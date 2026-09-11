North Carolina High School Football Schedule & Scores (NCHSAA) — September 11

The 2026 North Carolina high school football season continues on September 11 with more than 160 matchups across the state on Friday night.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in North Carolina, click on the scoreboard links below.

North Carolina High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 11

To quickly find a specific team or school, press Ctrl+F on Windows or Command+F on a Mac and search for the name you are looking for.

There are 170 high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, September 11, 2026.

There are several games featuring ranked teams, highlighted by Hough vs. Mooresville and New Bern vs. Cleveland. Both games begin at 7 p.m.

Maryland School for the Deaf vs. Father Capodanno — 4 p.m.

Hargrave Military Academy vs. North Raleigh Christian Academy — 6 p.m.

Beacon Hill Homeschool vs. North Wake — 7 p.m.

Rocky Mount Academy vs. Mattamuskeet — 7 p.m.

Panther Creek vs. Hoggard — 7 p.m.

Carver vs. College Prep & Leadership Academy — 7 p.m.

Greene Central vs. North Pitt — 7 p.m.

Jordan vs. Riverside-Durham — 7 p.m.

Cabarrus (Cannon/Concord Academy) vs. Charlotte Christian — 7 p.m.

Gates County vs. Northampton County — 7 p.m.

Rocky Mount Preparatory vs. Triangle Math and Science Academy — 7 p.m.

Roanoke Rapids vs. Pasquotank County — 7 p.m.

Cummings vs. Bartlett Yancey — 7 p.m.

Draughn vs. Mountain Island Charter — 7 p.m.

Bishop Sullivan Catholic vs. First Flight — 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy vs. East Burke — 7 p.m.

Southeast Halifax vs. Howard — 7 p.m.

Holly Springs vs. Apex Friendship — 7 p.m.

Nash Central vs. Southern Nash — 7 p.m.

E.A. Laney vs. South Central — 7 p.m.

West Davidson vs. Ledford Senior — 7 p.m.

Green Level vs. Cary — 7 p.m.

Chapel Hill vs. Apex — 7 p.m.

C.B. Aycock vs. Goldsboro — 7 p.m.

Weldon vs. Columbia — 7 p.m.

Bradford Preparatory School vs. Union Academy — 7 p.m.

Avery County vs. McDowell — 7 p.m.

Central vs. West Stanly — 7 p.m.

Mount Airy vs. Jefferson Forest — 7 p.m.

Loudoun Sports Academy vs. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee — 7 p.m.

Sandhills Classical Christian vs. Community Christian — 7 p.m.

Ashe County vs. Johnson County — 7 p.m.

Rosman vs. Copper Basin — 7 p.m.

Wheatmore vs. Jordan-Matthews — 7 p.m.

Scotland vs. Overhills — 7 p.m.

Calvary Day vs. Ambassador Christian — 7 p.m.

Hobbton vs. Rosewood — 7 p.m.

Asheville School (Independent) vs. Asheville — 7 p.m.

T. Wingate Andrews vs. Ben L. Smith — 7 p.m.

Washington County vs. Weldon — 7 p.m.

Warren County vs. South Granville — 7 p.m.

Southern Wayne vs. Smithfield-Selma — 7 p.m.

North Stokes vs. Patrick County — 7 p.m.

Ragsdale vs. East Forsyth — 7 p.m.

South Point vs. Mount Pleasant — 7 p.m.

Heide Trask vs. West Bladen — 7 p.m.

East Bladen vs. Clinton — 7 p.m.

West Forsyth vs. Mount Tabor — 7 p.m.

Fuquay - Varina vs. Willow Spring — 7 p.m.

East Columbus vs. Whiteville — 7 p.m.

South Wake HomeSchool vs. Harrells Christian Academy — 7 p.m.

Parkland vs. North Forsyth — 7 p.m.

Vance County vs. Rocky Mount — 7 p.m.

James Kenan vs. East Duplin — 7 p.m.

Walkertown vs. East Surry — 7 p.m.

Eastern Guilford vs. Reidsville — 7 p.m.

West Brunswick vs. South Columbus — 7 p.m.

Midway vs. South Johnston — 7 p.m.

Wayne Prep vs. Halifax Academy — 7 p.m.

Hendersonville vs. Erwin — 7 p.m.

Brevard vs. North Buncombe — 7 p.m.

Fairmont vs. Lakewood — 7 p.m.

American Leadership Academy-Johnston vs. Wake Christian Academy — 7 p.m.

North Lenoir vs. Ayden - Grifton — 7 p.m.

South Iredell vs. Porter Ridge — 7 p.m.

Washington vs. Croatan — 7 p.m.

J.F. Webb vs. Morehead — 7 p.m.

Piedmont vs. Montgomery Central — 7 p.m.

Green Hope vs. Northern — 7 p.m.

North Davidson vs. Central Davidson — 7 p.m.

Currituck County vs. John A. Holmes — 7 p.m.

Heritage vs. Walter M. Williams — 7 p.m.

Bishop McGuinness vs. Trinity — 7 p.m.

South Stokes vs. Surry Central — 7 p.m.

Seaforth vs. Northwood — 7 p.m.

Southwest Onslow vs. Dixon — 7 p.m.

Red Springs vs. Purnell Swett — 7 p.m.

Havelock vs. J.H. Rose — 7 p.m.

North Brunswick vs. St. Pauls — 7 p.m.

Swansboro vs. East Carteret — 7 p.m.

