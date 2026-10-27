Ohio High School Football First Round Playoff Matchups, Brackets (OHSAA) — October 27

The 2026 Ohio high school football playoffs begin this week. Here is each first round matchup heading into Regional play.

All games are on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. ET.

Division I

No. 1 Lakewood St. Edward (9-1) — bye

No. 2 Austintown-Fitch (8-1) — bye

No. 3 Mentor (8-2) — bye

No. 4 Massillon Jackson (8-2) — bye

No. 12 Euclid (4-6) at No. 5 Hudson (7-3)

No. 11 Solon (5-5) at No. 6 Strongsville (7-3)

No. 10 Brunswick (6-4) at No. 7 Canton McKinley (7-3)

No. 9 Berea-Midpark (6-4) at No. 8 Cleveland St. Ignatius (5-5)

No. 1 Toledo Whitmer (9-1) — bye

No. 2 Springfield (8-2) — bye

No. 3 Perrysburg (9-1) — bye

No. 4 Huber Heights Wayne (6-4) — bye

No. 12 Beavercreek (4-6) at No. 5 Hilliard Bradley (6-4)

No. 11 Toledo St. John’s (4-6) at No. 6 Westland (7-3)

No. 10 Kettering Fairmont (4-6) at No. 7 Grove City (5-5)

No. 9 Miamisburg (4-6) at No. 8 Hilliard Darby (6-4)

No. 1 Gahanna Lincoln (10-0) — bye

No. 2 Upper Arlington (8-2) — bye

No. 3 Worthington Kilbourne (9-1) — bye

No. 4 Olentangy Liberty (6-4) — bye

No. 12 Westerville Central (5-5) at No. 5 Olentangy Berlin (8-2)

No. 11 Groveport (6-4) at No. 6 Pickerington North (7-3)

No. 10 Reynoldsburg (6-4) at No. 7 Pickerington Central (7-3)

No. 9 Olentangy Orange (5-5) at No. 8 St. Charles (8-2)

No. 1 Cincinnati Princeton (10-0) — bye

No. 2 Cincinnati Elder (8-2) — bye

No. 3 West Chester Lakota West (9-1) — bye

No. 4 Cincinnati Moeller (7-3) — bye

No. 12 Liberty Township Lakota East (6-4) at No. 5 Cincinnati Winton Woods (8-2)

No. 11 Fairfield (5-5) at No. 6 Cincinnati St. Xavier (5-5)

No. 10 Morrow Little Miami (7-3) at No. 7 Springboro (7-3)

No. 9 Middletown (6-4) at No. 8 Lebanon (7-3)

Division II

No. 1 Medina Highland (9-1) — bye

No. 2 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (7-2) — bye

No. 3 Macedonia Nordonia (9-1) — bye

No. 4 Mayfield (10-0) — bye

No. 12 North Royalton (4-6) at No. 5 Wadsworth (8-2)

No. 11 Lyndhurst Brush (6-4) at No. 6 Eastlake North (9-1)

No. 10 Akron Hoban (3-6) at No. 7 Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph (8-2)

No. 9 Brecksville-Broadview Heights (6-4) at No. 8 Painesville Riverside (7-3)

No. 1 Toledo Central Catholic (8-2) — bye

No. 2 Olmsted Falls (8-2) — bye

No. 3 Avon (8-2) — bye

No. 4 Oregon Clay (8-2) — bye

No. 12 Sylvania Southview (5-5) at No. 5 Fremont Ross (7-3)

No. 11 Cleveland Rhodes (6-4) at No. 6 Lakewood (8-2)

No. 10 North Olmsted (5-5) at No. 7 Findlay (6-4)

No. 9 Toledo Waite (6-4) at No. 8 Avon Lake (5-5)

No. 1 Watterson (9-0) — bye

No. 2 Big Walnut (10-0) — bye

No. 3 Massillon Washington (9-1) — bye

No. 4 New Albany — bye

No. 12 Ashland (6-4) at No. 5 Canal Winchester (7-3)

No. 11 Watkins Memorial (6-4) at No. 6 DeSales (7-3)

