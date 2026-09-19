North Carolina High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 18
Another night of North Carolina high school football is complete, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Tar Heel State.
Here is a full list of North Carolina high school football final scores from September 18, 2026.
North Carolina High School Football Final Scores - September 18
(#10) Lake Norman 31, (#9) Reagan 24
(#11) West Forsyth 27, Richmond Senior 8
(#13) Mallard Creek 38, McCallie 0
(#14) Millbrook 42, Athens Drive 0
(#15) South Point 38, Ashbrook 27
(#2) Grimsley 57, Southwest Guilford 6
(#20) Rolesville 48, Corinth Holders 7
(#22) Clayton 46, Fuquay-Varina 7
(#25) Ambassador Christian School 41, Harrells Christian Academy 14
(#3) Weddington 37, Charlotte Catholic 7
(#4) Providence Day 17, (#12) Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 14
(#6) Chambers 57, Ardrey Kell 20
(#7) Southeast Raleigh 27, (#19) Garner 23
A.L. Brown 52, Harding University 14
Alexander Central 24, South Iredell 7
Alleghany 42, Ashe County 6
Apex Friendship 17, Green Hope 14
Archbishop Hoban 19, (#5) Cardinal Gibbons 14
Asheboro 14, Eastern Randolph 3
Asheville Christian Academy 24, Copper Basin 22
Avery County 45, Madison 34
Ballantyne Ridge 34, R.J. Reynolds 20
Bandys 42, Bunker Hill 35
Bertie 14, Hobgood Charter 0
Bishop McGuinness 21, South Davidson 14
Broughton 3, Enloe 0
Brunswick Academy 58, Arendell Parrott Academy 26
Burns 50, Bessemer City 14
Butler 35, Providence 28
Carrollton 49, (#16) West Charlotte 6
Carson 28, Salisbury 6
Cary Christian 36, St. David's 8
Cherokee 42, Rosman 14
Christ School 40, Charlotte Latin 22
Corvian Community 33, Lake Norman Charter 14
Croatan 28, Swansboro 0
D.H. Conley 39, Ayden - Grifton 7
Davie County 23, North Davidson 17
Dudley 28, Ragsdale 13
East Bladen 30, West Columbus 14
East Burke 38, Patton 0
East Lincoln 35, North Lincoln 8
East Mecklenburg 15, South Mecklenburg 14
East Surry 42, North Forsyth 8
East Wilkes 56, North Wilkes 0
Eastern Guilford 34, Orange 22
Eastern Wayne 27, North Johnston 0
Enka 49, McDowell 7
Erwin 31, Watauga 27
Farmville Central 46, Wilson Prep Academy 40
Felton Grove 28, Randleman 25
Fike 36, Rocky Mount 19
Forest Hills 27, Hoke County 26
Franklin 41, Brevard 6
Franklinton 54, Riverside-Durham 0
Freedom 14, A.C. Reynolds 7
Garinger 15, Rocky River 13
Glenn 7, Southeast Guilford 0
Havelock 49, Richlands 7
Hendersonville 20, Mitchell 7
Hertford County 42, Roanoke Rapids 6
Hibriten 37, East Rutherford 8
Hickory Grove Christian 36, Buford 13
Hickory Ridge 36, Central Cabarrus 0
Hobbton 32, East Columbus 13
J.H. Rose 36, Middle Creek 35
Jacksonville 42, East Duplin 7
Jay M. Robinson 35, East Rowan 0
John Paul II Catholic 44, Wake Christian Academy 6
Jordan 35, Apex 12
Ledford 24, Central Davidson 10
Leesville Road 45, Wakefield 14
Lejeune 14, Bear Grass Charter 6
Lexington Senior 40, East Davidson 8
Lincolnton 48, East Gaston 6
Manteo 14, Catholic 3
Marlboro County 42, Montgomery Central 3
Martin County 40, Greene Central 23
Marvin Ridge 51, Piedmont 7
Metrolina Christian Academy 35, Covenant Day 6
Midway 52, Princeton 46
Morehead 35, Carver 0
Mount Airy 48, St. Stephens 27
Mount Pleasant 19, West Davidson 7
Mount Tabor 42, Northwest Guilford 0
NHCTA 32, Washington County 22
