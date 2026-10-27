Skip to main content
High School

Ohio High School Football First Round Playoff Matchups, Brackets (OHSAA) — October 27

See first round matchups for the opening week of the playoffs
Jack Butler|
Columbus East lines up against Linden-McKinley during the OHSAA football game at Linden-McKinley High School on Oct. 23, 2026. East won 25-10.
Columbus East lines up against Linden-McKinley during the OHSAA football game at Linden-McKinley High School on Oct. 23, 2026. East won 25-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Ohio high school football playoffs begin this week. Here is each first round matchup heading into Regional play.

All games are on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. ET.

Division I

Region 1 Bracket

No. 1 Lakewood St. Edward (9-1) — bye

No. 2 Austintown-Fitch (8-1) — bye

No. 3 Mentor (8-2) — bye

No. 4 Massillon Jackson (8-2) — bye

No. 12 Euclid (4-6) at No. 5 Hudson (7-3)

No. 11 Solon (5-5) at No. 6 Strongsville (7-3)

No. 10 Brunswick (6-4) at No. 7 Canton McKinley (7-3)

No. 9 Berea-Midpark (6-4) at No. 8 Cleveland St. Ignatius (5-5)

Region 2 Bracket

No. 1 Toledo Whitmer (9-1) — bye

No. 2 Springfield (8-2) — bye

No. 3 Perrysburg (9-1) — bye

No. 4 Huber Heights Wayne (6-4) — bye

No. 12 Beavercreek (4-6) at No. 5 Hilliard Bradley (6-4)

No. 11 Toledo St. John’s (4-6) at No. 6 Westland (7-3)

No. 10 Kettering Fairmont (4-6) at No. 7 Grove City (5-5)

No. 9 Miamisburg (4-6) at No. 8 Hilliard Darby (6-4)

Region 3 Bracket

No. 1 Gahanna Lincoln (10-0) — bye

No. 2 Upper Arlington (8-2) — bye

No. 3 Worthington Kilbourne (9-1) — bye

No. 4 Olentangy Liberty (6-4) — bye

No. 12 Westerville Central (5-5) at No. 5 Olentangy Berlin (8-2)

No. 11 Groveport (6-4) at No. 6 Pickerington North (7-3)

No. 10 Reynoldsburg (6-4) at No. 7 Pickerington Central (7-3)

No. 9 Olentangy Orange (5-5) at No. 8 St. Charles (8-2)

Region 4 Bracket

No. 1 Cincinnati Princeton (10-0) — bye

No. 2 Cincinnati Elder (8-2) — bye

No. 3 West Chester Lakota West (9-1) — bye

No. 4 Cincinnati Moeller (7-3) — bye

No. 12 Liberty Township Lakota East (6-4) at No. 5 Cincinnati Winton Woods (8-2)

No. 11 Fairfield (5-5) at No. 6 Cincinnati St. Xavier (5-5)

No. 10 Morrow Little Miami (7-3) at No. 7 Springboro (7-3)

No. 9 Middletown (6-4) at No. 8 Lebanon (7-3)

Division II

Region 5 Bracket

No. 1 Medina Highland (9-1) — bye

No. 2 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (7-2) — bye

No. 3 Macedonia Nordonia (9-1) — bye

No. 4 Mayfield (10-0) — bye

No. 12 North Royalton (4-6) at No. 5 Wadsworth (8-2)

No. 11 Lyndhurst Brush (6-4) at No. 6 Eastlake North (9-1)

No. 10 Akron Hoban (3-6) at No. 7 Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph (8-2)

No. 9 Brecksville-Broadview Heights (6-4) at No. 8 Painesville Riverside (7-3)

Region 6 Bracket

No. 1 Toledo Central Catholic (8-2) — bye

No. 2 Olmsted Falls (8-2) — bye

No. 3 Avon (8-2) — bye

No. 4 Oregon Clay (8-2) — bye

No. 12 Sylvania Southview (5-5) at No. 5 Fremont Ross (7-3)

No. 11 Cleveland Rhodes (6-4) at No. 6 Lakewood (8-2)

No. 10 North Olmsted (5-5) at No. 7 Findlay (6-4)

No. 9 Toledo Waite (6-4) at No. 8 Avon Lake (5-5)

