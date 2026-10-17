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Ohio High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 16

Check out the final scores from Friday night's Ohio high school football action across the Buckeye State
Sam Brown|
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The 2026 Ohio high school football season continued on Friday, October 9, with another massive slate of action, and High School On SI has a full list of final scores from around the Buckeye State.

Here are the final Ohio high school football scores from Friday, October 16, 2026.

Ohio High School Football Final Scores - October 16

Ada 42, Riverdale 7

Adena 19, Piketon 16

Africentric Early College 36, Walnut Ridge 18

Allen East 41, Jefferson 0

Amanda-Clearcreek 40, Liberty Union 6

Anderson 47, Winton Woods 21

Anna 35, St. John's 0

Ansonia 44, Arcanum 6

Aquinas 18, Coventry 14

Archbold 42, Bryan 0

Ashland 27, Wooster 21

Athens 35, River Valley 0

Badin 20, Archbishop Alter 14

Barnesville 27, Wheeling Central Catholic 21

Bay 21, Westlake 20

Beechcroft 41, Centennial 14

Bellbrook 21, Oakwood 13

Bellevue 42, Port Clinton 7

Benjamin Logan 78, Northwestern 0

Berea-Midpark 45, Elyria 0

Berkshire 47, Trinity 0

Berne Union 32, Fairfield Christian Academy 0

Big Walnut 54, Dublin Scioto 0

Bishop Rosecrans 14, Millersport 7

Bishop Watterson 21, Walsh Jesuit 0

Blanchester 27, Bethel-Tate 7

Brecksville-Broadview Heights 36, Twinsburg 8

Brookfield 44, Newton Falls 6

Brunswick 14, Cleveland Heights 12

Calvert 36, Bucyrus 16

Canal Winchester 22, Lancaster 8

Cardinal Mooney 42, St. Vincent-St. Mary 6

Carlisle 42, Madison 14

Cathedral 38, Archbishop Hoban 16

Central Catholic 28, St. Mary's Prep 21

Chaminade Julienne Catholic 38, Carroll 0

Chardon 73, Lakeside 7

Chillicothe 55, Hillsboro 15

Circleville 20, Bloom-Carroll 14

Clay-Battelle 6, Tygarts Valley 0

Claymont 27, Garaway 13

Clear Fork 43, River Valley 0

Clermont Northeastern 30, Fayetteville-Perry 0

Columbian 40, Clyde 14

Columbiana 31, East Palestine 12

Columbus Academy 42, Bishop Ready 0

Columbus Grove 56, Crestview 24

Conneaut 46, Chagrin Falls 16

Cuyahoga Heights 40, Beachwood 0

Danville 48, Centerburg 0

Dayton Christian 21, Worthington Christian 14

Dixie 63, Twin Valley South 6

Dover 35, Mansfield Senior 8

East Liverpool 55, Weir 21

Eastern 40, South Gallia 12

Eastwood 21, Lake 0

Edgewood 21, Franklin 10

Edison 40, Harrison Central 21

Elder 31, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 21

Elgin 46, Perry 0

Fairbanks 45, Triad 10

Fairfield Union 48, Alexander 7

Fairless 24, Northwest 7

Fairview 42, Edgerton 0

Findlay 40, Northview 16

Fort Frye 34, Warren 6

Fredericktown 21, East Knox 12

Garfield Heights 32, Maple Heights 0

Genoa Area 44, Fostoria 6

Gibsonburg 12, Margaretta 8

Girard 34, Hubbard 14

Glenville 41, John Adams 0

Graham Local 26, Indian Lake 7

Greenon 20, Greeneview 19

Groveport-Madison 51, Logan 24

Hamilton Township 28, Logan Elm 13

Harvest Prep 38, Westerville South 14

Hawken 21, Geneva 6

Heath 49, Newark Catholic 0

Highland 29, Wadsworth 28

Hilliard Darby 27, Thomas Worthington 20

Hilliard Davidson 12, Olentangy Liberty 6

Hillsdale 25, Norwayne 3

Hoover 17, Lake 14

Hopewell-Loudon 51, Lucas 21

Howland 35, Minerva 16

Hudson 48, Stow-Munroe Falls 12

Indian Creek 13, St. Clairsville 12

Indian Hill 42, Deer Park 22

Indian Valley 53, Sandy Valley 7

Ironton 51, Gallia Academy 0

Jackson 30, McKinley 14

Jackson 48, Washington 7

Jefferson 38, Wheeling Park 32

John Hay 35, John F. Kennedy 0

John Marshall 14, Brooke 12

