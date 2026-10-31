Ohio High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 30

The 2026 Ohio high school football season continued on Friday, October 30, with another huge slate of action, and High School On SI has a full list of final scores from around the Buckeye State.

Here are the final Ohio high school football scores from Friday, October 30, 2026.

Ohio High School Football Final Scores - October 30

Arcanum 50, Dayton Christian 20

Archbishop Alter 21, Indian Hill 7

Avon Lake 44, Waite 0

Beavercreek 24, Hilliard Bradley 21

Bellevue 48, Highland 0

Benedictine 17, Gilmour Academy 14

Bluffton 63, Norwayne 42

Canal Winchester 43, Ashland 37

Cardinal Mooney 47, Fairless 14

Carey 37, Fairview 27

Cincinnati Country Day 41, Upper Scioto Valley 34

Claymont 30, Beaver Local 12

Coldwater 27, Genoa Area 26

Columbian 35, Midview 12

Covington 35, Huntington 20

Dalton 38, Monroeville 6

Delta 35, Seneca East 0

Dover 41, South 7

East Hardy 28, Cameron 21

Edgewood 41, West 12

Elkins 49, Brooke 12

Fairmont 35, Grove City 14

Findlay 54, North Olmsted 14

Fort Loramie 43, Tri-County North 13

Fredericktown 20, Newark Catholic 16

Garaway 42, Elgin 0

George Washington 63, Parkersburg South 21

Goshen 39, Hughes 36

Greenon 27, Carlisle 22

Hawken 36, Howland 29

Heath 22, Fairfield Union 21

Hilliard Darby 44, Miamisburg 14

Hudson 52, Euclid 12

Jackson 28, Linden-McKinley 14

Liberty 26, Canton Central Catholic 16

Louisville 21, Hoover 7

Lucas 14, Eastern 0

Magnolia 38, Valley 26

Marion-Franklin 42, East Liverpool 0

Martins Ferry 35, Bellaire 0

Memorial 57, Maumee 33

Miami Trace 56, Monroe 35

Middletown 33, Lebanon 15

Mineral Ridge 26, Wickliffe 14

Mohawk 42, Wayne Trace 13

Moorefield 37, Weir 14

New Bremen 62, Ridgemont 13

Newcomerstown 38, Centerburg 22

North 41, Brush 0

Northwest 36, Cleveland Central Catholic 16

Olentangy Berlin 17, Westerville Central 10

Olentangy Orange 29, St. Charles 26

Orrville 34, East 30

Otsego 63, Van Wert 27

Padua Franciscan 35, Copley 13

Pandora-Gilboa 45, Montpelier 0

Patrick Henry 40, Western Reserve 32

Paulding 21, Allen East 17

Pickerington North 37, Groveport-Madison 0

Piketon 14, Meigs 13

Poland Seminary 41, Woodridge 38

Port Clinton 17, Margaretta 14

Revere 21, Holy Name 0

Reynoldsburg 19, Pickerington Central 15

Rhodes 24, Lakewood 22

Ridgewood 49, Fairland 6

Ross 42, Southview 14

Shadyside 41, South Gallia 6

Sheridan 38, Tri-Valley 35

Smithville 62, Grand Valley 14

Springboro 31, Little Miami 0

St. Henry 42, Madison Plains 0

St. Ignatius 49, Berea-Midpark 14

St. Paul 21, East Canton 20

St. Xavier 42, Fairfield 0

Strasburg-Franklin 56, Frontier 21

Strongsville 32, Solon 0

Talawanda 35, La Salle 34

Troy 42, Butler 6

Tyler 40, Ravenswood 7

Unioto 17, Northwest 0

University 20, Morgantown 13

Urbana 42, Clinton-Massie 3

Ursuline 34, Lake Catholic 20

Valley View 55, Dunbar 28

Vermilion 35, North Union 21

Wadsworth 42, North Royalton 7

Waterford 61, Berne Union 0

Westland 16, St. John's Jesuit 10

Wheelersburg 48, Grove City Christian 0

Whitehall-Yearling 33, Hamilton Township 7

Wilmington 34, New Richmond 26

Winton Woods 21, Lakota East 3

Withrow 21, Badin 13

Worthington Christian 43, Vinton County 8

Scores Not Reported

Archbishop Hoban vs. Villa Angela-St. Joseph

Brecksville-Broadview Heights vs. Riverside

Brunswick vs. McKinley

Buckeye vs. Upper Sandusky

Catholic Central vs. Fisher Catholic

Chagrin Falls vs. Conneaut

Columbiana vs. Brookfield

Fort Recovery vs. Waynesfield-Goshen

Greeneview vs. Bishop Fenwick

Hubbard vs. West Geauga

Jefferson vs. Edon

John F. Kennedy Catholic vs. United

Jonathan Alder vs. Granville

Kenton Ridge vs. Oakwood

Lowellville vs. Independence

Mathews vs. St. John

Philo vs. West Muskingum

Preble Shawnee vs. Summit Country Day

Rossford vs. Firelands

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place vs. Mechanicsburg

Toledo Christian vs. Gibsonburg

University School vs. Glenville

Versailles vs. Portsmouth West

Watkins Memorial vs. St. Francis DeSales

Full Ohio high school football scoreboard