Region 7 Bracket

No. 1 Watterson (9-0) — bye

No. 2 Big Walnut (10-0) — bye

No. 3 Massillon Washington (9-1) — bye

No. 4 New Albany — bye

No. 12 Ashland (6-4) at No. 5 Canal Winchester (7-3)

No. 11 Watkins Memorial (6-4) at No. 6 DeSales (7-3)

No. 10 North Canton Hoover (5-5) at No. 7 Louisville (8-2)

No. 9 Hamilton Township (7-3) at No. 8 Whitehall (8-2)

Region 8 Bracket

No. 1 Cincinnati Anderson (9-1) — bye

No. 2 Harrison (8-2) — bye

No. 3 Trotwood-Madison (7-2) — bye

No. 4 Lima Senior (9-1) — bye

No. 12 Vandalia Butler (7-3) at No. 5 Troy (8-2)

No. 11 Trenton Edgewood (6-4) at No. 6 West (10-0)

No. 10 Cincinnati La Salle (5-5) at No. 7 Oxford Talawanda (8-2)

No. 9 Cincinnati Withrow (7-3) at No. 8 Hamilton Badin (7-3)

Division III

Region 9 Bracket

No. 1 Willoughby South (10-0) — bye

No. 2 Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (9-1) — bye

No. 3 Garfield Heights (8-2) — bye

No. 4 Salem (8-2) — bye

No. 12 Hunting Valley University School (6-4) at No. 5 Cleveland Glenville (8-2)

No. 11 Cleveland Benedictine (5-4) at No. 6 Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (7-3)

No. 10 Gates Mills Hawken (7-3) at No. 7 Warren Howland (8-2)

No. 9 Mentor Lake Catholic (6-4) at No. 8 Youngstown Ursuline (6-4)

Region 10 Bracket

No. 1 Celina (9-1) — bye

No. 2 Ontario (9-1) — bye

No. 3 Lodi Cloverleaf (8-2) — bye

No. 4 Wapakoneta (7-3) — bye

No. 12 Parma Padua (4-6) at No. 5 Copley (6-4)

No. 11 Maumee (5-5) at No. 6 St. Marys Memorial (7-3)

No. 10 Grafton Midview (5-5) at No. 7 Tiffin Columbian (7-3)

No. 9 Parma Heights Holy Name (5-4) at No. 8 Richfield Revere (6-4)

Region 11 Bracket

No. 1 Steubenville (8-2) — bye

No. 2 Licking Valley (10-0) — bye

No. 3 East (9-1) — bye

No. 4 Athens (9-1) — bye

No. 12 South (8-2) at No. 5 Dover (8-2)

No. 11 Dresden Tri-Valley (7-3) at No. 6 Thornville Sheridan (8-2)

No. 10 Jonathan Alder (7-3) at No. 7 Granville (7-3)

No. 9 Jackson (7-3) at No. 8 Linden-McKinley (9-1)

Region 12 Bracket

No. 1 Bellbrook (10-0) — bye

No. 2 Tipp City Tippecanoe (9-1) — bye

No. 3 Cincinnati McNicholas (8-2) — bye

No. 4 Chillicothe (8-2) — bye

No. 12 Monroe (6-4) at No. 5 Washington Court House Miami Trace (9-1)

No. 11 Kettering Alter (6-4) at No. 6 Cincinnati Indian Hill (8-2)

No. 10 Goshen (9-1) at No. 7 Cincinnati Hughes (9-1)

No. 9 Cincinnati Northwest (8-2) at No. 8 Chillicothe Unioto (7-3)

Division IV

Region 13 Bracket

No. 1 Streetsboro (8-2) — bye

No. 2 Rocky River (10-0) — bye

No. 3 Beloit West Branch (9-1) — bye

No. 4 Norton (9-1) — bye

No. 12 Hubbard (5-5) at No. 5 Chesterland West Geauga (8-2)

No. 11 Poland Seminary (6-4) at No. 6 Peninsula Woodridge (8-2)

No. 10 Cleveland Central Catholic (6-4) at No. 7 Canal Fulton Northwest (8-2)

No. 9 Akron East (9-1) at No. 8 Orrville (7-3)

Region 14 Bracket

No. 1 Ottawa-Glandorf (10-0) — bye

No. 2 Shelby (10-0) — bye

No. 3 Sandusky Perkins (10-0) — bye

No. 4 Bellville Clear Fork (8-2) — bye

No. 12 Van Wert (5-5) at No. 5 Tontogany Otsego (7-3)

