Vote: Who Was the Greater Miami Conference Player of the Week for Aug. 17-22

Ohio's Greater Miami Conference opened the 2026 football season with a full slate of non-conference games and no shortage of standout performances.

Oak Hills quarterback Lincoln Schreiber threw five touchdown passes, Fairfield running back Corrious Booker topped 170 rushing yards, and Lakota West defensive back Roman Combs intercepted two passes.

High School On SI has selected the top GMC performers from Week 1. Read about the nominees below and cast your vote for Greater Miami Conference Football Player of the Week.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, Aug. 30. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Kenyon Norman, running back, Lakota West

The senior rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries in Lakota West’s win over No. 17 St. Xavier.

Roman Combs, defensive back, Lakota West

Combs intercepted two passes and made nine tackles against St. Xavier, matching his entire 2025 interception total in the season opener.

Lincoln Schreiber, quarterback, Oak Hills

Schreiber was remarkably efficient in Oak Hills’ 49-20 win over Edgewood, completing 13 of 16 passes for 265 yards and five touchdowns without an interception.

Cordell Ball, wide receiver, Oak Hills

Ball caught six passes for 134 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 22.3 yards per reception. The Rivals-ranked junior also completed three passes in Oak Hills’ victory over Edgewood.

Corrious Booker, running back, Fairfield

Booker rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries in Fairfield’s 35-25 win over Wayne.

Carter Jones, wide receiver, Lakota East

Jones led the GMC with 10 receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown in Lakota East’s Week 1 victory. He also added two carries.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.