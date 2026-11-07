Ohio High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 6
The 2026 Ohio high school football season continued on Friday, November 6, with another huge slate of action, and High School On SI has a full list of final scores from around the Buckeye State.
Here are the final Ohio high school football scores from Friday, November 6, 2026.
Ohio High School Football Final Scores - November 6
Anderson 58, Withrow 28
Archbishop McNicholas 10, Archbishop Alter 0
Archbishop Moeller 24, Winton Woods 7
Archbold 49, Bluffton 7
Avon 38, Rhodes 8
Barnesville 35, Martins Ferry 18
Bellbrook 49, Unioto 14
Big Walnut 37, Louisville 7
Bishop Fenwick 34, Miami East 0
Bishop Watterson 36, Whitehall-Yearling 6
Brooke 45, Weir 6
Cabell Midland 48, Parkersburg South 25
Cameron 54, Pendleton County 27
Carey 35, Lima Central Catholic 13
Celina 41, Revere 10
Central Catholic 35, Avon Lake 7
CHCA 38, Wilmington 20
Clay 33, Ross 5
Clay-Battelle 36, Magnolia 22
Claymont 35, Johnstown-Monroe 19
Clear Fork 38, Otsego 0
Coldwater 35, Triway 13
Columbus Academy 23, Worthington Christian 21
Columbus Grove 22, Patrick Henry 8
Cuyahoga Heights 23, Dalton 8
Danville 34, Lucas 0
Deer Park 44, Covington 10
Delta 28, Woodmore 0
Dover 41, Athens 0
East 42, Sheridan 28
Eastwood 41, Port Clinton 25
Elder 37, Springboro 20
Fort Frye 37, Piketon 0
Garaway 49, Nelsonville-York 28
Garfield 48, Conneaut 14
Garfield Heights 36, Benedictine 13
Girard 35, Cardinal Mooney 21
Graham Local 53, Arcanum 20
Hampshire 28, Oak Glen 20
Harrison 22, Talawanda 21
Highland 31, Brecksville-Broadview Heights 7
Hilliard Darby 24, Whitmer 21
Hillsdale 52, Mineral Ridge 14
Hopewell-Loudon 22, Gibsonburg 0
Hudson 44, Jackson 14
Indian Valley 35, West Muskingum 28
Ironton 42, Ridgewood 0
John Marshall 21, Wheeling Park 14
Kenton Ridge 28, Wyoming 21
Keystone 58, Vermilion 27
Kirtland 50, Brookfield 0
Leipsic 60, Pandora-Gilboa 30
Liberty Center 45, Paulding 10
Licking Valley 22, Granville 15
Lincoln 13, Olentangy Orange 10
London 27, Valley View 13
Marion Local 49, Fort Loramie 0
Mayfield 32, Wadsworth 21
McComb 28, Edon 24
McDonald 56, Lowellville 24
McKinley 27, Austintown-Fitch 22
Mechanicsburg 33, Zane Trace 14
Memorial 42, Cloverleaf 21
Mentor 45, Strongsville 14
Miami Trace 35, Chillicothe 14
Minster 49, Fort Recovery 7
Mogadore 28, St. John 7
Mohawk 52, North Baltimore 20
Monroe Central 49, Newcomerstown 8
Morgantown 17, Musselman 10
New Albany 28, Canal Winchester 20
New Bremen 27, Ansonia 12
New Lexington 24, Heath 17
Nordonia 37, North 21
Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 49, Hawken 11
Olentangy Liberty 15, Olentangy Berlin 0
Olmsted Falls 21, Findlay 14
Ontario 22, Columbian 19
Ottawa-Glandorf 28, Buckeye 14
Perkins 42, Bellevue 14
Perry 37, Canton Central Catholic 0
Perrysburg 42, Westland 6
Pickerington North 45, Worthington Kilbourne 7
Princeton 27, Middletown 6
River 49, Fredericktown 34
Riverside 49, Cincinnati Country Day 13
Roane County 42, Tyler 14
Rocky River 35, Northwest 16
Shadyside 27, Eastern 26
Shelby 42, Firelands 3
South Range 49, Smithville 28
Springfield 34, St. Paul 7
Springfield 38, Fairmont 0
St. Edward 38, St. Ignatius 19
St. Henry 49, Tri-Village 14
St. Xavier 51, Lakota West 14
Steubenville 47, Jackson 17
Streetsboro 55, Orrville 34
Symmes Valley 55, Catholic Central 0
Tippecanoe 49, Goshen 7
Toronto 20, Strasburg-Franklin 13
Trotwood-Madison 39, Edgewood 14
Troy 27, Lima Senior 26
Tucker County 36, Madonna 20
United 21, Columbia 14
University School 14, Salem 10
Upper Arlington 34, Reynoldsburg 8
Urbana 45, North College Hill 38
Ursuline 41, South 26
Valley 20, Richwood 14
Versailles 35, CCPA 10
Walsh Jesuit 20, Archbishop Hoban 7
Wapakoneta 14, Padua Franciscan 12
Washington 48, St. Francis DeSales 0
Waterford 21, West Jefferson 14
Wayne 35, Beavercreek 34
Waynesville 35, Preble Shawnee 14
West Branch 28, Poland Seminary 21
West Geauga 41, Norton 20
West Holmes 54, Marion-Franklin 14
Wheelersburg 44, South Point 0
Wheeling Central Catholic 35, Williamstown 33
Williamsburg 60, Greenon 20
Winfield 28, Point Pleasant 12
Full Ohio high school football scoreboard
Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.