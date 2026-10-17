Ohio High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 16

The 2026 Ohio high school football season continued on Friday, October 9, with another massive slate of action, and High School On SI has a full list of final scores from around the Buckeye State.

Here are the final Ohio high school football scores from Friday, October 16, 2026.

Ohio High School Football Final Scores - October 16

Ada 42, Riverdale 7



Adena 19, Piketon 16



Africentric Early College 36, Walnut Ridge 18



Allen East 41, Jefferson 0



Amanda-Clearcreek 40, Liberty Union 6



Anderson 47, Winton Woods 21



Anna 35, St. John's 0



Ansonia 44, Arcanum 6



Aquinas 18, Coventry 14



Archbold 42, Bryan 0



Ashland 27, Wooster 21



Athens 35, River Valley 0



Badin 20, Archbishop Alter 14



Barnesville 27, Wheeling Central Catholic 21



Bay 21, Westlake 20



Beechcroft 41, Centennial 14



Bellbrook 21, Oakwood 13



Bellevue 42, Port Clinton 7



Benjamin Logan 78, Northwestern 0



Berea-Midpark 45, Elyria 0



Berkshire 47, Trinity 0



Berne Union 32, Fairfield Christian Academy 0



Big Walnut 54, Dublin Scioto 0



Bishop Rosecrans 14, Millersport 7



Bishop Watterson 21, Walsh Jesuit 0



Blanchester 27, Bethel-Tate 7



Brecksville-Broadview Heights 36, Twinsburg 8



Brookfield 44, Newton Falls 6



Brunswick 14, Cleveland Heights 12



Calvert 36, Bucyrus 16



Canal Winchester 22, Lancaster 8



Cardinal Mooney 42, St. Vincent-St. Mary 6



Carlisle 42, Madison 14



Cathedral 38, Archbishop Hoban 16



Central Catholic 28, St. Mary's Prep 21



Chaminade Julienne Catholic 38, Carroll 0



Chardon 73, Lakeside 7



Chillicothe 55, Hillsboro 15



Circleville 20, Bloom-Carroll 14



Clay-Battelle 6, Tygarts Valley 0



Claymont 27, Garaway 13



Clear Fork 43, River Valley 0



Clermont Northeastern 30, Fayetteville-Perry 0



Columbian 40, Clyde 14



Columbiana 31, East Palestine 12



Columbus Academy 42, Bishop Ready 0



Columbus Grove 56, Crestview 24



Conneaut 46, Chagrin Falls 16



Cuyahoga Heights 40, Beachwood 0



Danville 48, Centerburg 0



Dayton Christian 21, Worthington Christian 14



Dixie 63, Twin Valley South 6



Dover 35, Mansfield Senior 8



East Liverpool 55, Weir 21



Eastern 40, South Gallia 12



Eastwood 21, Lake 0



Edgewood 21, Franklin 10



Edison 40, Harrison Central 21



Elder 31, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 21



Elgin 46, Perry 0



Fairbanks 45, Triad 10



Fairfield Union 48, Alexander 7



Fairless 24, Northwest 7



Fairview 42, Edgerton 0



Findlay 40, Northview 16



Fort Frye 34, Warren 6



Fredericktown 21, East Knox 12



Garfield Heights 32, Maple Heights 0



Genoa Area 44, Fostoria 6



Gibsonburg 12, Margaretta 8



Girard 34, Hubbard 14



Glenville 41, John Adams 0



Graham Local 26, Indian Lake 7



Greenon 20, Greeneview 19



Groveport-Madison 51, Logan 24



Hamilton Township 28, Logan Elm 13



Harvest Prep 38, Westerville South 14



Hawken 21, Geneva 6



Heath 49, Newark Catholic 0



Highland 29, Wadsworth 28



Hilliard Darby 27, Thomas Worthington 20



Hilliard Davidson 12, Olentangy Liberty 6



Hillsdale 25, Norwayne 3



Hoover 17, Lake 14



Hopewell-Loudon 51, Lucas 21



Howland 35, Minerva 16



Hudson 48, Stow-Munroe Falls 12



Indian Creek 13, St. Clairsville 12



Indian Hill 42, Deer Park 22



Indian Valley 53, Sandy Valley 7



Ironton 51, Gallia Academy 0



Jackson 30, McKinley 14



Jackson 48, Washington 7



Jefferson 38, Wheeling Park 32



John Hay 35, John F. Kennedy 0



John Marshall 14, Brooke 12



John Marshall 49, East Tech 7



Johnstown-Monroe 48, Lakewood 11



Kenton Ridge 35, Jonathan Alder 7