No. 10 North Canton Hoover (5-5) at No. 7 Louisville (8-2)

No. 9 Hamilton Township (7-3) at No. 8 Whitehall (8-2)

No. 1 Cincinnati Anderson (9-1) — bye

No. 2 Harrison (8-2) — bye

No. 3 Trotwood-Madison (7-2) — bye

No. 4 Lima Senior (9-1) — bye

No. 12 Vandalia Butler (7-3) at No. 5 Troy (8-2)

No. 11 Trenton Edgewood (6-4) at No. 6 West (10-0)

No. 10 Cincinnati La Salle (5-5) at No. 7 Oxford Talawanda (8-2)

No. 9 Cincinnati Withrow (7-3) at No. 8 Hamilton Badin (7-3)

Division III

No. 1 Willoughby South (10-0) — bye

No. 2 Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (9-1) — bye

No. 3 Garfield Heights (8-2) — bye

No. 4 Salem (8-2) — bye

No. 12 Hunting Valley University School (6-4) at No. 5 Cleveland Glenville (8-2)

No. 11 Cleveland Benedictine (5-4) at No. 6 Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (7-3)

No. 10 Gates Mills Hawken (7-3) at No. 7 Warren Howland (8-2)

No. 9 Mentor Lake Catholic (6-4) at No. 8 Youngstown Ursuline (6-4)

No. 1 Celina (9-1) — bye

No. 2 Ontario (9-1) — bye

No. 3 Lodi Cloverleaf (8-2) — bye

No. 4 Wapakoneta (7-3) — bye

No. 12 Parma Padua (4-6) at No. 5 Copley (6-4)

No. 11 Maumee (5-5) at No. 6 St. Marys Memorial (7-3)

No. 10 Grafton Midview (5-5) at No. 7 Tiffin Columbian (7-3)

No. 9 Parma Heights Holy Name (5-4) at No. 8 Richfield Revere (6-4)

No. 1 Steubenville (8-2) — bye

No. 2 Licking Valley (10-0) — bye

No. 3 East (9-1) — bye

No. 4 Athens (9-1) — bye

No. 12 South (8-2) at No. 5 Dover (8-2)

No. 11 Dresden Tri-Valley (7-3) at No. 6 Thornville Sheridan (8-2)

No. 10 Jonathan Alder (7-3) at No. 7 Granville (7-3)

No. 9 Jackson (7-3) at No. 8 Linden-McKinley (9-1)

No. 1 Bellbrook (10-0) — bye

No. 2 Tipp City Tippecanoe (9-1) — bye

No. 3 Cincinnati McNicholas (8-2) — bye

No. 4 Chillicothe (8-2) — bye

No. 12 Monroe (6-4) at No. 5 Washington Court House Miami Trace (9-1)

No. 11 Kettering Alter (6-4) at No. 6 Cincinnati Indian Hill (8-2)

No. 10 Goshen (9-1) at No. 7 Cincinnati Hughes (9-1)

No. 9 Cincinnati Northwest (8-2) at No. 8 Chillicothe Unioto (7-3)

Division IV

No. 1 Streetsboro (8-2) — bye

No. 2 Rocky River (10-0) — bye

No. 3 Beloit West Branch (9-1) — bye

No. 4 Norton (9-1) — bye

No. 12 Hubbard (5-5) at No. 5 Chesterland West Geauga (8-2)

No. 11 Poland Seminary (6-4) at No. 6 Peninsula Woodridge (8-2)

No. 10 Cleveland Central Catholic (6-4) at No. 7 Canal Fulton Northwest (8-2)

No. 9 Akron East (9-1) at No. 8 Orrville (7-3)

No. 1 Ottawa-Glandorf (10-0) — bye

No. 2 Shelby (10-0) — bye

No. 3 Sandusky Perkins (10-0) — bye

No. 4 Bellville Clear Fork (8-2) — bye

No. 12 Van Wert (5-5) at No. 5 Tontogany Otsego (7-3)

No. 11 Highland (4-6) at No. 6 Bellevue (7-3)

No. 10 Rossford (5-5) at No. 7 Oberlin Firelands (6-4)