No. 11 Highland (4-6) at No. 6 Bellevue (7-3)

No. 10 Rossford (5-5) at No. 7 Oberlin Firelands (6-4)

No. 9 Medina Buckeye (5-5) at No. 8 Upper Sandusky (6-4)

Region 15 Bracket

No. 1 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (9-0) — bye

No. 2 New Lexington (9-1) — bye

No. 3 Millersburg West Holmes (8-2) — bye

No. 4 Johnstown (8-2) — bye

No. 12 East Liverpool Beaver Local (6-4) at No. 5 Uhrichsville Claymont (9-1)

No. 11 Marion-Franklin (6-4) at No. 6 East Liverpool (8-2)

No. 10 Heath (7-3) at No. 7 Fairfield Union (8-2)

No. 9 Duncan Falls Philo (7-3) at No. 8 Zanesville West Muskingum (8-2)

Region 16 Bracket

No. 1 Cincinnati Wyoming (9-1) — bye

No. 2 London (8-2) — bye

No. 3 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (9-1) — bye

No. 4 Cincinnati North College Hill (9-0) — bye

No. 12 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (3-7) at No. 5 Urbana (7-3)

No. 11 New Richmond (5-5) at No. 6 Wilmington (6-4)

No. 10 Dayton Dunbar (6-4) at No. 7 Germantown Valley View (7-3)

No. 9 Springfield Kenton Ridge (8-2) at No. 8 Dayton Oakwood (8-2)

Division V

Region 17 Bracket

No. 1 Perry (10-0) — bye

No. 2 Barnesville (10-0) — bye

No. 3 Girard (10-0) — bye

No. 4 Garrettsville Garfield (10-0) — bye

No. 12 Chagrin Falls (7-3) at No. 5 Conneaut (9-1)

No. 11 Brewster Fairless (6-4) at No. 6 Youngstown Mooney (7-3)

No. 10 Bellaire (6-4) at No. 7 Martins Ferry (9-1)

No. 9 Canton Central Catholic (6-4) at No. 8 Youngstown Liberty (9-1)

Region 18 Bracket

No. 1 La Grange Keystone (9-0) — bye

No. 2 Wooster Triway (9-1) — bye

No. 3 Pemberville Eastwood (9-1) — bye

No. 4 Archbold (9-1) — bye

No. 12 Creston Norwayne (6-4) at No. 5 Bluffton (8-2)

No. 11 Port Clinton (8-2) at No. 6 Castalia Margaretta (7-3)

No. 10 Coldwater (6-4) at No. 7 Genoa Area (7-3)

No. 9 North Union (7-3) at No. 8 Vermilion (7-3)

Region 19 Bracket

No. 1 Ironton (9-1) — bye

No. 2 Beverly Fort Frye (9-1) — bye

No. 3 Columbus Academy (7-3) — bye

No. 4 South Point (9-1) — bye

No. 12 Grove City Christian (5-5) at No. 5 Wheelersburg (7-3)

No. 11 McArthur Vinton County (6-4) at No. 6 Worthington Christian (5-5)

No. 10 Piketon (6-4) at No. 7 Pomeroy Meigs (7-3)

No. 9 West Lafayette Ridgewood (6-4) at No. 8 Proctorville Fairland (7-3)

Region 20 Bracket

No. 1 St. Paris Graham (9-1) — bye

No. 2 Williamsburg (9-1) — bye

No. 3 Casstown Miami East (9-1) — bye

No. 4 Waynesville (8-2) — bye

No. 12 Camden Preble Shawnee (7-3) at No. 5 Cincinnati Summit Country Day (5-4)

No. 11 Jamestown Greeneview (5-4) at No. 6 Middletown Fenwick (5-5)

No. 10 Enon Greenon (6-3) at No. 7 Carlisle (6-4)

No. 9 Miamisburg Dayton Christian (7-3) at No. 8 Arcanum (6-4)

Division VI

Region 21 Bracket

No. 1 Kirtland (9-1) — bye

No. 2 Canfield South Range (9-1) — bye

No. 3 Columbia Station Columbia (9-1) — bye

No. 4 Jeromesville Hillsdale (9-1) — bye

No. 12 Wickliffe (8-2) at No. 5 Mineral Ridge (9-1)

No. 11 Warren John F. Kennedy (6-4) at No. 6 Hanoverton United (8-1)

No. 10 Orwell Grand Valley (8-2) at No. 7 Smithville (8-2)

