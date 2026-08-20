One of Ohio's premier high school football conferences wastes no time finding out where it stands in 2026.

The Greater Miami Conference (GMC) opens its season Friday with a strong slate of non-conference games, including an intriguing test for a young Mason team that travels north to face an experienced Springboro squad at CareFlight Field at Watkins Stadium.

For the Comets, optimism is high. Experience is another matter.

Springboro, went 7-4 last year, including a 5-2 record in the Greater Western Ohio Conference. Mason will travel 20 minutes north to the Dayton area and 6,500-capacity CareFlight Field at Watkins Stadium.

Mason Turns to Alex Nagel at Quarterback

The Comets enter the season with an absence of experience, not optimism. Head coach Brian Castner is hopeful that 5-foot-8 junior quarterback, Alex Nagel, who only threw 20 passes in 2025, will successfully lead the offense. He said Nagel works hard and is a presence at practice.

“There are some little things that he needs to get better at, but he makes up for it in toughness,” Castner said. “He makes up for it in how smart he is. He's a very bright young man. He wants to win. He wants to impress. He wants to do the best he can. I think everybody typically wants to bring the best version of themselves to a practice, and that's all you can ask for. And that's what Alex does every day… So we're excited for Alex.”

Nagel will throw to a duo of receivers, Chris Hubbard and Alec Cilley, who saw limited action last year.

“Each day, they're getting better. We grinded through camp. I mean, we really did. We did two-a-days every day. And we tried to be smart about it. We wanted to make sure that we hardened them up a little bit and get them to where they need to be so that the games on Friday are a little bit easier. I think we're going to find out on Friday against a really, really good Springboro team.”

Running back CJ Layton is expected to take on a larger role for Mason and showed promise in limited touches last season.

“He’s a young man that didn't really know what he wanted to do his sophomore year, and he came out his junior year and impressed us. And then now, his senior year, he's a captain and doing a lot of great things.”

AJ Kaylor Leads Rebuilt Mason Defense

The defense also must replace significant production, but the Comets will have junior defensive lineman AJ Kaylor out on the field Friday night.

Kaylor has the ability to disrupt behind the line of scrimmage, logging 11 TFL and 5.5 sacks in 2025.

“They're gelling. They're still trying to figure some things out. AJ Kaylor, up front? The sky's the limit with him. If he wants to let it rip every play for 50 plays whenever he is on the field — he'll be pretty special — he's gotta want it every play. And then, we got a couple other guys back that I feel will help complement him.”

Springboro Returns Proven Playmakers

Springboro returns experience at the quarterback spot. Central Michigan commit and three-year starter Max Miller recorded 18 TD passes last season and will be throwing to the conference’s leading receiver, Noah Bilinski.

Defensively, the Panthers line is anchored by Pitt commit Carter Napier. Mason will need to find ways to finish drives.

“They got a quarterback that's really good,” Castner said. “They got a receiver that's really good. They got a running back that's really good. They got a lineman, that Napier kid, that's going to Pitt. So yeah, he's (Springboro coach Ryan Wilhite) got a pretty good team this year. It's going to be interesting to see how it all goes.”

Another GMC-GCL Showdown to Watch

GMC squad Lakota West hosts Cincinnati’s Greater Catholic League St. Xavier Bombers…No. 16 and No. 8, respectively, in the Rivals Ohio rankings…