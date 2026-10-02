North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Scores & Live Updates - October 2
The 2026 North Carolina high school football continues with 195 games on October 2.
To see live updates and every final score from each classification in North Carolina, click on the scoreboard links below.
North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Scores & Live Updates - October 2
Full North Carolina High School Football Scoreboard - October 2 (select to view full scoreboard)
The top North Carolina high school football games on Friday are No. 2 Weddington vs. undefeated Marvin Ridge, No. 3 Grimsley vs. Varina (VA), and No. 6 Lake Norman vs. Statesville.
Full North Carolina High School Football Scoreboard
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Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.