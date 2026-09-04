Providence Day vs. Hough Live Stream: How to Watch North Carolina High School Football

One of North Carolina's biggest early-season football matchups takes place Friday night when Providence Day visits Hough in a matchup of reigning state champions.

Both teams enter the game 2-0.

Hough has won 16 consecutive games dating to last season and is coming off a 35-10 victory over Cardinal Gibbons. Providence Day brings its own championship pedigree into a matchup the NFHS Network has designated a North Carolina Game of the Week.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET in Cornelius.

How to Watch Providence Day vs. Hough

What: Providence Day Chargers at Hough Huskies

When: Friday, Sept. 4

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hough High School, Cornelius, North Carolina

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Providence Day vs. Hough on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.

Hough Carries 16-Game Winning Streak

Hough's rise under head coach DeShawn Baker has transformed the Huskies into one of North Carolina's premier programs.

Baker is 39-4 at Hough, and last season his team captured the first state championship in school history.

The winning has continued in 2026.

Hough opened with a 15-10 victory before defeating Cardinal Gibbons, 35-10, last weekend. The Huskies built a 35-3 advantage through three quarters in that victory.

That extended Hough's winning streak to 16 games.

Now comes another major test against Providence Day.

Providence Day Gets Opportunity Against Defending Champion

Providence Day has spent years competing against high-level opponents from North Carolina and beyond, making Friday's trip to Hough another marquee non-conference opportunity. It won the NCISAA Division I state title last year.

The Chargers enter the game 2-0 and will try to become the first team to defeat Hough since early in the 2025 season.

The matchup has drawn national attention as one of the stronger high school football games being played this week.

For Hough, it's another opportunity to strengthen its growing reputation beyond the Charlotte area.

For Providence Day, knocking off a fellow defending state champion on the road would provide a major early-season statement.

The combination of two unbeaten teams, championship expectations and a long Hough winning streak makes this one of Friday's best streaming options.

High School On SI will provide North Carolina high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season, including rankings, scores, recruiting news and championship coverage from across the state.