John Marshall 49, East Tech 7

Johnstown-Monroe 48, Lakewood 11

Kenton Ridge 35, Jonathan Alder 7

Keystone 6, Firelands 0

Kings 48, Turpin 14

La Salle 24, Harrison 20

LaBrae 28, Southeast 0

Lakota West 63, Sycamore 13

Lebanon 49, Walnut Hills 7

Leipsic 27, Van Buren 6

Liberty 41, Champion 6

Liberty Center 51, Wauseon 7

Liberty-Benton 22, Springfield 14

Licking Valley 42, Granville 28

Lima Central Catholic 42, Spencerville 0

Lincoln 31, Grove City 7

Linden-McKinley 36, Northland 0

Little Miami 28, Milford 13

London 45, Tecumseh 0

Loudonville 42, Cardington-Lincoln 0

Madison 38, Lutheran West 0

Madison Comprehensive 20, Lexington 14

Madison Plains 41, Southeastern Local 7

Manchester 14, New Miami 6

Manchester 19, Orrville 14

Marietta 41, Point Pleasant 14

Marion Local 28, Minster 7

Martins Ferry 60, Woodward 6

Mason 24, Middletown 7

Mayfield 37, Copley 14

McComb 55, Arcadia 0

McKinley 42, Struthers 0

Mechanicsburg 40, Northeastern 7

Meigs 52, Wellston 14

Memorial 40, Jackson-Milton 6

Memorial 34, Kenton 20

Miami East 48, Troy Christian 6

Miami Trace 56, McClain 8

Miamisburg 58, Northmont 17

Mineral Ridge 34, Western Reserve 2

Mogadore 33, Marlington 15

Mohawk 21, Carey 0

Monroe 23, Ross 13

Monroe Central 13, Cameron 8

Monroeville 46, Crestview 6

Morgantown 50, Parkersburg South 6

Mt. Vernon 21, Licking Heights 20

National Trail 21, Bradford 9

Nelsonville-York 55, Vinton County 28

New Bremen 34, Fort Recovery 23

New Lexington 43, Morgan 6

New Richmond 53, Batavia 26

Newcomerstown 36, East Canton 14

North Baltimore 16, Crestline 13

North College Hill 70, Cincinnati Country Day 0

North Olmsted 54, Normandy 0

North Ridgeville 17, Steele 14

North Union 53, Shawnee 12

Northmor 31, Mt. Gilead 23

Norton 49, Springfield 0

Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 14, Elyria Catholic 6

Oak Glen 28, Tyler 20

Olentangy 27, Dublin Jerome 21

Olentangy Berlin 28, Marysville 6

Olentangy Orange 35, Hilliard Bradley 28

Ontario 23, Highland 6

Otsego 41, Rossford 14

Ottawa-Glandorf 22, Celina 20

Pandora-Gilboa 28, Arlington 14

Patrick Henry 45, Swanton 0

Paulding 46, Hicksville 6

Perkins 48, Huron 14

Perry 62, Edgewood 0

Perry 29, Green 13

Perrysburg 21, Anthony Wayne 13

Philo 42, John Glenn 27

Pickerington Central 21, Teays Valley 20

Piqua 25, Butler 18

Portsmouth West 42, Oak Hill 6

Princeton 39, Oak Hills 7

Revere 28, Kenston 12

Reynoldsburg 33, Newark 6

Ridgewood 29, Tuscarawas Valley 0

River 24, Caldwell 20

Riverside 35, Cedarville 16

Riverside 34, Euclid 13

Rocky River 35, Buckeye 9

Rootstown 17, Crestwood 7

Ross 21, Napoleon 7

Salem 28, Carrollton 14

Sandusky 52, Norwalk 6

Scott 38, Rogers 8

Seneca East 12, Colonel Crawford 10

Shadyside 45, Bridgeport 8

Shawnee 33, Van Wert 27

Shelby 30, Pleasant 23

Shenandoah 33, Frontier 32

Smithville 31, Chippewa 0

Solon 27, North Royalton 7

South 21, North 14

South Central 15, New London 8

South Range 27, Canfield 14

Southern 54, Federal Hocking 0

Southern 14, Valley Christian 7

Southview 18, Bowling Green 13

Springboro 40, Centerville 31

Springfield 24, Fairmont 7

Springfield 21, McDonald 14

St. Charles 26, University School 23

St. Henry 24, Coldwater 21

St. Marys 14, Magnolia 6

St. Paul 45, Mapleton 6

St. Xavier 28, St. Ignatius 21

Steubenville 20, St. Francis DeSales 14

Strasburg-Franklin 35, Malvern 0

Streetsboro 30, Woodridge 0

Taft 16, Aiken 8

Talawanda 41, Mt. Healthy 6

Tinora 27, Ayersville 8

Tippecanoe 35, Troy 0

Toronto 42, Buckeye Local 13

Tri-Valley 38, Sheridan 21

Tri-Village 33, Preble Shawnee 7

Triway 31, Canton Central Catholic 0

Unioto 48, Paint Valley 7

United 49, Wellsville 0

