

North East Carolina Prep vs. Jones Senior

Westover vs. Terry Sanford

Kinston vs. South Lenoir

Father Capodanno vs. Liberty Christian Academy

East Carteret vs. ALAJ

Community Christian vs. Mattamuskeet

KIPP Pride vs. Sallie B. Howard

Holly Springs vs. Heritage

Cary vs. East Wake

Lumberton vs. Heide Trask

Hopewell vs. North Mecklenburg

Rosewood vs. Goldsboro

Southern Nash vs. Southern Wayne

Albemarle vs. TJCA

Hunt vs. C.B. Aycock

Halifax Academy vs. Northeast Academy

South Columbus vs. Pender

Western Guilford vs. Ben L. Smith

Louisburg vs. Beddingfield

North Lenoir vs. SouthWest Edgecombe

Harnett Central vs. South Johnston

North Brunswick vs. New Hanover

Asheville School (Independent) vs. Charlotte Country Day School

Lake Wylie vs. West Mecklenburg

Gray's Creek vs. E.E. Smith

Forestview vs. (#21) Kings Mountain

Lincoln Charter vs. Christ the King

West Brunswick vs. Laney

Fairmont vs. St. Pauls

Cape Fear vs. Pine Forest

Hickory vs. Foard

South Brunswick vs. Purnell Swett

View our full North Carolina high school football scoreboard.