No. 9 Medina Buckeye (5-5) at No. 8 Upper Sandusky (6-4)

No. 1 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (9-0) — bye

No. 2 New Lexington (9-1) — bye

No. 3 Millersburg West Holmes (8-2) — bye

No. 4 Johnstown (8-2) — bye

No. 12 East Liverpool Beaver Local (6-4) at No. 5 Uhrichsville Claymont (9-1)

No. 11 Marion-Franklin (6-4) at No. 6 East Liverpool (8-2)

No. 10 Heath (7-3) at No. 7 Fairfield Union (8-2)

No. 9 Duncan Falls Philo (7-3) at No. 8 Zanesville West Muskingum (8-2)

No. 1 Cincinnati Wyoming (9-1) — bye

No. 2 London (8-2) — bye

No. 3 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (9-1) — bye

No. 4 Cincinnati North College Hill (9-0) — bye

No. 12 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (3-7) at No. 5 Urbana (7-3)

No. 11 New Richmond (5-5) at No. 6 Wilmington (6-4)

No. 10 Dayton Dunbar (6-4) at No. 7 Germantown Valley View (7-3)

No. 9 Springfield Kenton Ridge (8-2) at No. 8 Dayton Oakwood (8-2)

Division V

No. 1 Perry (10-0) — bye

No. 2 Barnesville (10-0) — bye

No. 3 Girard (10-0) — bye

No. 4 Garrettsville Garfield (10-0) — bye

No. 12 Chagrin Falls (7-3) at No. 5 Conneaut (9-1)

No. 11 Brewster Fairless (6-4) at No. 6 Youngstown Mooney (7-3)

No. 10 Bellaire (6-4) at No. 7 Martins Ferry (9-1)

No. 9 Canton Central Catholic (6-4) at No. 8 Youngstown Liberty (9-1)

No. 1 La Grange Keystone (9-0) — bye

No. 2 Wooster Triway (9-1) — bye

No. 3 Pemberville Eastwood (9-1) — bye

No. 4 Archbold (9-1) — bye

No. 12 Creston Norwayne (6-4) at No. 5 Bluffton (8-2)

No. 11 Port Clinton (8-2) at No. 6 Castalia Margaretta (7-3)

No. 10 Coldwater (6-4) at No. 7 Genoa Area (7-3)

No. 9 North Union (7-3) at No. 8 Vermilion (7-3)

No. 1 Ironton (9-1) — bye

No. 2 Beverly Fort Frye (9-1) — bye

No. 3 Columbus Academy (7-3) — bye

No. 4 South Point (9-1) — bye

No. 12 Grove City Christian (5-5) at No. 5 Wheelersburg (7-3)

No. 11 McArthur Vinton County (6-4) at No. 6 Worthington Christian (5-5)

No. 10 Piketon (6-4) at No. 7 Pomeroy Meigs (7-3)

No. 9 West Lafayette Ridgewood (6-4) at No. 8 Proctorville Fairland (7-3)

No. 1 St. Paris Graham (9-1) — bye

No. 2 Williamsburg (9-1) — bye

No. 3 Casstown Miami East (9-1) — bye

No. 4 Waynesville (8-2) — bye

No. 12 Camden Preble Shawnee (7-3) at No. 5 Cincinnati Summit Country Day (5-4)

No. 11 Jamestown Greeneview (5-4) at No. 6 Middletown Fenwick (5-5)

No. 10 Enon Greenon (6-3) at No. 7 Carlisle (6-4)

No. 9 Miamisburg Dayton Christian (7-3) at No. 8 Arcanum (6-4)

Division VI

No. 1 Kirtland (9-1) — bye

No. 2 Canfield South Range (9-1) — bye

No. 3 Columbia Station Columbia (9-1) — bye

No. 4 Jeromesville Hillsdale (9-1) — bye

No. 12 Wickliffe (8-2) at No. 5 Mineral Ridge (9-1)

No. 11 Warren John F. Kennedy (6-4) at No. 6 Hanoverton United (8-1)

No. 10 Orwell Grand Valley (8-2) at No. 7 Smithville (8-2)

