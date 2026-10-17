Ohio High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 16
The 2026 Ohio high school football season continued on Friday, October 9, with another massive slate of action, and High School On SI has a full list of final scores from around the Buckeye State.
Here are the final Ohio high school football scores from Friday, October 16, 2026.
Ohio High School Football Final Scores - October 16
Ada 42, Riverdale 7
Adena 19, Piketon 16
Africentric Early College 36, Walnut Ridge 18
Allen East 41, Jefferson 0
Amanda-Clearcreek 40, Liberty Union 6
Anderson 47, Winton Woods 21
Anna 35, St. John's 0
Ansonia 44, Arcanum 6
Aquinas 18, Coventry 14
Archbold 42, Bryan 0
Ashland 27, Wooster 21
Athens 35, River Valley 0
Badin 20, Archbishop Alter 14
Barnesville 27, Wheeling Central Catholic 21
Bay 21, Westlake 20
Beechcroft 41, Centennial 14
Bellbrook 21, Oakwood 13
Bellevue 42, Port Clinton 7
Benjamin Logan 78, Northwestern 0
Berea-Midpark 45, Elyria 0
Berkshire 47, Trinity 0
Berne Union 32, Fairfield Christian Academy 0
Big Walnut 54, Dublin Scioto 0
Bishop Rosecrans 14, Millersport 7
Bishop Watterson 21, Walsh Jesuit 0
Blanchester 27, Bethel-Tate 7
Brecksville-Broadview Heights 36, Twinsburg 8
Brookfield 44, Newton Falls 6
Brunswick 14, Cleveland Heights 12
Calvert 36, Bucyrus 16
Canal Winchester 22, Lancaster 8
Cardinal Mooney 42, St. Vincent-St. Mary 6
Carlisle 42, Madison 14
Cathedral 38, Archbishop Hoban 16
Central Catholic 28, St. Mary's Prep 21
Chaminade Julienne Catholic 38, Carroll 0
Chardon 73, Lakeside 7
Chillicothe 55, Hillsboro 15
Circleville 20, Bloom-Carroll 14
Clay-Battelle 6, Tygarts Valley 0
Claymont 27, Garaway 13
Clear Fork 43, River Valley 0
Clermont Northeastern 30, Fayetteville-Perry 0
Columbian 40, Clyde 14
Columbiana 31, East Palestine 12
Columbus Academy 42, Bishop Ready 0
Columbus Grove 56, Crestview 24
Conneaut 46, Chagrin Falls 16
Cuyahoga Heights 40, Beachwood 0
Danville 48, Centerburg 0
Dayton Christian 21, Worthington Christian 14
Dixie 63, Twin Valley South 6
Dover 35, Mansfield Senior 8
East Liverpool 55, Weir 21
Eastern 40, South Gallia 12
Eastwood 21, Lake 0
Edgewood 21, Franklin 10
Edison 40, Harrison Central 21
Elder 31, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 21
Elgin 46, Perry 0
Fairbanks 45, Triad 10
Fairfield Union 48, Alexander 7
Fairless 24, Northwest 7
Fairview 42, Edgerton 0
Findlay 40, Northview 16
Fort Frye 34, Warren 6
Fredericktown 21, East Knox 12
Garfield Heights 32, Maple Heights 0
Genoa Area 44, Fostoria 6
Gibsonburg 12, Margaretta 8
Girard 34, Hubbard 14
Glenville 41, John Adams 0
Graham Local 26, Indian Lake 7
Greenon 20, Greeneview 19
Groveport-Madison 51, Logan 24
Hamilton Township 28, Logan Elm 13
Harvest Prep 38, Westerville South 14
Hawken 21, Geneva 6
Heath 49, Newark Catholic 0
Highland 29, Wadsworth 28
Hilliard Darby 27, Thomas Worthington 20
Hilliard Davidson 12, Olentangy Liberty 6
Hillsdale 25, Norwayne 3
Hoover 17, Lake 14
Hopewell-Loudon 51, Lucas 21
Howland 35, Minerva 16
Hudson 48, Stow-Munroe Falls 12
Indian Creek 13, St. Clairsville 12
Indian Hill 42, Deer Park 22
Indian Valley 53, Sandy Valley 7
Ironton 51, Gallia Academy 0
Jackson 30, McKinley 14
Jackson 48, Washington 7
Jefferson 38, Wheeling Park 32
John Hay 35, John F. Kennedy 0
John Marshall 14, Brooke 12
John Marshall 49, East Tech 7
Johnstown-Monroe 48, Lakewood 11
Kenton Ridge 35, Jonathan Alder 7
