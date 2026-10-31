Ohio High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 30
The 2026 Ohio high school football season continued on Friday, October 30, with another huge slate of action, and High School On SI has a full list of final scores from around the Buckeye State.
Here are the final Ohio high school football scores from Friday, October 30, 2026.
Ohio High School Football Final Scores - October 30
Arcanum 50, Dayton Christian 20
Archbishop Alter 21, Indian Hill 7
Avon Lake 44, Waite 0
Beavercreek 24, Hilliard Bradley 21
Bellevue 48, Highland 0
Benedictine 17, Gilmour Academy 14
Bluffton 63, Norwayne 42
Canal Winchester 43, Ashland 37
Cardinal Mooney 47, Fairless 14
Carey 37, Fairview 27
Cincinnati Country Day 41, Upper Scioto Valley 34
Claymont 30, Beaver Local 12
Coldwater 27, Genoa Area 26
Columbian 35, Midview 12
Covington 35, Huntington 20
Dalton 38, Monroeville 6
Delta 35, Seneca East 0
Dover 41, South 7
East Hardy 28, Cameron 21
Edgewood 41, West 12
Elkins 49, Brooke 12
Fairmont 35, Grove City 14
Findlay 54, North Olmsted 14
Fort Loramie 43, Tri-County North 13
Fredericktown 20, Newark Catholic 16
Garaway 42, Elgin 0
George Washington 63, Parkersburg South 21
Goshen 39, Hughes 36
Greenon 27, Carlisle 22
Hawken 36, Howland 29
Heath 22, Fairfield Union 21
Hilliard Darby 44, Miamisburg 14
Hudson 52, Euclid 12
Jackson 28, Linden-McKinley 14
Liberty 26, Canton Central Catholic 16
Louisville 21, Hoover 7
Lucas 14, Eastern 0
Magnolia 38, Valley 26
Marion-Franklin 42, East Liverpool 0
Martins Ferry 35, Bellaire 0
Memorial 57, Maumee 33
Miami Trace 56, Monroe 35
Middletown 33, Lebanon 15
Mineral Ridge 26, Wickliffe 14
Mohawk 42, Wayne Trace 13
Moorefield 37, Weir 14
New Bremen 62, Ridgemont 13
Newcomerstown 38, Centerburg 22
North 41, Brush 0
Northwest 36, Cleveland Central Catholic 16
Olentangy Berlin 17, Westerville Central 10
Olentangy Orange 29, St. Charles 26
Orrville 34, East 30
Otsego 63, Van Wert 27
Padua Franciscan 35, Copley 13
Pandora-Gilboa 45, Montpelier 0
Patrick Henry 40, Western Reserve 32
Paulding 21, Allen East 17
Pickerington North 37, Groveport-Madison 0
Piketon 14, Meigs 13
Poland Seminary 41, Woodridge 38
Port Clinton 17, Margaretta 14
Revere 21, Holy Name 0
Reynoldsburg 19, Pickerington Central 15
Rhodes 24, Lakewood 22
Ridgewood 49, Fairland 6
Ross 42, Southview 14
Shadyside 41, South Gallia 6
Sheridan 38, Tri-Valley 35
Smithville 62, Grand Valley 14
Springboro 31, Little Miami 0
St. Henry 42, Madison Plains 0
St. Ignatius 49, Berea-Midpark 14
St. Paul 21, East Canton 20
St. Xavier 42, Fairfield 0
Strasburg-Franklin 56, Frontier 21
Strongsville 32, Solon 0
Talawanda 35, La Salle 34
Troy 42, Butler 6
Tyler 40, Ravenswood 7
Unioto 17, Northwest 0
University 20, Morgantown 13
Urbana 42, Clinton-Massie 3
Ursuline 34, Lake Catholic 20
Valley View 55, Dunbar 28
Vermilion 35, North Union 21
Wadsworth 42, North Royalton 7
Waterford 61, Berne Union 0
Westland 16, St. John's Jesuit 10
Wheelersburg 48, Grove City Christian 0
Whitehall-Yearling 33, Hamilton Township 7
Wilmington 34, New Richmond 26
Winton Woods 21, Lakota East 3
Withrow 21, Badin 13
Worthington Christian 43, Vinton County 8
Scores Not Reported
Archbishop Hoban vs. Villa Angela-St. Joseph
Brecksville-Broadview Heights vs. Riverside
Brunswick vs. McKinley
Buckeye vs. Upper Sandusky
Catholic Central vs. Fisher Catholic
Chagrin Falls vs. Conneaut
Columbiana vs. Brookfield
Fort Recovery vs. Waynesfield-Goshen
Greeneview vs. Bishop Fenwick
Hubbard vs. West Geauga
Jefferson vs. Edon
John F. Kennedy Catholic vs. United
Jonathan Alder vs. Granville
Kenton Ridge vs. Oakwood
Lowellville vs. Independence
Mathews vs. St. John
Philo vs. West Muskingum
Preble Shawnee vs. Summit Country Day
Rossford vs. Firelands
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place vs. Mechanicsburg
Toledo Christian vs. Gibsonburg
University School vs. Glenville
Versailles vs. Portsmouth West
Watkins Memorial vs. St. Francis DeSales
Full Ohio high school football scoreboard
Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.