University 34, Spring Mills 29

Upper Arlington 42, Dublin Coffman 3

Upper Sandusky 42, Buckeye Central 0

Upper Scioto Valley 22, Hardin Northern 18

Urbana 42, Bellefontaine 20

Ursuline 41, Shaw 8

Utica 35, Northridge 14

Valley 46, Calhoun 16

Valley 41, Grandview Heights 3

Valley View 41, Brookville 10

Versailles 40, Parkway 7

Villa Angela-St. Joseph 30, Benedictine 0

Wapakoneta 21, Elida 0

Washington 49, Harding 16

Waterford 69, Trimble 0

Watkins Memorial 38, Zanesville 27

Waverly 55, Northwest 0

Wayne 21, Beavercreek 17

Wayne Trace 43, Antwerp 20

Waynesville 35, Eaton 7

West 14, South 0

West Clermont 40, Loveland 21

West Geauga 21, Harvey 6

West Holmes 28, New Philadelphia 21

West Jefferson 35, West Liberty-Salem 0

West Muskingum 55, Coshocton 6

Western Brown 27, Clinton-Massie 7

Western Reserve 48, Brookside 6

Westland 19, Hayes 13

Wheelersburg 39, Minford 0

Whitehall-Yearling 27, Buckeye Valley 7

Whitmer 49, Clay 35

Wickliffe 31, Brooklyn 6

Williamsburg 71, East Clinton 0

Wilmington 27, Goshen 7

Woodmore 28, Lakota 22

Worthington Kilbourne 22, Westerville North 12

Wyoming 49, Reading 0

Xenia 35, Greenville 0

Zane Trace 54, Southeastern 12

Scores Not Reported

Alliance vs. West Branch

Aurora vs. Barberton

Avon vs. Avon Lake

Bexley vs. Franklin Heights

Bishop Fenwick vs. Archbishop McNicholas

Black River vs. Wellington

Bluffton vs. Fort Loramie

Boardman vs. Austintown-Fitch

Briggs vs. Marion-Franklin

Cambridge vs. Beaver Local

Cardinal vs. Pymatuning Valley

Catholic Central vs. St. Francis de Sales

CHCA vs. Roger Bacon

Chesapeake vs. Rock Hill

Cleveland Central Catholic vs. John F. Kennedy Catholic

Cloverleaf vs. Ravenna

Columbia vs. Clearview

Dawson-Bryant vs. Fairland

Defiance vs. Bath

Delta vs. Evergreen

East vs. Ponitz Career Tech

Eastern vs. Belpre

Eastmoor Academy vs. Independence

Fairborn vs. Stebbins

Fairview vs. Kirtland

Garfield vs. Crestview

GlenOak vs. Louisville

Grand Valley vs. Mathews

Hamilton vs. Fairfield

Harding vs. Independence

Hughes vs. Withrow

Huntington vs. Westfall

Jefferson Area vs. Orange

Lake Catholic vs. Holy Name

Lakota East vs. Colerain

Lorain vs. Mentor

Lutheran East vs. Brush

Madonna vs. David Anderson

Mariemont vs. Finneytown

Marion Harding vs. Galion

Maysville vs. River View

McKinley vs. Holgate

Meadowbrook vs. Crooksville

Medina vs. Nordonia

Midview vs. Olmsted Falls

Mifflin vs. Whetstone

Milton-Union vs. Covington

Mississinawa Valley vs. Tri-County North

Northridge vs. Bethel

Northwest vs. KIPP Columbus

Oak Harbor vs. Maumee

Ottawa Hills vs. Northwood

Padua Franciscan vs. CVCA

Pickerington North vs. New Albany

Poland Seminary vs. Lakeview

Portsmouth vs. South Point

Purcell Marian vs. Shroder Paideia Academy

Rhodes vs. Gilmour Academy

Richmond Heights vs. Warrensville Heights

Ridgedale vs. Waynesfield-Goshen

Ridgemont vs. Cory-Rawson

Rittman vs. Northwestern

Roosevelt vs. Cuyahoga Falls

Sidney vs. West Carrollton

St. John vs. Leetonia

St. John's Jesuit vs. Brother Rice

Stivers School for the Arts vs. Vanlue

Strongsville vs. Shaker Heights

Symmes Valley vs. Notre Dame

Tallmadge vs. Field

Taylor vs. Madeira

Toledo Christian vs. Elmwood

Tuslaw vs. Canton South

Valley Forge vs. Lakewood

Vermilion vs. Edison

Waite vs. Lima Senior

Waterloo vs. Lowellville

Waynedale vs. Dalton

Westerville Central vs. Central Crossing

Woodward vs. Western Hills

Wynford vs. Willard

Full Ohio high school football scoreboard

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Sam Brown
SAM BROWN

Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.  

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