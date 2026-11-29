The Thanksgiving weekend provides an early test for two Ohio girls high school basketball programs as Gahanna Lincoln and Lakota West meet Sunday afternoon in the Queen City Tip Off at Sycamore High School in Montgomery.

The Golden Lions and Firebirds are scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m. ET, with the contest streaming live on the NFHS Network.

The nonconference matchup brings together teams from the Columbus and Cincinnati metropolitan areas, giving both an opportunity to measure themselves against competition from another region of the state as the 2026-27 season gets underway.

Gahanna Lincoln is looking to build on an impressive season-opening victory, while Lakota West is seeking its first win of the young season.

Gahanna Lincoln Looks to Build on Impressive Opener

Gahanna Lincoln (1-0) opened its season Wednesday with a convincing 70-33 victory over Africentric Early College.

The Golden Lions' 37-point victory was an encouraging start against an Africentric program with a rich history of success in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Sunday's contest will present a different challenge for Gahanna Lincoln, which will leave the comforts of its home gymnasium and travel to the Cincinnati area for a neutral-site matchup.

The Queen City Tip Off is one of two interstate or interregional holiday basketball showcases on Gahanna Lincoln's early-season schedule. The Golden Lions are also scheduled to travel to Michigan in December to face Detroit Country Day.

Following Sunday's game, Gahanna Lincoln will return home to host Columbus Academy on Thursday, Dec. 3.

Lakota West Seeks Its First Victory

Lakota West (0-1) opened its season with a 60-47 loss to Springboro and will look to get into the win column Sunday against the Golden Lions.

The Firebirds have a challenging schedule in the coming weeks, including matchups with Seton, Mason and Middletown.

Lakota West's ability to contain Gahanna Lincoln's offense figures to be one of the keys to Sunday's contest. After surrendering 60 points in its opener, the Firebirds will face a Golden Lions squad that put 70 points on the scoreboard in its first game.

For both teams, Sunday's matchup represents an opportunity to develop chemistry, evaluate their rotations and establish some early-season momentum before moving deeper into their respective conference schedules.

How to watch Gahanna Lincoln vs. Lakota West girls basketball

What: Ohio girls high school basketball — Queen City Tip Off

Who: Gahanna Lincoln Golden Lions (1-0) vs. Lakota West Firebirds (0-1)

When: Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Where: Sycamore High School, Montgomery, Ohio

Live stream: Watch Gahanna Lincoln vs. Lakota West on the NFHS Network