No. 9 Columbiana (8-2) at No. 8 Brookfield (7-3)

No. 1 Liberty Center (10-0) — bye

No. 2 Lima Central Catholic (10-0) — bye

No. 3 Elmore Woodmore (10-0) — bye

No. 4 Columbus Grove (9-1) — bye

No. 12 Hamler Patrick Henry (7-3) at No. 5 Collins Western Reserve (10-0)

No. 11 Delta (7-3) at No. 6 Attica Seneca East (7-3)

No. 10 Sherwood Fairview (8-2) at No. 7 Carey (6-4)

No. 9 Paulding (8-2) at No. 8 Harrod Allen East (7-3)

No. 1 Hannibal River (10-0) — bye

No. 2 Nelsonville-York (9-1) — bye

No. 3 West Jefferson (9-1) — bye

No. 4 Woodsfield Monroe Central (7-3) — bye

No. 12 Centerburg (6-4) at No. 5 Newcomerstown (8-2)

No. 11 Berne Union (7-3) at No. 6 Waterford (8-2)

No. 10 Marion Elgin (8-2) at No. 7 Sugarcreek Garaway (7-3)

No. 9 Newark Catholic (7-3) at No. 8 Fredericktown (8-2)

No. 1 New Madison Tri-Village (10-0) — bye

No. 2 Cincinnati Deer Park (9-1) — bye

No. 3 Chillicothe Zane Trace (9-1) — bye

No. 4 Cincinnati College Prep (8-2) — bye

No. 12 Versailles (6-4) at No. 5 Portsmouth West (8-2)

No. 11 St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (7-2) at No. 6 Mechanicsburg (8-2)

No. 10 Covington (7-3) at No. 7 Chillicothe Huntington (7-3)

No. 9 St. Henry (7-3) at No. 8 Madison-Plains (8-1)

Division VII

No. 1 McDonald (9-1) — bye

No. 2 Cuyahoga Heights (9-1) — bye

No. 3 Mogadore (8-2) — bye

No. 4 New Middletown Springfield (7-3) — bye

No. 12 Norwalk St. Paul (5-4) at No. 5 East Canton (7-3)

No. 11 Vienna Mathews (6-4) at No. 6 Ashtabula St. John (8-2)

No. 10 Monroeville (5-4) at No. 7 Dalton (4-6)

No. 9 Lowellville (5-5) at No. 8 Independence (6-4)

No. 1 Leipsic (10-0) — bye

No. 2 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (10-0) — bye

No. 3 McComb (9-1) — bye

No. 4 North Baltimore (9-1) — bye

No. 12 Haviland Wayne Trace (6-4) at No. 5 Sycamore Mohawk (9-1)

No. 11 Delphos Jefferson (4-6) at No. 6 Edon (9-1)

No. 10 Toledo Christian (5-5) at No. 7 Gibsonburg (5-5)

No. 9 Montpelier (7-3) at No. 8 Pandora-Gilboa (6-4)

No. 1 Willow Wood Symmes Valley (10-0) — bye

No. 2 Danville (10-0) — bye

No. 3 Toronto (9-1) — bye

No. 4 Reedsville Eastern (8-2) — bye

No. 12 Crown City South Gallia (6-4) at No. 5 Shadyside (8-2)

No. 11 New Metamoras Frontier (5-5) at No. 6 Strasburg-Franklin (7-3)

No. 10 Lucas (5-5) at No. 7 Beaver Eastern (7-3)

No. 9 Steubenville Catholic Central (7-3) at No. 8 Fisher Catholic (7-3)

No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (10-0) — bye

No. 2 Ansonia (9-1) — bye

No. 3 De Graff Riverside (8-2) — bye

No. 4 Minster (7-3) — bye

No. 12 Fort Recovery (3-7) at No. 5 Waynesfield-Goshen (7-3)

No. 11 McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (5-5) at No. 6 Cincinnati Country Day (5-5)

No. 10 Mount Victory Ridgemont (3-7) at No. 7 New Bremen (5-5)

No. 9 Lewisburg Tri-County North (6-4) at No. 8 Fort Loramie (5-5)