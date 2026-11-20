The 2026 North Carolina high school football playoffs continue on November 20 with over 50 games across the state on Friday night.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in North Carolina, click on the scoreboard links below.

North Carolina High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - November 20

To quickly find a specific team or school, press Ctrl+F on Windows or Command+F on a Mac and search for the name you are looking for.

There are 58 high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, November 20, 2026.

Big ranked matchups include No. 1 Hough hosting No. 8 West Forsyth and No. 2 Providence Day visiting No. 4 Rabun Gap-Nacoochee.

Trinity Christian vs. Asheville School (Independent) - 7 p.m.

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee vs. Providence Day - 7 p.m.

John Paul II vs. Cary Christian - 7 p.m.

Northside - Pinetown vs. Eastern Alamance - 7 p.m.

East Bladen vs. Warren County - 7 p.m.

East Columbus vs. Chatham Central - 7 p.m.

Lakewood vs. Manteo - 7 p.m.

John A. Holmes vs. West Columbus - 7 p.m.

Wallace-Rose Hill vs. Northeastern - 7 p.m.

T.C. Roberson vs. Charlotte Catholic - 7 p.m.

Wake Forest vs. Clayton - 7 p.m.

Hobgood Academy vs. Howard - 7 p.m.

Northern Guilford vs. Asheboro - 7 p.m.

West Forsyth vs. Hough - 7 p.m.

Shelby vs. West Wilkes - 7 p.m.

Lincolnton vs. North Stanly - 7 p.m.

Ronald Reagan vs. A.L. Brown - 7 p.m.

East Forsyth vs. Weddington - 7 p.m.

West Craven vs. Reidsville - 7 p.m.

Starmount vs. Mitchell - 7 p.m.

James Kenan vs. Martin County - 7 p.m.

Dudley vs. Asheville - 7 p.m.

Jacksonville vs. Walter M. Williams - 7 p.m.

Kings Mountain vs. Ashbrook - 7 p.m.

Apex Friendship vs. Hoggard - 7 p.m.

Rolesville vs. Millbrook - 7 p.m.

Southern Durham vs. New Bern - 7 p.m.

Wilson Prep vs. Robbinsville - 7 p.m.

Burns vs. Wilkes Central - 7 p.m.

East Wilkes vs. Corvian Community School - 7 p.m.

Havelock vs. Southeast Alamance - 7 p.m.

D.H. Conley vs. Cleveland - 7 p.m.

T. Wingate Andrews vs. Morehead - 7 p.m.

Mount Airy vs. Hendersonville - 7 p.m.

Whiteville vs. Hertford County - 7 p.m.

West Stokes vs. West Iredell - 7 p.m.

West Rowan vs. Jay M. Robinson - 7 p.m.

Marvin Ridge vs. Lake Norman - 7 p.m.

Garner Magnet vs. Cardinal Gibbons - 7 p.m.

North Edgecombe vs. Northside - Pinetown - 7 p.m.

Southern Alamance vs. Northern Nash - 7 p.m.

Southwestern Randolph vs. East Duplin - 7 p.m.

Eastern Randolph vs. Midway - 7 p.m.

Croatan vs. Seaforth - 7 p.m.

SouthWest Edgecombe vs. Clinton - 7 p.m.

Fike vs. Hunt - 7 p.m.

Scotland vs. Union Pines - 7 p.m.

Community School of Davidson vs. Cherryville - 7 p.m.

Middle Creek vs. J.H. Rose - 7 p.m.

Gates County vs. Tarboro - 7 p.m.

Walkertown vs. Thomasville - 7 p.m.

Grimsley vs. Davie County - 7 p.m.

Oak Grove vs. Crest - 7 p.m.

South Point vs. Monroe - 7 p.m.

Lake Norman vs. Hibriten - 7:30 p.m.

Tuscola vs. Stuart Cramer - 7:30 p.m.

North Rowan vs. Murphy - 7:30 p.m.

Franklin vs. East Lincoln - 7:30 p.m.