Ohio High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 6

The 2026 Ohio high school football season continued on Friday, November 6, with another huge slate of action, and High School On SI has a full list of final scores from around the Buckeye State.

Here are the final Ohio high school football scores from Friday, November 6, 2026.

Ohio High School Football Final Scores - November 6

Anderson 58, Withrow 28



Archbishop McNicholas 10, Archbishop Alter 0



Archbishop Moeller 24, Winton Woods 7



Archbold 49, Bluffton 7



Avon 38, Rhodes 8



Barnesville 35, Martins Ferry 18



Bellbrook 49, Unioto 14



Big Walnut 37, Louisville 7



Bishop Fenwick 34, Miami East 0



Bishop Watterson 36, Whitehall-Yearling 6



Brooke 45, Weir 6



Cabell Midland 48, Parkersburg South 25



Cameron 54, Pendleton County 27



Carey 35, Lima Central Catholic 13



Celina 41, Revere 10



Central Catholic 35, Avon Lake 7



CHCA 38, Wilmington 20



Clay 33, Ross 5



Clay-Battelle 36, Magnolia 22



Claymont 35, Johnstown-Monroe 19



Clear Fork 38, Otsego 0



Coldwater 35, Triway 13



Columbus Academy 23, Worthington Christian 21



Columbus Grove 22, Patrick Henry 8



Cuyahoga Heights 23, Dalton 8



Danville 34, Lucas 0



Deer Park 44, Covington 10



Delta 28, Woodmore 0



Dover 41, Athens 0



East 42, Sheridan 28



Eastwood 41, Port Clinton 25



Elder 37, Springboro 20



Fort Frye 37, Piketon 0



Garaway 49, Nelsonville-York 28



Garfield 48, Conneaut 14



Garfield Heights 36, Benedictine 13



Girard 35, Cardinal Mooney 21



Graham Local 53, Arcanum 20



Hampshire 28, Oak Glen 20



Harrison 22, Talawanda 21



Highland 31, Brecksville-Broadview Heights 7



Hilliard Darby 24, Whitmer 21



Hillsdale 52, Mineral Ridge 14



Hopewell-Loudon 22, Gibsonburg 0



Hudson 44, Jackson 14



Indian Valley 35, West Muskingum 28



Ironton 42, Ridgewood 0



John Marshall 21, Wheeling Park 14



Kenton Ridge 28, Wyoming 21



Keystone 58, Vermilion 27



Kirtland 50, Brookfield 0



Leipsic 60, Pandora-Gilboa 30



Liberty Center 45, Paulding 10



Licking Valley 22, Granville 15



Lincoln 13, Olentangy Orange 10



London 27, Valley View 13



Marion Local 49, Fort Loramie 0



Mayfield 32, Wadsworth 21



McComb 28, Edon 24



McDonald 56, Lowellville 24



McKinley 27, Austintown-Fitch 22



Mechanicsburg 33, Zane Trace 14



Memorial 42, Cloverleaf 21



Mentor 45, Strongsville 14



Miami Trace 35, Chillicothe 14



Minster 49, Fort Recovery 7



Mogadore 28, St. John 7



Mohawk 52, North Baltimore 20



Monroe Central 49, Newcomerstown 8



Morgantown 17, Musselman 10



New Albany 28, Canal Winchester 20



New Bremen 27, Ansonia 12



New Lexington 24, Heath 17



Nordonia 37, North 21



Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 49, Hawken 11



Olentangy Liberty 15, Olentangy Berlin 0



Olmsted Falls 21, Findlay 14



Ontario 22, Columbian 19



Ottawa-Glandorf 28, Buckeye 14



Perkins 42, Bellevue 14



Perry 37, Canton Central Catholic 0



Perrysburg 42, Westland 6



Pickerington North 45, Worthington Kilbourne 7



Princeton 27, Middletown 6



River 49, Fredericktown 34



Riverside 49, Cincinnati Country Day 13



Roane County 42, Tyler 14



Rocky River 35, Northwest 16



Shadyside 27, Eastern 26



Shelby 42, Firelands 3



South Range 49, Smithville 28



Springfield 34, St. Paul 7



Springfield 38, Fairmont 0



St. Edward 38, St. Ignatius 19



St. Henry 49, Tri-Village 14



St. Xavier 51, Lakota West 14



Steubenville 47, Jackson 17



Streetsboro 55, Orrville 34



Symmes Valley 55, Catholic Central 0



Tippecanoe 49, Goshen 7



Toronto 20, Strasburg-Franklin 13



Trotwood-Madison 39, Edgewood 14



Troy 27, Lima Senior 26



Tucker County 36, Madonna 20



United 21, Columbia 14



University School 14, Salem 10



Upper Arlington 34, Reynoldsburg 8



Urbana 45, North College Hill 38



Ursuline 41, South 26



Valley 20, Richwood 14



Versailles 35, CCPA 10



Walsh Jesuit 20, Archbishop Hoban 7



Wapakoneta 14, Padua Franciscan 12



Washington 48, St. Francis DeSales 0



Waterford 21, West Jefferson 14



Wayne 35, Beavercreek 34



Waynesville 35, Preble Shawnee 14



West Branch 28, Poland Seminary 21



West Geauga 41, Norton 20



West Holmes 54, Marion-Franklin 14



Wheelersburg 44, South Point 0



Wheeling Central Catholic 35, Williamstown 33



Williamsburg 60, Greenon 20



Winfield 28, Point Pleasant 12

Full Ohio high school football scoreboard