North Rowan 33, Union Academy 27
North Wake Saints 36, TMSA 0
Northeast Guilford 31, SSEAS 22
Northeastern 48, Vance County 0
Northern Nash 49, South Central 26
Northside - Pinetown 26, Gates County 14
Northwest Cabarrus 33, South Rowan 28
Northwood 21, North Surry 14
Oak Grove 49, Northern Guilford 6
Olympic 22, Cox Mill 21
Overhills 34, South View 29
Owen 46, Polk County 27
Page 81, Southern Guilford 0
Palisades 41, Independence 12
Panther Creek 55, Green Level 28
Parkland 18, Atkins 6
Parkwood 20, Trinity Christian 19
Pasquotank County 21, Camden County 0
Pisgah 40, North Henderson 22
Porter Ridge 34, Cuthbertson 14
Providence Grove 45, Jordan-Matthews 6
Pungo Christian Academy 58, Columbia 14
R-S Central 42, Draughn 0
Red Springs 22, Douglas Byrd 8
Robbinsville 49, Hayesville 0
Rockingham County 28, McMichael 0
Sanderson 48, Chapel Hill 3
Scotland 37, Pinecrest 23
SCPA 26, Pamlico County 12
Seaforth 50, North Moore 0
Seventy-First 38, Jack Britt 12
Shelby 48, Cherryville 13
Smoky Mountain 41, East Henderson 0
South Garner 36, Smithfield-Selma 0
South Granville 25, Knightdale 14
South Stanly 49, Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy 14
South Stokes 27, North Stokes 14
Southeast Alamance 49, Cummings 12
Southern Alamance 21, Eastern Alamance 17
Southside 20, Perquimans County 18
Starmount 58, Elkin 0
Statesville 34, West Stokes 20
Stuart W. Cramer 57, Highland Tech 3
Swain County 56, Andrews 34
T.C. Roberson 7, South Caldwell 0
Tarboro 50, N 0
Topsail 27, Ashley 12
Trinity 21, Surry Central 14
Triton 37, Lee County 34
Tuscola 56, West Henderson 28
Union 42, West Bladen 13
Union Pines 35, West Johnston 0
Wake Forest 35, Hillside 0
Wake Prep Academy 47, North Edgecombe 6
Walkertown 20, Reidsville 18
West Cabarrus 23, POBAT 2
West Carteret 33, Dixon 22
West Craven 49, North Pitt 12
West Iredell 37, Maiden 0
West Rowan 56, Concord 0
West Wilkes 24, Wilkes Central 21
Western Alamance 21, Person 14
Western Harnett 33, Southern Lee 7
Westside 21, Murphy 7
White Oak 30, Southwest Onslow 15
Whiteville 34, Clinton 21
Williams 17, T.W. Andrews 8
Scores Not Yet Reported
Wayne Preparatory Academy vs. Sandhills Classical Christian
Christchurch School vs. Mount Zion Christian Academy
North East Carolina Prep vs. Jones Senior
Westover vs. Terry Sanford
Kinston vs. South Lenoir
Father Capodanno vs. Liberty Christian Academy
East Carteret vs. ALAJ
Community Christian vs. Mattamuskeet
KIPP Pride vs. Sallie B. Howard
Holly Springs vs. Heritage
Cary vs. East Wake
Lumberton vs. Heide Trask
Hopewell vs. North Mecklenburg
Rosewood vs. Goldsboro
Southern Nash vs. Southern Wayne
Albemarle vs. TJCA
Hunt vs. C.B. Aycock
Halifax Academy vs. Northeast Academy
South Columbus vs. Pender
Western Guilford vs. Ben L. Smith
Louisburg vs. Beddingfield
North Lenoir vs. SouthWest Edgecombe
Harnett Central vs. South Johnston
North Brunswick vs. New Hanover
Asheville School (Independent) vs. Charlotte Country Day School
Lake Wylie vs. West Mecklenburg
Gray's Creek vs. E.E. Smith
Forestview vs. (#21) Kings Mountain
Lincoln Charter vs. Christ the King
West Brunswick vs. Laney
Fairmont vs. St. Pauls
Cape Fear vs. Pine Forest
Hickory vs. Foard
South Brunswick vs. Purnell Swett
View our full North Carolina high school football scoreboard.
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Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.