Who Is North Carolina's Best? No. 19 Hough Hosts Providence Day in Battle of State Champions

It's only Week 3 of the North Carolina high school football season, and no state championship will be won Friday night.

But when Hough hosts Providence Day, two reigning state champions will share the same field in a matchup that could help settle an early-season debate: Who is the best high school football team in North Carolina? The contest will be streamed live on the NFHS Network.

Hough, the defending NCHSAA Class 8A state champion, enters the matchup ranked No. 19 nationally by High School On SI. Providence Day is the defending NCISAA Division I champion and has been a regular presence in national rankings in recent seasons.

And because they compete under separate governing bodies, there won't be a postseason rematch.

It's public vs. private, champion vs. champion, with statewide bragging rights at stake.

Providence Day Has Built a Championship Program

Providence Day has established itself as one of North Carolina's most successful programs under coach Chad Grier, who has won eight NCISAA state championships — four each at Providence Day and Davidson Day.

The Chargers have also earned national recognition in recent seasons, appearing in national rankings while building schedules designed to test themselves against some of the region's top programs.

Providence Day's dominance within the NCISAA has led the Chargers to regularly challenge prominent public-school programs. This season's opening stretch includes Myers Park, Rolesville and Hough.

Both Teams Enter 2-0

Hough has done nothing through two weeks to suggest its No. 19 national ranking is misplaced.

The Huskies opened with a 15-10 road win over defending South Carolina state champion Northwestern as Marshall quarterback commit Ethan Royal threw two touchdown passes. Hough's defense held Northwestern to 195 total yards.

The Huskies were even more impressive against Cardinal Gibbons, rolling to a 35-10 victory while limiting the Crusaders to just 85 yards of offense.

Royal completed 15 of 19 passes for 285 yards and four touchdowns without a turnover.

Providence Day Is Already Battle Tested

So far, so great.

The Chargers dismantled Myers Park 49-13 to open the season as new quarterback Cam Cater threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns while Tre Geathers had a 26-yard pick six. It was over by halftime when the Chargers led 42-6.

Then came a 34-0 rout of Rolesville. Cater threw for 330 yards and four more touchdowns. Division I recruits Braylen Clark and Ethan Dempsey each had two touchdown receptions.

Division I Talent

It will be all over the field.

Providence Day's Division I recruits include Griff Galloway (DL, Kentucky), Moses Poku-Kankam (S, Rutgers), Steele Fletcher (WR, Wake Forest), Dempsey (UNC-Charlotte), Cooper Hodson (OL, Delaware), Caleb Cooper (S, Penn State), Brennan Drummond (S), Geathers (S, Florida), Clark (5-star), Nate Dollard (CB, 4-star).

Hough's top recruits include Joshua Dobson (5-star CB, South Carolina), Davion Jones (4-star S, South Carolina), Royal (Marshall), Moreno Fisher (OL, Virginia) and Treveon Pegues (OL, North Carolina A&T).

Watch Hough vs. Providence Day Live on the NFHS Network, Friday, Sept. 4, 7:00 p.m.