No. 9 Columbiana (8-2) at No. 8 Brookfield (7-3)

Region 22 Bracket

No. 1 Liberty Center (10-0) — bye

No. 2 Lima Central Catholic (10-0) — bye

No. 3 Elmore Woodmore (10-0) — bye

No. 4 Columbus Grove (9-1) — bye

No. 12 Hamler Patrick Henry (7-3) at No. 5 Collins Western Reserve (10-0)

No. 11 Delta (7-3) at No. 6 Attica Seneca East (7-3)

No. 10 Sherwood Fairview (8-2) at No. 7 Carey (6-4)

No. 9 Paulding (8-2) at No. 8 Harrod Allen East (7-3)

Region 23 Bracket

No. 1 Hannibal River (10-0) — bye

No. 2 Nelsonville-York (9-1) — bye

No. 3 West Jefferson (9-1) — bye

No. 4 Woodsfield Monroe Central (7-3) — bye

No. 12 Centerburg (6-4) at No. 5 Newcomerstown (8-2)

No. 11 Berne Union (7-3) at No. 6 Waterford (8-2)

No. 10 Marion Elgin (8-2) at No. 7 Sugarcreek Garaway (7-3)

No. 9 Newark Catholic (7-3) at No. 8 Fredericktown (8-2)

Region 24 Bracket

No. 1 New Madison Tri-Village (10-0) — bye

No. 2 Cincinnati Deer Park (9-1) — bye

No. 3 Chillicothe Zane Trace (9-1) — bye

No. 4 Cincinnati College Prep (8-2) — bye

No. 12 Versailles (6-4) at No. 5 Portsmouth West (8-2)

No. 11 St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (7-2) at No. 6 Mechanicsburg (8-2)

No. 10 Covington (7-3) at No. 7 Chillicothe Huntington (7-3)

No. 9 St. Henry (7-3) at No. 8 Madison-Plains (8-1)

Division VII

Region 25 Bracket

No. 1 McDonald (9-1) — bye

No. 2 Cuyahoga Heights (9-1) — bye

No. 3 Mogadore (8-2) — bye

No. 4 New Middletown Springfield (7-3) — bye

No. 12 Norwalk St. Paul (5-4) at No. 5 East Canton (7-3)

No. 11 Vienna Mathews (6-4) at No. 6 Ashtabula St. John (8-2)

No. 10 Monroeville (5-4) at No. 7 Dalton (4-6)

No. 9 Lowellville (5-5) at No. 8 Independence (6-4)

Region 26 Bracket

No. 1 Leipsic (10-0) — bye

No. 2 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (10-0) — bye

No. 3 McComb (9-1) — bye

No. 4 North Baltimore (9-1) — bye

No. 12 Haviland Wayne Trace (6-4) at No. 5 Sycamore Mohawk (9-1)

No. 11 Delphos Jefferson (4-6) at No. 6 Edon (9-1)

No. 10 Toledo Christian (5-5) at No. 7 Gibsonburg (5-5)

No. 9 Montpelier (7-3) at No. 8 Pandora-Gilboa (6-4)

Region 27 Bracket

No. 1 Willow Wood Symmes Valley (10-0) — bye

No. 2 Danville (10-0) — bye

No. 3 Toronto (9-1) — bye

No. 4 Reedsville Eastern (8-2) — bye

No. 12 Crown City South Gallia (6-4) at No. 5 Shadyside (8-2)

No. 11 New Metamoras Frontier (5-5) at No. 6 Strasburg-Franklin (7-3)

No. 10 Lucas (5-5) at No. 7 Beaver Eastern (7-3)

No. 9 Steubenville Catholic Central (7-3) at No. 8 Fisher Catholic (7-3)

Region 28 Bracket

No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (10-0) — bye

No. 2 Ansonia (9-1) — bye

No. 3 De Graff Riverside (8-2) — bye

No. 4 Minster (7-3) — bye

No. 12 Fort Recovery (3-7) at No. 5 Waynesfield-Goshen (7-3)

No. 11 McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (5-5) at No. 6 Cincinnati Country Day (5-5)

No. 10 Mount Victory Ridgemont (3-7) at No. 7 New Bremen (5-5)

No. 9 Lewisburg Tri-County North (6-4) at No. 8 Fort Loramie (5-5)

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Share on XFollow @Butler917
Home/Ohio