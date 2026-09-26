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Virginia High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 25

See final scores from Friday's slate of games
Jack Butler|
Then-No. 4 Oscar Smith played top-ranked to a 7-7 tie in a weather-shortened Virginia Top 5 High School Football Shown. Smith climbed one spot this week to No. 3.
Then-No. 4 Oscar Smith played top-ranked to a 7-7 tie in a weather-shortened Virginia Top 5 High School Football Shown. Smith climbed one spot this week to No. 3. | Joe's Frozen Frames

The 2026 Virginia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.

Virginia High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 25

Full Virginia High School Football Scoreboard

Rye Cove 54, Castlewood 21

Blue Ridge 48, North Cross 19

Rappahannock County 30, Fishburne Military 6

Gonzaga 21, (#5) Benedictine 14

The Covenant School 33, Virginia Episcopal School 6

(#9) Roanoke Catholic 28, Friendship Collegiate Academy 18

Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 45, Hampton Roads Academy 14

Jackson-Reed 40, TJST 0

St. Christopher's 24, Norfolk Academy 7

Freedom 39, Dominion 0

Loudoun Valley 27, Potomac Falls 8

Battlefield 35, Independence 21

Floyd County 49, Fort Chiswell 0

Midlothian 17, (#3) Huguenot 7

(#22) Broadway 35, Rocktown 0

Green Run 38, Bayside 6

Rappahannock 56, Middlesex 12

Spotswood 19, William Monroe 0

(#25) Salem 49, Blacksburg 13

Heritage 30, Broad Run 23

Albemarle 31, Charlottesville 27

Alleghany 41, Waynesboro 0

Hayfield 14, Edison 10

Norview 32, Manor 8

George Wythe 26, Rural Retreat 21

(#2) Maury 58, Churchland 6

Tazewell 34, Giles 33

Colonial Forge 51, North Stafford 0

Chilhowie 22, Northwood 0

Glass 35, Liberty 29

Gainesville 35, Osbourn Park 0

Matoaca 20, Dinwiddie 16

Loudoun County 6, Tuscarora 6

Appomattox County 50, Dan River 22

Lake Braddock 35, Robinson 21

Graham 27, Princeton 14

Altavista 22, Nelson County 0

Petersburg 40, Colonial Heights 0

Hickory 14, Great Bridge 10

(#11) Jefferson Forest 42, (#13) Liberty Christian 7

Kellam 35, Ocean Lakes 21

Gar-Field 62, Freedom 0

Mount Vernon 45, Lewis 12

Stuarts Draft 35, Rockbridge County 6

Page County 16, Stonewall Jackson 8

Buffalo Gap 41, Fort Defiance 21

Patriot 49, Unity Reed 14

Greenbrier Christian Academy 48, Southampton Academy 14

Glenvar 17, Martinsville 13

Courtland 35, King George 0

Radford 31, James River 21

Stafford 37, Mountain View 7

Gretna 14, William Campbell 0

South County 31, West Springfield 21

(#1) Varina 49, Henrico 7

Mechanicsville 48, RHSA 14

Alexandria City 17, Woodson 13

Monacan 28, Powhatan 20

James River Midlothian 35, Clover Hill 10

Yorktown 24, McLean 7

Southampton 32, Lakeland 20

Annandale 23, Park View 8

(#6) Indian River 47, Grassfield 14

Forest Park 7, Potomac Senior 0

Falls Church 21, Rock Ridge 6

Kettle Run 24, Millbrook 20

(#8) Stone Bridge 40, (#12) Woodgrove 28

Centreville 31, Washington-Liberty 14

Eastern View 20, James Monroe 7

Armstrong (Kennedy) 49, King William 14

(#14) Magna Vista 34, Staunton River 7

Catholic 28, Isle of Wight Academy 6

(#23) James Madison 14, George C. Marshall 0

East Rockingham 14, Harrisonburg 0

Hanover 21, Atlee 7

Riverheads 29, Wilson Memorial 24

Brunswick Academy 48, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 40

Craig County 44, Twin Springs 14

(#4) Highland Springs 38, L.C. Bird 0

Kempsville 13, First Colonial 10

James Monroe 35, Narrows 14

(#24) Union 49, Central Wise 6

King's Fork 28, (#7) Oscar Smith 14

Brooke Point 35, Riverbend 28

Digital Pioneers Academy 50, Paul VI 7

Brookville 35, Amherst County 19

Sussex Central 30, Greensville County 6

Nansemond River 42, Deep Creek 0

Franklin 44, Windsor 0

Auburn 56, Eastern Montgomery 8

Godwin 51, J.R. Tucker 6

Massaponax 55, Hartwood 26

Lunenburg Central 30, Randolph-Henry 13

Grayson County 7, Virginia High 0

George Washington 34, Lord Botetourt 14

Chancellor 12, Caroline 0

Honaker 67, Southern Gap 0

Goochland 34, Orange County 14

Christian 47, Colonial Beach 6

Culpeper County 28, Spotsylvania 13

Phoebus 20, Warwick 15

J.I. Burton 35, Galax 0

Brunswick 31, Surry County 12

Cox 28, Tallwood 0

Lake Taylor 48, Granby 0

Lebanon 26, Richlands 19

Buckingham 42, Prince Edward County 6

(#19) Sherando 42, Brentsville District 6

Manchester 18, Cosby 8

(#15) Heritage 46, Rustburg 7

Carroll County 38, Patrick County 6

Hermitage 35, Deep Run 6

Ridgeview 43, Lee 0

Patrick Henry 56, Hidden Valley 0

Halifax County 14, Tunstall 7

James Wood 56, Warren County 26

West Potomac 7, Fairfax 6

Glen Allen 48, (#21) Hampton 41

Cave Spring 36, Pulaski County 0

Louisa County 42, Fluvanna County 35

Bassett 28, Mecklenburg County 14

New Kent 24, Smithfield 21

Turner Ashby 42, Strasburg 7

Langley 34, Chantilly 17

Tennessee 58, Abingdon 28

Atlantic Shores Christian 49, John Marshall 6

David Crockett 31, Gate City 30

Happy Valley 42, Thomas Walker 6

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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