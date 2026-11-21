Oregon high school football's championship picture will become much clearer Friday, Nov. 20, when four major playoff semifinals determine which teams advance to the Class 6A and Class 5A state championship games.

The biggest attraction features No. 1 Lake Oswego against No. 4 Tualatin in a Class 6A semifinal at Hillsboro Stadium.

On the other side of the 6A bracket, No. 2 West Linn meets No. 3 Nelson in another matchup featuring two of Oregon's strongest programs.

Class 5A also offers two compelling games, including top-seeded Silverton against Wilsonville and No. 2 Thurston against No. 3 West Albany.

All four games are scheduled for 7 p.m. Pacific and will be broadcast live on the NFHS Network.

Here are three of Friday's featured matchups, along with another semifinal fans can watch.

Tualatin vs. Lake Oswego: Top Seed Faces Major Semifinal Test

Kickoff: 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET

Location: Hillsboro Stadium, Hillsboro, Oregon

Top-seeded Lake Oswego has reached the Class 6A semifinals, but the Lakers face a formidable challenge against No. 4 Tualatin.

The matchup brings together two programs familiar with the pressure of postseason football and the expectations that accompany competing for Oregon's largest-classification championship.

Lake Oswego enters as the tournament's No. 1 seed, having earned its position through a successful regular season and continued postseason advancement.

Tualatin has also demonstrated its championship potential, earning the fourth seed and a place among the final four teams in Class 6A.

Friday's game will test both teams' ability to execute under pressure.

Lake Oswego will attempt to establish control and demonstrate why it earned the top seed.

Tualatin, meanwhile, has an opportunity to eliminate the tournament favorite and advance to the state championship game.

With the season on the line, turnovers, field position and red-zone execution could become decisive factors.

How to watch: NFHS Network — Tualatin vs. Lake Oswego, Friday at 7 p.m. Pacific.

Nelson vs. West Linn: Class 6A Championship Berth at Stake

Kickoff: 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET

Location: Sherwood High School, Sherwood, Oregon

The other Class 6A semifinal features No. 2 West Linn against No. 3 Nelson in a matchup that could be one of Friday's most competitive games.

Both teams have navigated the demanding 6A postseason to reach the final four.

West Linn enters with the higher seed and an opportunity to reach another state championship game.

Nelson, however, has earned its place among Oregon's elite teams and will attempt to take the next step in its postseason run.

The matchup features two programs with enough talent to challenge for the championship.

West Linn will look to establish its preferred pace and prevent Nelson from gaining early momentum.

For Nelson, the opportunity to defeat the No. 2 seed and advance to the final represents a significant moment for the program.

The winner will face Lake Oswego or Tualatin for the Class 6A championship.

How to watch: NFHS Network — Nelson vs. West Linn, Friday at 7 p.m. Pacific.

Wilsonville vs. Silverton: No. 1 Seed Seeks Class 5A Final

Kickoff: 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET

Location: McMinnville High School, McMinnville, Oregon

Top-seeded Silverton faces No. 5 Wilsonville in a Class 5A semifinal featuring two teams hoping to reach the state championship game.

Silverton enters as the highest remaining seed in the bracket and has an opportunity to validate that position with another postseason victory.

Wilsonville, meanwhile, has advanced to the semifinals despite entering the tournament as the fifth seed.

The Wildcats have already demonstrated their ability to navigate difficult playoff competition and now have an opportunity to eliminate the tournament's top seed.

Silverton will attempt to use the consistency that helped it earn the No. 1 seed.

Wilsonville must find ways to limit mistakes and capitalize on scoring opportunities against a formidable opponent.

Friday's winner will advance to the Class 5A championship game against either Thurston or West Albany.

How to watch: NFHS Network — Wilsonville vs. Silverton, Friday at 7 p.m. Pacific.

Another Major Oregon Playoff Game Tonight

West Albany vs. Thurston — 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET

The other Class 5A semifinal features No. 3 West Albany against No. 2 Thurston at Willamette University.

The matchup will determine the second finalist in Class 5A and is also scheduled for live coverage on the NFHS Network.

How to Watch Oregon High School Football Playoffs Tonight

All four featured games kick off Friday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. Pacific.

Tualatin vs. Lake Oswego — Class 6A semifinal

Hillsboro Stadium, Hillsboro.

Nelson vs. West Linn — Class 6A semifinal

Sherwood High School, Sherwood.

Wilsonville vs. Silverton — Class 5A semifinal

McMinnville High School, McMinnville.

West Albany vs. Thurston — Class 5A semifinal

Willamette University, Salem.

Looking for another game? More Oregon high school football playoff games are available on the NFHS Network. Sign up and watch the game or games you want.

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.

The winners will advance to the Class 6A and 5A state championship games as Oregon's postseason moves toward its conclusion.