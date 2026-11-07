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Ohio High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 6

Check out the final scores from Friday night's Ohio high school football action across the Buckeye State
Sam Brown|
In an opening round Division 1, Region 1 Ohio state playoff game, No. 8 St. Ignatius topped No. 9 Berea-Midpark 49-14.
In an opening round Division 1, Region 1 Ohio state playoff game, No. 8 St. Ignatius topped No. 9 Berea-Midpark 49-14. | Kevin Bowyer

The 2026 Ohio high school football season continued on Friday, November 6, with another huge slate of action, and High School On SI has a full list of final scores from around the Buckeye State.

Here are the final Ohio high school football scores from Friday, November 6, 2026.

Ohio High School Football Final Scores - November 6

Anderson 58, Withrow 28

Archbishop McNicholas 10, Archbishop Alter 0

Archbishop Moeller 24, Winton Woods 7

Archbold 49, Bluffton 7

Avon 38, Rhodes 8

Barnesville 35, Martins Ferry 18

Bellbrook 49, Unioto 14

Big Walnut 37, Louisville 7

Bishop Fenwick 34, Miami East 0

Bishop Watterson 36, Whitehall-Yearling 6

Brooke 45, Weir 6

Cabell Midland 48, Parkersburg South 25

Cameron 54, Pendleton County 27

Carey 35, Lima Central Catholic 13

Celina 41, Revere 10

Central Catholic 35, Avon Lake 7

CHCA 38, Wilmington 20

Clay 33, Ross 5

Clay-Battelle 36, Magnolia 22

Claymont 35, Johnstown-Monroe 19

Clear Fork 38, Otsego 0

Coldwater 35, Triway 13

Columbus Academy 23, Worthington Christian 21

Columbus Grove 22, Patrick Henry 8

Cuyahoga Heights 23, Dalton 8

Danville 34, Lucas 0

Deer Park 44, Covington 10

Delta 28, Woodmore 0

Dover 41, Athens 0

East 42, Sheridan 28

Eastwood 41, Port Clinton 25

Elder 37, Springboro 20

Fort Frye 37, Piketon 0

Garaway 49, Nelsonville-York 28

Garfield 48, Conneaut 14

Garfield Heights 36, Benedictine 13

Girard 35, Cardinal Mooney 21

Graham Local 53, Arcanum 20

Hampshire 28, Oak Glen 20

Harrison 22, Talawanda 21

Highland 31, Brecksville-Broadview Heights 7

Hilliard Darby 24, Whitmer 21

Hillsdale 52, Mineral Ridge 14

Hopewell-Loudon 22, Gibsonburg 0

Hudson 44, Jackson 14

Indian Valley 35, West Muskingum 28

Ironton 42, Ridgewood 0

John Marshall 21, Wheeling Park 14

Kenton Ridge 28, Wyoming 21

Keystone 58, Vermilion 27

Kirtland 50, Brookfield 0

Leipsic 60, Pandora-Gilboa 30

Liberty Center 45, Paulding 10

Licking Valley 22, Granville 15

Lincoln 13, Olentangy Orange 10

London 27, Valley View 13

Marion Local 49, Fort Loramie 0

Mayfield 32, Wadsworth 21

McComb 28, Edon 24

McDonald 56, Lowellville 24

McKinley 27, Austintown-Fitch 22

Mechanicsburg 33, Zane Trace 14

Memorial 42, Cloverleaf 21

Mentor 45, Strongsville 14

Miami Trace 35, Chillicothe 14

Minster 49, Fort Recovery 7

Mogadore 28, St. John 7

Mohawk 52, North Baltimore 20

Monroe Central 49, Newcomerstown 8

Morgantown 17, Musselman 10

New Albany 28, Canal Winchester 20

New Bremen 27, Ansonia 12

New Lexington 24, Heath 17

Nordonia 37, North 21

Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 49, Hawken 11

Olentangy Liberty 15, Olentangy Berlin 0

Olmsted Falls 21, Findlay 14

Ontario 22, Columbian 19

Ottawa-Glandorf 28, Buckeye 14

Perkins 42, Bellevue 14

Perry 37, Canton Central Catholic 0

Perrysburg 42, Westland 6

Pickerington North 45, Worthington Kilbourne 7

Princeton 27, Middletown 6

River 49, Fredericktown 34

Riverside 49, Cincinnati Country Day 13

Roane County 42, Tyler 14

Rocky River 35, Northwest 16

Shadyside 27, Eastern 26

Shelby 42, Firelands 3

South Range 49, Smithville 28

Springfield 34, St. Paul 7

Springfield 38, Fairmont 0

St. Edward 38, St. Ignatius 19

St. Henry 49, Tri-Village 14

St. Xavier 51, Lakota West 14

Steubenville 47, Jackson 17

Streetsboro 55, Orrville 34

Symmes Valley 55, Catholic Central 0

Tippecanoe 49, Goshen 7

Toronto 20, Strasburg-Franklin 13

Trotwood-Madison 39, Edgewood 14

Troy 27, Lima Senior 26

Tucker County 36, Madonna 20

United 21, Columbia 14

University School 14, Salem 10

Upper Arlington 34, Reynoldsburg 8

Urbana 45, North College Hill 38

Ursuline 41, South 26

Valley 20, Richwood 14

Versailles 35, CCPA 10

Walsh Jesuit 20, Archbishop Hoban 7

Wapakoneta 14, Padua Franciscan 12

Washington 48, St. Francis DeSales 0

Waterford 21, West Jefferson 14

Wayne 35, Beavercreek 34

Waynesville 35, Preble Shawnee 14

West Branch 28, Poland Seminary 21

West Geauga 41, Norton 20

West Holmes 54, Marion-Franklin 14

Wheelersburg 44, South Point 0

Wheeling Central Catholic 35, Williamstown 33

Williamsburg 60, Greenon 20

Winfield 28, Point Pleasant 12

Full Ohio high school football scoreboard

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Sam Brown
SAM BROWN

Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.  

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