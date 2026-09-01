Greater Miami Conference Football: What We Learned From Week 2

League play in Ohio's Greater Miami Conference kicked off in Week 2, and Lakota West and Princeton wasted little time establishing themselves as early frontrunners.

The Firebirds rolled past rival Lakota East, Princeton handled Middletown and Colerain bounced back from its season-opening loss. Here's what stood out across the GMC and what to watch this week.

What We Learned in Week 2

Lakota West 48, Lakota East 18

Lakota West rolled past rival Lakota East 48-18 behind a huge performance from running back Kenyon Norman. Norman rushed for 262 yards and four touchdowns, averaging more than 20 yards per carry.

Colerain 41, Hamilton 7

Colerain bounced back from its season-opening loss with a 41-7 victory over Hamilton. Quarterback Roman Garr completed 16 of 23 passes for 296 yards and four touchdowns while adding 76 rushing yards and another score.

Princeton 28, Middletown 7

Princeton improved to 2-0 with a 28-7 victory over Middletown, backed by another strong defensive effort. Linebacker Brayden Barry recorded eight tackles, including 1.5 for loss, and a sack.

Oak Hills 21, Fairfield 7

Oak Hills improved to 2-0 with a 21-7 victory over Fairfield as receiver Cordell Ball continued his strong start. Ball caught eight passes for 154 yards, including a 92-yard touchdown. Through two weeks, Ball has made an early case as one of the GMC's top receivers.

Mason 43, Sycamore 24

Mason earned its first win with a 43-24 victory over Sycamore behind running back Alex Nagel, who rushed for 189 yards and four touchdowns.

Where the GMC Stands

Not surprisingly, Princeton and Lakota West are 2-0.

Surprisingly, Middletown is 0-2. Hamilton and Sycamore are also 0-2.

As for Ohio, Lakota West weighs in at No. 4 and Princeton claims the No. 13 position. Oak Hills (2-0) and Lakota East (1-1), are ranked 47 and 48, respectively.

GMC Games to Watch This Week

The most intriguing GMC games this Friday are Lakota East at Oak Hills and Lakota West at Mason.

Lakota East-Oak Hills provides an early test for two teams trying to establish themselves near the top of the conference, while unbeaten Lakota West travels to Mason.

The Oak Hills-Lakota East matchup features several of the conference's most productive passing-game weapons. Oak Hills quarterback Lincoln Schreiber and Ball have connected for four touchdowns, while Lakota East counters with quarterback Nile Knutson and receivers Braxton Thurman and Carter Jones.

One matchup to watch is Lakota West linebacker Judah Blair against Mason running back Alex Nagel. Blair has 26 tackles, two tackles for loss and two pass breakups through two games, while Nagel has rushed for nearly 300 yards and four touchdowns.