Keystone 6, Firelands 0
Kings 48, Turpin 14
La Salle 24, Harrison 20
LaBrae 28, Southeast 0
Lakota West 63, Sycamore 13
Lebanon 49, Walnut Hills 7
Leipsic 27, Van Buren 6
Liberty 41, Champion 6
Liberty Center 51, Wauseon 7
Liberty-Benton 22, Springfield 14
Licking Valley 42, Granville 28
Lima Central Catholic 42, Spencerville 0
Lincoln 31, Grove City 7
Linden-McKinley 36, Northland 0
Little Miami 28, Milford 13
London 45, Tecumseh 0
Loudonville 42, Cardington-Lincoln 0
Madison 38, Lutheran West 0
Madison Comprehensive 20, Lexington 14
Madison Plains 41, Southeastern Local 7
Manchester 14, New Miami 6
Manchester 19, Orrville 14
Marietta 41, Point Pleasant 14
Marion Local 28, Minster 7
Martins Ferry 60, Woodward 6
Mason 24, Middletown 7
Mayfield 37, Copley 14
McComb 55, Arcadia 0
McKinley 42, Struthers 0
Mechanicsburg 40, Northeastern 7
Meigs 52, Wellston 14
Memorial 40, Jackson-Milton 6
Memorial 34, Kenton 20
Miami East 48, Troy Christian 6
Miami Trace 56, McClain 8
Miamisburg 58, Northmont 17
Mineral Ridge 34, Western Reserve 2
Mogadore 33, Marlington 15
Mohawk 21, Carey 0
Monroe 23, Ross 13
Monroe Central 13, Cameron 8
Monroeville 46, Crestview 6
Morgantown 50, Parkersburg South 6
Mt. Vernon 21, Licking Heights 20
National Trail 21, Bradford 9
Nelsonville-York 55, Vinton County 28
New Bremen 34, Fort Recovery 23
New Lexington 43, Morgan 6
New Richmond 53, Batavia 26
Newcomerstown 36, East Canton 14
North Baltimore 16, Crestline 13
North College Hill 70, Cincinnati Country Day 0
North Olmsted 54, Normandy 0
North Ridgeville 17, Steele 14
North Union 53, Shawnee 12
Northmor 31, Mt. Gilead 23
Norton 49, Springfield 0
Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 14, Elyria Catholic 6
Oak Glen 28, Tyler 20
Olentangy 27, Dublin Jerome 21
Olentangy Berlin 28, Marysville 6
Olentangy Orange 35, Hilliard Bradley 28
Ontario 23, Highland 6
Otsego 41, Rossford 14
Ottawa-Glandorf 22, Celina 20
Pandora-Gilboa 28, Arlington 14
Patrick Henry 45, Swanton 0
Paulding 46, Hicksville 6
Perkins 48, Huron 14
Perry 62, Edgewood 0
Perry 29, Green 13
Perrysburg 21, Anthony Wayne 13
Philo 42, John Glenn 27
Pickerington Central 21, Teays Valley 20
Piqua 25, Butler 18
Portsmouth West 42, Oak Hill 6
Princeton 39, Oak Hills 7
Revere 28, Kenston 12
Reynoldsburg 33, Newark 6
Ridgewood 29, Tuscarawas Valley 0
River 24, Caldwell 20
Riverside 35, Cedarville 16
Riverside 34, Euclid 13
Rocky River 35, Buckeye 9
Rootstown 17, Crestwood 7
Ross 21, Napoleon 7
Salem 28, Carrollton 14
Sandusky 52, Norwalk 6
Scott 38, Rogers 8
Seneca East 12, Colonel Crawford 10
Shadyside 45, Bridgeport 8
Shawnee 33, Van Wert 27
Shelby 30, Pleasant 23
Shenandoah 33, Frontier 32
Smithville 31, Chippewa 0
Solon 27, North Royalton 7
South 21, North 14
South Central 15, New London 8
South Range 27, Canfield 14
Southern 54, Federal Hocking 0
Southern 14, Valley Christian 7
Southview 18, Bowling Green 13
Springboro 40, Centerville 31
Springfield 24, Fairmont 7
Springfield 21, McDonald 14
St. Charles 26, University School 23
St. Henry 24, Coldwater 21
St. Marys 14, Magnolia 6
St. Paul 45, Mapleton 6
St. Xavier 28, St. Ignatius 21
Steubenville 20, St. Francis DeSales 14
Strasburg-Franklin 35, Malvern 0
Streetsboro 30, Woodridge 0
Taft 16, Aiken 8
Talawanda 41, Mt. Healthy 6
Tinora 27, Ayersville 8
Tippecanoe 35, Troy 0
Toronto 42, Buckeye Local 13
Tri-Valley 38, Sheridan 21
Tri-Village 33, Preble Shawnee 7
Triway 31, Canton Central Catholic 0
Unioto 48, Paint Valley 7
