North Carolina High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 13
Another night of North Carolina high school football is complete, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Tar Heel State.
Here is a full list of North Carolina high school football final scores from November 13, 2026.
North Carolina High School Football Final Scores - November 13
A.L. Brown 22, West Cabarrus 18
Apex Friendship 28, Leesville Road 10
Ashbrook 29, Mount Tabor 28
Asheboro 17, Eastern Guilford 7
Asheville 43, A.C. Reynolds 6
Asheville School (Independent) 42, SouthLake Christian Academy 0
Burns 49, Bunker Hill 14
Cardinal Gibbons 37, Southeast Raleigh 6
Cary Christian 38, St. David's 8
Chambers 25, West Charlotte 20
Charlotte Catholic 18, Freedom 14
Chatham Central 40, TCPLA 0
Cherryville 35, Alleghany 28
Clayton 35, Sanderson 8
Cleveland 38, Topsail 24
Clinton 17, Southwest Onslow 16
Community School of Davidson 38, Albemarle 6
Corvian Community 56, Langtree Charter Academy 13
Crest 42, Parkwood 14
Croatan 42, Western Alamance 22
D.H. Conley 28, Cape Fear 21
Davie County 17, Page 14
Dudley 50, Sun Valley 28
East Bladen 49, Bertie 18
East Duplin 41, Washington 20
East Forsyth 24, Hickory Ridge 7
East Lincoln 49, Forest Hills 16
East Wilkes 51, Christ the King 13
Eastern Alamance 42, Orange 21
Eastern Randolph 35, Providence Grove 10
Fike 28, St. Pauls 17
Franklin 42, West Henderson 21
Garner 49, North Brunswick 0
Gates County 20, North Duplin 12
Grimsley 48, Butler 6
Havelock 43, Rocky Mount 6
Hendersonville 38, East Surry 12
Hertford County 56, Farmville Central 48
Hibriten 38, East Burke 0
Hobgood Charter 48, Weldon STEM 6
Hoggard 40, Jordan 14
Holmes 42, Hobbton 6
Hough 50, Palisades 14
Hunt 39, Montgomery Central 34
J.H. Rose 48, South Johnston 0
Jacksonville 48, Gray's Creek 7
James Kenan 42, Louisburg 7
Jay M. Robinson 40, North Davidson 7
John Paul II Catholic 61, Faith Christian 20
Kings Mountain 42, Watauga 0
Lake Norman 50, Richmond Senior 13
Lake Norman Charter 56, R-S Central 21
Lincolnton 35, Mountain Heritage 30
Mallard Creek 37, Pinecrest 0
Manteo 24, Camden County 16
Martin County 61, South Columbus 26
Marvin Ridge 21, Mooresville 17
Middle Creek 35, Seventy-First 26
Midway 75, Princeton 73
Millbrook 42, Laney 6
Mitchell 14, Mountain Island Charter 7
Monroe 56, North Lincoln 13
Morehead 28, Lexington Senior 7
Mount Airy 50, Union Academy 22
Mt. Zion Prep Academy 34, Riverdale Baptist 23
Murphy 63, South Stanly 0
New Bern 35, Ashley 0
North Edgecombe 20, SCPA 8
North Rowan 35, Cherokee 34
North Stanly 56, North Wilkes 7
Northeastern 54, Greene Central 28
Northern Guilford 62, Alexander Central 38
Northern Nash 33, Westover 6
Northside - Jacksonville 43, Southern Nash 35
Northside - Pinetown 56, Washington County 6
Oak Grove 25, Hickory 3
Providence Day 49, Christ School 17
Reagan 49, Jack Britt 8
Reidsville 55, Randleman 30
Robbinsville 61, North Stokes 6
Rolesville 55, Green Hope 6
Scotland 49, Swansboro 7
Seaforth 35, South Granville 28
Shelby 41, West Lincoln 13
South Point 40, Smoky Mountain 0
Southeast Alamance 49, West Carteret 21
Southern Alamance 42, Harnett Central 33
SouthWest Edgecombe 40, Central Davidson 21
Southwestern Randolph 43, Fairmont 14
SSEAS 35, Holly Springs 0
Starmount 49, Swain County 7
Stuart W. Cramer 52, Foard 13
T.C. Roberson 31, Ragsdale 13
T.W. Andrews 46, Anson 20
Tarboro 49, Rosewood 7
Thomasville 24, West Davidson 14
Trinity Christian 26, High Point Christian Academy 14
Tuscola 28, Maiden 27
Union Pines 48, Terry Sanford 19
Wake Forest 49, South Garner 29
Walkertown 51, Polk County 8
Warren County 59, East Carteret 8
Weddington 56, Porter Ridge 7
West Columbus 50, Southside 33
West Craven 65, Ledford 21
West Forsyth 49, Myers Park 22
West Iredell 51, West Stanly 0
West Rowan 41, Enka 33
West Stokes 37, South Rowan 16
West Wilkes 41, CHASE 34
Whiteville 42, Northwood 18
Wilkes Central 31, Mount Pleasant 13
Williams 35, Triton 14
Wilson Prep Academy 40, Rosman 28
View full North Carolina high school football scoreboard
Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.