Sun Valley vs. Monroe — 7 p.m.

Martin County vs. Southside — 7 p.m.

Garner Magnet vs. D.H. Conley — 7 p.m.

Arendell Parrott Academy vs. Faith Christian — 7 p.m.

Hillside vs. Orange — 7 p.m.

SouthLake Christian Academy vs. Asheville Christian Academy — 7 p.m.

St. David's vs. John Paul II — 7 p.m.

North Iredell vs. St. Stephens — 7 p.m.

Hunt vs. South Garner — 7 p.m.

Kinston vs. White Oak — 7 p.m.

KIPP Pride vs. High Point Christian Academy — 7 p.m.

North Edgecombe vs. Northwest Halifax — 7 p.m.

Graham vs. Western Alamance — 7 p.m.

East Wake vs. Bunn — 7 p.m.

Covenant Day vs. Christ the King — 7 p.m.

North Johnston vs. Princeton — 7 p.m.

Hough vs. Mooresville — 7 p.m.

Spring Creek vs. South Lenoir — 7 p.m.

Union vs. Lejeune — 7 p.m.

Southern Alamance vs. Southeast Alamance — 7 p.m.

Langtree Charter Academy vs. Pine Lake Preparatory — 7 p.m.

Oak Grove vs. Davie County — 7 p.m.

Farmville Central vs. West Craven — 7 p.m.

Thomasville vs. Western Guilford — 7 p.m.

Hobgood Academy vs. Manteo — 7 p.m.

Chesterfield vs. Anson — 7 p.m.

Carrboro vs. East Chapel Hill — 7 p.m.

Westover vs. Cape Fear — 7 p.m.

Wallace-Rose Hill vs. Pender — 7 p.m.

Bear Grass Charter vs. North East Carolina Prep — 7 p.m.

New Bern vs. Cleveland — 7 p.m.

Jacksonville vs. Topsail — 7 p.m.

Douglas Byrd vs. Gray's Creek — 7 p.m.

Richlands vs. South Brunswick — 7 p.m.

Pinecrest vs. South View — 7 p.m.

South Caldwell vs. North Gaston — 7 p.m.

West Stokes vs. Community School of Davidson — 7 p.m.

Grace Christian vs. Wayne Christian — 7 p.m.

Glenn vs. Southwest Guilford — 7 p.m.

Wakefield vs. Wake Forest — 7 p.m.

Southeast Guilford vs. R.J. Reynolds — 7 p.m.

Northside - Jacksonville vs. New Hanover — 7 p.m.

Pungo Christian Academy vs. Wake Christian Academy — 7 p.m.

SouthWest Edgecombe vs. Tarboro — 7 p.m.

Jones Senior vs. North Duplin — 7 p.m.

Louisburg vs. Franklinton — 7 p.m.

McMichael vs. Cedar Ridge — 7 p.m.

Fike vs. Ashley — 7 p.m.

Knightdale vs. Sanderson — 7 p.m.

Lake Norman Charter vs. Forestview — 7 p.m.

North Moore vs. Chatham Central — 7 p.m.

Person vs. Eastern Alamance — 7 p.m.

Northeast Guilford vs. Dudley — 7 p.m.

Wilson Prep vs. Northeastern — 7 p.m.

Independence vs. Lake Norman — 7 p.m.

Highland Tech vs. Cherryville — 7:30 p.m.

E.E. Smith vs. Pine Forest — 7:30 p.m.

West Johnston vs. Clayton — 7:30 p.m.

Northwest Guilford vs. Richmond — 7:30 p.m.

Bunker Hill vs. Maiden — 7:30 p.m.

Huss vs. Lake Wylie — 7:30 p.m.

Franklin vs. East Henderson — 7:30 p.m.

Seventy-First vs. Hoke County — 7:30 p.m.

North Surry vs. North Wilkes — 7:30 p.m.

West Iredell vs. North Lincoln — 7:30 p.m.

Statesville vs. Alexander Central — 7:30 p.m.

Chesnee vs. R-S Central — 7:30 p.m.

Swain County vs. Mountain Heritage — 7:30 p.m.

Pisgah vs. Smoky Mountain — 7:30 p.m.

Rockingham County vs. Asheboro — 7:30 p.m.

Burns vs. Lincolnton — 7:30 p.m.

Stuart Cramer vs. Bessemer City — 7:30 p.m.

Enka vs. Cherokee — 7:30 p.m.

Randleman vs. Southwestern Randolph — 7:30 p.m.

Elkin vs. Forbush — 7:30 p.m.

A.C. Reynolds vs. Murphy — 7:30 p.m.

East Lincoln vs. Bandys — 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte Catholic vs. Kings Mountain — 7:30 p.m.

East Davidson vs. South Davidson — 7:30 p.m.

Patton vs. Polk County — 7:30 p.m.

Newton-Conover vs. Hickory — 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Christian vs. Indian Land — 7:30 p.m.

Providence Grove vs. Eastern Randolph — 7:30 p.m.

Tuscola vs. North Henderson — 7:30 p.m.

Charles D. Owen vs. West Henderson — 7:30 p.m.

Robbinsville vs. Mitchell — 7:30 p.m.

T.C. Roberson vs. Freedom — 7:30 p.m.

Chase vs. Madison — 7:30 p.m.

Ronald Reagan vs. Northern Guilford — 7:30 p.m.

Terry Sanford vs. Jack Britt — 7:30 p.m.