Keystone 6, Firelands 0



Kings 48, Turpin 14



La Salle 24, Harrison 20



LaBrae 28, Southeast 0



Lakota West 63, Sycamore 13



Lebanon 49, Walnut Hills 7



Leipsic 27, Van Buren 6



Liberty 41, Champion 6



Liberty Center 51, Wauseon 7



Liberty-Benton 22, Springfield 14



Licking Valley 42, Granville 28



Lima Central Catholic 42, Spencerville 0



Lincoln 31, Grove City 7



Linden-McKinley 36, Northland 0



Little Miami 28, Milford 13



London 45, Tecumseh 0



Loudonville 42, Cardington-Lincoln 0



Madison 38, Lutheran West 0



Madison Comprehensive 20, Lexington 14



Madison Plains 41, Southeastern Local 7



Manchester 14, New Miami 6



Manchester 19, Orrville 14



Marietta 41, Point Pleasant 14



Marion Local 28, Minster 7



Martins Ferry 60, Woodward 6



Mason 24, Middletown 7



Mayfield 37, Copley 14



McComb 55, Arcadia 0



McKinley 42, Struthers 0



Mechanicsburg 40, Northeastern 7



Meigs 52, Wellston 14



Memorial 40, Jackson-Milton 6



Memorial 34, Kenton 20



Miami East 48, Troy Christian 6



Miami Trace 56, McClain 8



Miamisburg 58, Northmont 17



Mineral Ridge 34, Western Reserve 2



Mogadore 33, Marlington 15



Mohawk 21, Carey 0



Monroe 23, Ross 13



Monroe Central 13, Cameron 8



Monroeville 46, Crestview 6



Morgantown 50, Parkersburg South 6



Mt. Vernon 21, Licking Heights 20



National Trail 21, Bradford 9



Nelsonville-York 55, Vinton County 28



New Bremen 34, Fort Recovery 23



New Lexington 43, Morgan 6



New Richmond 53, Batavia 26



Newcomerstown 36, East Canton 14



North Baltimore 16, Crestline 13



North College Hill 70, Cincinnati Country Day 0



North Olmsted 54, Normandy 0



North Ridgeville 17, Steele 14



North Union 53, Shawnee 12



Northmor 31, Mt. Gilead 23



Norton 49, Springfield 0



Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 14, Elyria Catholic 6



Oak Glen 28, Tyler 20



Olentangy 27, Dublin Jerome 21



Olentangy Berlin 28, Marysville 6



Olentangy Orange 35, Hilliard Bradley 28



Ontario 23, Highland 6



Otsego 41, Rossford 14



Ottawa-Glandorf 22, Celina 20



Pandora-Gilboa 28, Arlington 14



Patrick Henry 45, Swanton 0



Paulding 46, Hicksville 6



Perkins 48, Huron 14



Perry 62, Edgewood 0



Perry 29, Green 13



Perrysburg 21, Anthony Wayne 13



Philo 42, John Glenn 27



Pickerington Central 21, Teays Valley 20



Piqua 25, Butler 18



Portsmouth West 42, Oak Hill 6



Princeton 39, Oak Hills 7



Revere 28, Kenston 12



Reynoldsburg 33, Newark 6



Ridgewood 29, Tuscarawas Valley 0



River 24, Caldwell 20



Riverside 35, Cedarville 16



Riverside 34, Euclid 13



Rocky River 35, Buckeye 9



Rootstown 17, Crestwood 7



Ross 21, Napoleon 7



Salem 28, Carrollton 14



Sandusky 52, Norwalk 6



Scott 38, Rogers 8



Seneca East 12, Colonel Crawford 10



Shadyside 45, Bridgeport 8



Shawnee 33, Van Wert 27



Shelby 30, Pleasant 23



Shenandoah 33, Frontier 32



Smithville 31, Chippewa 0



Solon 27, North Royalton 7



South 21, North 14



South Central 15, New London 8



South Range 27, Canfield 14



Southern 54, Federal Hocking 0



Southern 14, Valley Christian 7



Southview 18, Bowling Green 13



Springboro 40, Centerville 31



Springfield 24, Fairmont 7



Springfield 21, McDonald 14



St. Charles 26, University School 23



St. Henry 24, Coldwater 21



St. Marys 14, Magnolia 6



St. Paul 45, Mapleton 6



St. Xavier 28, St. Ignatius 21



Steubenville 20, St. Francis DeSales 14



Strasburg-Franklin 35, Malvern 0



Streetsboro 30, Woodridge 0



Taft 16, Aiken 8



Talawanda 41, Mt. Healthy 6



Tinora 27, Ayersville 8



Tippecanoe 35, Troy 0



Toronto 42, Buckeye Local 13



Tri-Valley 38, Sheridan 21



Tri-Village 33, Preble Shawnee 7



Triway 31, Canton Central Catholic 0



