Greater Miami Conference Football Week 1: Princeton Stuns Moeller, Fairfield Wins Without Jamier Brown

Week 1 of the 2026 Ohio high school football season gave the Greater Miami Conference plenty to talk about, with every GMC team opening against non-conference competition.

Princeton delivered the biggest statement by beating Greater Catholic League power Archbishop Moeller 31-14, while Fairfield, Lakota West, Lakota East and Oak Hills also picked up victories.

Princeton Makes Biggest GMC Statement

The marquee GMC result came from Princeton, which knocked off Greater Catholic League power Archbishop Moeller 31-14. Princeton overcame a quiet passing night by leaning on Jordan Hall and a disruptive defense. Hall rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns, while the Vikings forced three turnovers, including a pick-6, and recorded seven tackles for loss. Highly regarded receiver Lorenzo McMullen Jr., ranked No. 25 nationally in the Class of 2028 by Rivals, was limited to four catches for 23 yards.

Mason Shut Out by Springboro

The Mason Comets struggled to generate offense in a 33-0 loss to Springboro. Mason coach Brian Castner is hopeful that junior quarterback Alex Nagel can lead the way. Nagel ran into a stubborn Springboro defense Friday night, completing 5 of 8 passes for 25 yards. The Comets finished with 134 yards of total offense.

Fairfield Wins Without Jamier Brown

Fairfield took advantage of a Wayne team playing without five-star Ohio State commit Jamier Brown, earning a 35-25 victory. The Greater Western Ohio Conference Wayne will have to wait until week three for the return of five-star Ohio State commit Jamier Brown. Brown, who returned to Wayne this summer after transferring to Big Walnut, is serving a two-game OHSAA suspension for two unrelated rule violations. The OHSAA has said the violations will be made public at its Aug. 27 Board of Directors meeting. James Dyer IV stepped up in Brown's absence, catching five passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns. For Fairfield, running back Corrious Booker provided the offensive fireworks, amassing 150 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns. Stone Butler added 132 yards on three kickoff returns, including a touchdown.

Other GMC Week 1 Results

Greater Catholic League’s Elder (Cincinnati) put the squeeze on Middletown, 35-3; Elder being one of those ranked GCL programs that can give formidable GMC teams fits. Lakota West handled St. X (Cleveland.com has LW ranked 24th in the state), 20-7. Lakota East was trouble for Centerville, the Thunderhawks prevailing 41-14, while Oak Hills shamed Edgewood, 49-20. And Colerain's 30-21 loss to GCL team La Salle was marked by a controversial incident.