Vote: Who Is the Greater Miami Conference Football Player of the Week? (Aug. 24-29)

Greater Miami Conference football produced several huge individual performances last week, including 262 rushing yards and four touchdowns from Lakota West's Kenyon Norman and five total touchdowns from Colerain quarterback Roman Garr.

Now it's time to choose the Greater Miami Conference Football Player of the Week for Aug. 24-29. Review the six nominees below and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 6. The winner will be announced next week. Congratulations to last week's winner: Lincoln Schreiber of Oak Hills.

Braxton Thurman, WR, Lakota East

Thurman caught eight passes for 128 yards and a touchdown in Lakota East's 48-18 loss to Lakota West.

Kenyon Norman, RB, Lakota West

Norman rushed for 262 yards and four touchdowns, including scoring runs of 74 and 75 yards, in Lakota West's 48-18 victory over Lakota East.

Roman Garr, QB, Colerain

Garr accounted for 372 total yards and five touchdowns, completing 16 of 23 passes for 296 yards and four scores while rushing for 76 yards and another touchdown.

Monsanna Torbert, QB, Princeton

Torbert accounted for 235 total yards and three touchdowns, rushing for 104 yards and a score while throwing for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

Ethan Ewing, LB, Oak Hills

Ewing recorded 10 tackles, including three for loss, and broke up two passes.

Zachary Branam, QB, Sycamore

Branam completed 26 of 35 passes for a GMC-best 346 yards and four touchdowns.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.