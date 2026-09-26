Virginia High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 25
The 2026 Virginia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.
Virginia High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 25
Full Virginia High School Football Scoreboard
Rye Cove 54, Castlewood 21
Blue Ridge 48, North Cross 19
Rappahannock County 30, Fishburne Military 6
Gonzaga 21, (#5) Benedictine 14
The Covenant School 33, Virginia Episcopal School 6
(#9) Roanoke Catholic 28, Friendship Collegiate Academy 18
Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 45, Hampton Roads Academy 14
Jackson-Reed 40, TJST 0
St. Christopher's 24, Norfolk Academy 7
Freedom 39, Dominion 0
Loudoun Valley 27, Potomac Falls 8
Battlefield 35, Independence 21
Floyd County 49, Fort Chiswell 0
Midlothian 17, (#3) Huguenot 7
(#22) Broadway 35, Rocktown 0
Green Run 38, Bayside 6
Rappahannock 56, Middlesex 12
Spotswood 19, William Monroe 0
(#25) Salem 49, Blacksburg 13
Heritage 30, Broad Run 23
Albemarle 31, Charlottesville 27
Alleghany 41, Waynesboro 0
Hayfield 14, Edison 10
Norview 32, Manor 8
George Wythe 26, Rural Retreat 21
(#2) Maury 58, Churchland 6
Tazewell 34, Giles 33
Colonial Forge 51, North Stafford 0
Chilhowie 22, Northwood 0
Glass 35, Liberty 29
Gainesville 35, Osbourn Park 0
Matoaca 20, Dinwiddie 16
Loudoun County 6, Tuscarora 6
Appomattox County 50, Dan River 22
Lake Braddock 35, Robinson 21
Graham 27, Princeton 14
Altavista 22, Nelson County 0
Petersburg 40, Colonial Heights 0
Hickory 14, Great Bridge 10
(#11) Jefferson Forest 42, (#13) Liberty Christian 7
Kellam 35, Ocean Lakes 21
Gar-Field 62, Freedom 0
Mount Vernon 45, Lewis 12
Stuarts Draft 35, Rockbridge County 6
Page County 16, Stonewall Jackson 8
Buffalo Gap 41, Fort Defiance 21
Patriot 49, Unity Reed 14
Greenbrier Christian Academy 48, Southampton Academy 14
Glenvar 17, Martinsville 13
Courtland 35, King George 0
Radford 31, James River 21
Stafford 37, Mountain View 7
Gretna 14, William Campbell 0
South County 31, West Springfield 21
(#1) Varina 49, Henrico 7
Mechanicsville 48, RHSA 14
Alexandria City 17, Woodson 13
Monacan 28, Powhatan 20
James River Midlothian 35, Clover Hill 10
Yorktown 24, McLean 7
Southampton 32, Lakeland 20
Annandale 23, Park View 8
(#6) Indian River 47, Grassfield 14
Forest Park 7, Potomac Senior 0
Falls Church 21, Rock Ridge 6
Kettle Run 24, Millbrook 20
(#8) Stone Bridge 40, (#12) Woodgrove 28
Centreville 31, Washington-Liberty 14
Eastern View 20, James Monroe 7
Armstrong (Kennedy) 49, King William 14
(#14) Magna Vista 34, Staunton River 7
Catholic 28, Isle of Wight Academy 6
(#23) James Madison 14, George C. Marshall 0
East Rockingham 14, Harrisonburg 0
Hanover 21, Atlee 7
Riverheads 29, Wilson Memorial 24
Brunswick Academy 48, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 40
Craig County 44, Twin Springs 14
(#4) Highland Springs 38, L.C. Bird 0
Kempsville 13, First Colonial 10
James Monroe 35, Narrows 14
(#24) Union 49, Central Wise 6
King's Fork 28, (#7) Oscar Smith 14
Brooke Point 35, Riverbend 28
Digital Pioneers Academy 50, Paul VI 7
Brookville 35, Amherst County 19
Sussex Central 30, Greensville County 6
Nansemond River 42, Deep Creek 0
Franklin 44, Windsor 0
Auburn 56, Eastern Montgomery 8
Godwin 51, J.R. Tucker 6
Massaponax 55, Hartwood 26
Lunenburg Central 30, Randolph-Henry 13
Grayson County 7, Virginia High 0
George Washington 34, Lord Botetourt 14
Chancellor 12, Caroline 0
Honaker 67, Southern Gap 0
Goochland 34, Orange County 14
Christian 47, Colonial Beach 6
Culpeper County 28, Spotsylvania 13
Phoebus 20, Warwick 15
J.I. Burton 35, Galax 0
Brunswick 31, Surry County 12
Cox 28, Tallwood 0
Lake Taylor 48, Granby 0
Lebanon 26, Richlands 19
Buckingham 42, Prince Edward County 6
(#19) Sherando 42, Brentsville District 6
Manchester 18, Cosby 8
(#15) Heritage 46, Rustburg 7
Carroll County 38, Patrick County 6
Hermitage 35, Deep Run 6
Ridgeview 43, Lee 0
Patrick Henry 56, Hidden Valley 0
Halifax County 14, Tunstall 7
James Wood 56, Warren County 26
West Potomac 7, Fairfax 6
Glen Allen 48, (#21) Hampton 41
Cave Spring 36, Pulaski County 0
Louisa County 42, Fluvanna County 35
Bassett 28, Mecklenburg County 14
New Kent 24, Smithfield 21
Turner Ashby 42, Strasburg 7
Langley 34, Chantilly 17
Tennessee 58, Abingdon 28
Atlantic Shores Christian 49, John Marshall 6
David Crockett 31, Gate City 30
Happy Valley 42, Thomas Walker 6
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917