United 49, Wellsville 0
University 34, Spring Mills 29
Upper Arlington 42, Dublin Coffman 3
Upper Sandusky 42, Buckeye Central 0
Upper Scioto Valley 22, Hardin Northern 18
Urbana 42, Bellefontaine 20
Ursuline 41, Shaw 8
Utica 35, Northridge 14
Valley 46, Calhoun 16
Valley 41, Grandview Heights 3
Valley View 41, Brookville 10
Versailles 40, Parkway 7
Villa Angela-St. Joseph 30, Benedictine 0
Wapakoneta 21, Elida 0
Washington 49, Harding 16
Waterford 69, Trimble 0
Watkins Memorial 38, Zanesville 27
Waverly 55, Northwest 0
Wayne 21, Beavercreek 17
Wayne Trace 43, Antwerp 20
Waynesville 35, Eaton 7
West 14, South 0
West Clermont 40, Loveland 21
West Geauga 21, Harvey 6
West Holmes 28, New Philadelphia 21
West Jefferson 35, West Liberty-Salem 0
West Muskingum 55, Coshocton 6
Western Brown 27, Clinton-Massie 7
Western Reserve 48, Brookside 6
Westland 19, Hayes 13
Wheelersburg 39, Minford 0
Whitehall-Yearling 27, Buckeye Valley 7
Whitmer 49, Clay 35
Wickliffe 31, Brooklyn 6
Williamsburg 71, East Clinton 0
Wilmington 27, Goshen 7
Woodmore 28, Lakota 22
Worthington Kilbourne 22, Westerville North 12
Wyoming 49, Reading 0
Xenia 35, Greenville 0
Zane Trace 54, Southeastern 12
Scores Not Reported
Alliance vs. West Branch
Aurora vs. Barberton
Avon vs. Avon Lake
Bexley vs. Franklin Heights
Bishop Fenwick vs. Archbishop McNicholas
Black River vs. Wellington
Bluffton vs. Fort Loramie
Boardman vs. Austintown-Fitch
Briggs vs. Marion-Franklin
Cambridge vs. Beaver Local
Cardinal vs. Pymatuning Valley
Catholic Central vs. St. Francis de Sales
CHCA vs. Roger Bacon
Chesapeake vs. Rock Hill
Cleveland Central Catholic vs. John F. Kennedy Catholic
Cloverleaf vs. Ravenna
Columbia vs. Clearview
Dawson-Bryant vs. Fairland
Defiance vs. Bath
Delta vs. Evergreen
East vs. Ponitz Career Tech
Eastern vs. Belpre
Eastmoor Academy vs. Independence
Fairborn vs. Stebbins
Fairview vs. Kirtland
Garfield vs. Crestview
GlenOak vs. Louisville
Grand Valley vs. Mathews
Hamilton vs. Fairfield
Harding vs. Independence
Hughes vs. Withrow
Huntington vs. Westfall
Jefferson Area vs. Orange
Lake Catholic vs. Holy Name
Lakota East vs. Colerain
Lorain vs. Mentor
Lutheran East vs. Brush
Madonna vs. David Anderson
Mariemont vs. Finneytown
Marion Harding vs. Galion
Maysville vs. River View
McKinley vs. Holgate
Meadowbrook vs. Crooksville
Medina vs. Nordonia
Midview vs. Olmsted Falls
Mifflin vs. Whetstone
Milton-Union vs. Covington
Mississinawa Valley vs. Tri-County North
Northridge vs. Bethel
Northwest vs. KIPP Columbus
Oak Harbor vs. Maumee
Ottawa Hills vs. Northwood
Padua Franciscan vs. CVCA
Pickerington North vs. New Albany
Poland Seminary vs. Lakeview
Portsmouth vs. South Point
Purcell Marian vs. Shroder Paideia Academy
Rhodes vs. Gilmour Academy
Richmond Heights vs. Warrensville Heights
Ridgedale vs. Waynesfield-Goshen
Ridgemont vs. Cory-Rawson
Rittman vs. Northwestern
Roosevelt vs. Cuyahoga Falls
Sidney vs. West Carrollton
St. John vs. Leetonia
St. John's Jesuit vs. Brother Rice
Stivers School for the Arts vs. Vanlue
Strongsville vs. Shaker Heights
Symmes Valley vs. Notre Dame
Tallmadge vs. Field
Taylor vs. Madeira
Toledo Christian vs. Elmwood
Tuslaw vs. Canton South
Valley Forge vs. Lakewood
Vermilion vs. Edison
Waite vs. Lima Senior
Waterloo vs. Lowellville
Waynedale vs. Dalton
Westerville Central vs. Central Crossing
Woodward vs. Western Hills
Wynford vs. Willard
Full Ohio high school football scoreboard
Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.