Unioto 48, Paint Valley 7



United 49, Wellsville 0



University 34, Spring Mills 29



Upper Arlington 42, Dublin Coffman 3



Upper Sandusky 42, Buckeye Central 0



Upper Scioto Valley 22, Hardin Northern 18



Urbana 42, Bellefontaine 20



Ursuline 41, Shaw 8



Utica 35, Northridge 14



Valley 46, Calhoun 16



Valley 41, Grandview Heights 3



Valley View 41, Brookville 10



Versailles 40, Parkway 7



Villa Angela-St. Joseph 30, Benedictine 0



Wapakoneta 21, Elida 0



Washington 49, Harding 16



Waterford 69, Trimble 0



Watkins Memorial 38, Zanesville 27



Waverly 55, Northwest 0



Wayne 21, Beavercreek 17



Wayne Trace 43, Antwerp 20



Waynesville 35, Eaton 7



West 14, South 0



West Clermont 40, Loveland 21



West Geauga 21, Harvey 6



West Holmes 28, New Philadelphia 21



West Jefferson 35, West Liberty-Salem 0



West Muskingum 55, Coshocton 6



Western Brown 27, Clinton-Massie 7



Western Reserve 48, Brookside 6



Westland 19, Hayes 13



Wheelersburg 39, Minford 0



Whitehall-Yearling 27, Buckeye Valley 7



Whitmer 49, Clay 35



Wickliffe 31, Brooklyn 6



Williamsburg 71, East Clinton 0



Wilmington 27, Goshen 7



Woodmore 28, Lakota 22



Worthington Kilbourne 22, Westerville North 12



Wyoming 49, Reading 0



Xenia 35, Greenville 0



Zane Trace 54, Southeastern 12

Scores Not Reported

Alliance vs. West Branch



Aurora vs. Barberton



Avon vs. Avon Lake



Bexley vs. Franklin Heights



Bishop Fenwick vs. Archbishop McNicholas



Black River vs. Wellington



Bluffton vs. Fort Loramie



Boardman vs. Austintown-Fitch



Briggs vs. Marion-Franklin



Cambridge vs. Beaver Local



Cardinal vs. Pymatuning Valley



Catholic Central vs. St. Francis de Sales



CHCA vs. Roger Bacon



Chesapeake vs. Rock Hill



Cleveland Central Catholic vs. John F. Kennedy Catholic



Cloverleaf vs. Ravenna



Columbia vs. Clearview



Dawson-Bryant vs. Fairland



Defiance vs. Bath



Delta vs. Evergreen



East vs. Ponitz Career Tech



Eastern vs. Belpre



Eastmoor Academy vs. Independence



Fairborn vs. Stebbins



Fairview vs. Kirtland



Garfield vs. Crestview



GlenOak vs. Louisville



Grand Valley vs. Mathews



Hamilton vs. Fairfield



Harding vs. Independence



Hughes vs. Withrow



Huntington vs. Westfall



Jefferson Area vs. Orange



Lake Catholic vs. Holy Name



Lakota East vs. Colerain



Lorain vs. Mentor



Lutheran East vs. Brush



Madonna vs. David Anderson



Mariemont vs. Finneytown



Marion Harding vs. Galion



Maysville vs. River View



McKinley vs. Holgate



Meadowbrook vs. Crooksville



Medina vs. Nordonia



Midview vs. Olmsted Falls



Mifflin vs. Whetstone



Milton-Union vs. Covington



Mississinawa Valley vs. Tri-County North



Northridge vs. Bethel



Northwest vs. KIPP Columbus



Oak Harbor vs. Maumee



Ottawa Hills vs. Northwood



Padua Franciscan vs. CVCA



Pickerington North vs. New Albany



Poland Seminary vs. Lakeview



Portsmouth vs. South Point



Purcell Marian vs. Shroder Paideia Academy



Rhodes vs. Gilmour Academy



Richmond Heights vs. Warrensville Heights



Ridgedale vs. Waynesfield-Goshen



Ridgemont vs. Cory-Rawson



Rittman vs. Northwestern



Roosevelt vs. Cuyahoga Falls



Sidney vs. West Carrollton



St. John vs. Leetonia



St. John's Jesuit vs. Brother Rice



Stivers School for the Arts vs. Vanlue



Strongsville vs. Shaker Heights



Symmes Valley vs. Notre Dame



Tallmadge vs. Field



Taylor vs. Madeira



Toledo Christian vs. Elmwood



Tuslaw vs. Canton South



Valley Forge vs. Lakewood



Vermilion vs. Edison



Waite vs. Lima Senior



Waterloo vs. Lowellville



Waynedale vs. Dalton



Westerville Central vs. Central Crossing



Woodward vs. Western Hills



Wynford vs. Willard

Full Ohio high school football scoreboard