North Carolina High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 13

Another night of North Carolina high school football is complete, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Tar Heel State.

Here is a full list of North Carolina high school football final scores from November 13, 2026.

North Carolina High School Football Final Scores - November 13

A.L. Brown 22, West Cabarrus 18

Apex Friendship 28, Leesville Road 10

Ashbrook 29, Mount Tabor 28

Asheboro 17, Eastern Guilford 7

Asheville 43, A.C. Reynolds 6

Asheville School (Independent) 42, SouthLake Christian Academy 0

Burns 49, Bunker Hill 14

Cardinal Gibbons 37, Southeast Raleigh 6

Cary Christian 38, St. David's 8

Chambers 25, West Charlotte 20

Charlotte Catholic 18, Freedom 14

Chatham Central 40, TCPLA 0

Cherryville 35, Alleghany 28

Clayton 35, Sanderson 8

Cleveland 38, Topsail 24

Clinton 17, Southwest Onslow 16

Community School of Davidson 38, Albemarle 6

Corvian Community 56, Langtree Charter Academy 13

Crest 42, Parkwood 14

Croatan 42, Western Alamance 22

D.H. Conley 28, Cape Fear 21

Davie County 17, Page 14

Dudley 50, Sun Valley 28

East Bladen 49, Bertie 18

East Duplin 41, Washington 20

East Forsyth 24, Hickory Ridge 7

East Lincoln 49, Forest Hills 16

East Wilkes 51, Christ the King 13

Eastern Alamance 42, Orange 21

Eastern Randolph 35, Providence Grove 10

Fike 28, St. Pauls 17

Franklin 42, West Henderson 21

Garner 49, North Brunswick 0

Gates County 20, North Duplin 12

Grimsley 48, Butler 6

Havelock 43, Rocky Mount 6

Hendersonville 38, East Surry 12

Hertford County 56, Farmville Central 48

Hibriten 38, East Burke 0

Hobgood Charter 48, Weldon STEM 6

Hoggard 40, Jordan 14

Holmes 42, Hobbton 6

Hough 50, Palisades 14

Hunt 39, Montgomery Central 34

J.H. Rose 48, South Johnston 0

Jacksonville 48, Gray's Creek 7

James Kenan 42, Louisburg 7

Jay M. Robinson 40, North Davidson 7

John Paul II Catholic 61, Faith Christian 20

Kings Mountain 42, Watauga 0

Lake Norman 50, Richmond Senior 13

Lake Norman Charter 56, R-S Central 21

Lincolnton 35, Mountain Heritage 30

Mallard Creek 37, Pinecrest 0

Manteo 24, Camden County 16

Martin County 61, South Columbus 26

Marvin Ridge 21, Mooresville 17

Middle Creek 35, Seventy-First 26

Midway 75, Princeton 73

Millbrook 42, Laney 6

Mitchell 14, Mountain Island Charter 7

Monroe 56, North Lincoln 13

Morehead 28, Lexington Senior 7

Mount Airy 50, Union Academy 22

Mt. Zion Prep Academy 34, Riverdale Baptist 23

Murphy 63, South Stanly 0

New Bern 35, Ashley 0

North Edgecombe 20, SCPA 8

North Rowan 35, Cherokee 34

North Stanly 56, North Wilkes 7

Northeastern 54, Greene Central 28

Northern Guilford 62, Alexander Central 38

Northern Nash 33, Westover 6

Northside - Jacksonville 43, Southern Nash 35

Northside - Pinetown 56, Washington County 6

Oak Grove 25, Hickory 3

Providence Day 49, Christ School 17

Reagan 49, Jack Britt 8

Reidsville 55, Randleman 30

Robbinsville 61, North Stokes 6

Rolesville 55, Green Hope 6

Scotland 49, Swansboro 7

Seaforth 35, South Granville 28

Shelby 41, West Lincoln 13

South Point 40, Smoky Mountain 0

Southeast Alamance 49, West Carteret 21

Southern Alamance 42, Harnett Central 33

SouthWest Edgecombe 40, Central Davidson 21

Southwestern Randolph 43, Fairmont 14

SSEAS 35, Holly Springs 0

Starmount 49, Swain County 7

Stuart W. Cramer 52, Foard 13

T.C. Roberson 31, Ragsdale 13

T.W. Andrews 46, Anson 20

Tarboro 49, Rosewood 7

Thomasville 24, West Davidson 14

Trinity Christian 26, High Point Christian Academy 14

Tuscola 28, Maiden 27

Union Pines 48, Terry Sanford 19

Wake Forest 49, South Garner 29

Walkertown 51, Polk County 8

Warren County 59, East Carteret 8

Weddington 56, Porter Ridge 7

West Columbus 50, Southside 33

West Craven 65, Ledford 21

West Forsyth 49, Myers Park 22

West Iredell 51, West Stanly 0

West Rowan 41, Enka 33

West Stokes 37, South Rowan 16

West Wilkes 41, CHASE 34

Whiteville 42, Northwood 18

Wilkes Central 31, Mount Pleasant 13

Williams 35, Triton 14

Wilson Prep Academy 40, Rosman 28

View full North Carolina high school football scoreboard