Ohio High School Football Playoffs Schedule and Live Updates (OHSAA) — October 30

The 2026 Ohio high school football playoffs kick off on October 30 with more than 110 OHSAA games on the slate for Friday night.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Ohio, click on the scoreboard links below.

Ohio High School Football Playoffs Scores, Results, Live Updates - October 30

To quickly find a specific team or school, press Ctrl+F on Windows or Command+F on a Mac and search for the name you are looking for.

There are 114 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, October 30, 2026.

The first game, Cardington-Lincoln vs Mt. Gilead, starts at 7 p.m.

Archbishop Alter vs. Indian Hill, 7 p.m.



Archbishop Hoban vs. Villa Angela-St. Joseph, 7 p.m.



Ashland vs. Canal Winchester, 7 p.m.



Beaver Local vs. Claymont, 7 p.m.



Beavercreek vs. Hilliard Bradley, 7 p.m.



Bellaire vs. Martins Ferry, 7 p.m.



Benedictine vs. Gilmour Academy, 7 p.m.



Berea-Midpark vs. St. Ignatius, 7 p.m.



Berne Union vs. Waterford, 7 p.m.



Brecksville-Broadview Heights vs. Riverside, 7 p.m.



Brunswick vs. McKinley, 7 p.m.



Brush vs. North, 7 p.m.



Buckeye vs. Upper Sandusky, 7 p.m.



Butler vs. Troy, 7 p.m.



Canton Central Catholic vs. Liberty, 7 p.m.



Cardington-Lincoln vs. Mt. Gilead, 7 p.m.



Catholic Central vs. Fisher Catholic, 7 p.m.



Centerburg vs. Newcomerstown, 7 p.m.



Chagrin Falls vs. Conneaut, 7 p.m.



Cleveland Central Catholic vs. Northwest, 7 p.m.



Clinton-Massie vs. Urbana, 7 p.m.



Coldwater vs. Genoa Area, 7 p.m.



Columbiana vs. Brookfield, 7 p.m.



Covington vs. Huntington, 7 p.m.



Dayton Christian vs. Arcanum, 7 p.m.



Delta vs. Seneca East, 7 p.m.



Dunbar vs. Valley View, 7 p.m.



East vs. Orrville, 7 p.m.



Edgewood vs. West, 7 p.m.



Elgin vs. Garaway, 7 p.m.



Euclid vs. Hudson, 7 p.m.



Fairfield vs. St. Xavier, 7 p.m.



Fairless vs. Cardinal Mooney, 7 p.m.



Fairmont vs. Grove City, 7 p.m.



Fairview vs. Carey, 7 p.m.



Fort Recovery vs. Waynesfield-Goshen, 7 p.m.



Frontier vs. Strasburg-Franklin, 7 p.m.



Goshen vs. Hughes, 7 p.m.



Grand Valley vs. Smithville, 7 p.m.



Greeneview vs. Bishop Fenwick, 7 p.m.



Greenon vs. Carlisle, 7 p.m.



Grove City Christian vs. Wheelersburg, 7 p.m.



Groveport-Madison vs. Pickerington North, 7 p.m.



Hamilton Township vs. Whitehall-Yearling, 7 p.m.



Hawken vs. Howland, 7 p.m.



Heath vs. Fairfield Union, 7 p.m.



Highland vs. Bellevue, 7 p.m.



Holy Name vs. Revere, 7 p.m.



Hoover vs. Louisville, 7 p.m.



Hubbard vs. West Geauga, 7 p.m.



Jackson vs. Linden-McKinley, 7 p.m.



Jefferson vs. Edon, 7 p.m.



John F. Kennedy Catholic vs. United, 7 p.m.



Jonathan Alder vs. Granville, 7 p.m.



Kenton Ridge vs. Oakwood, 7 p.m.



La Salle vs. Talawanda, 7 p.m.



Lake Catholic vs. Ursuline, 7 p.m.



Lakota East vs. Winton Woods, 7 p.m.



Little Miami vs. Springboro, 7 p.m.



Lowellville vs. Independence, 7 p.m.



Lucas vs. Eastern, 7 p.m.



Marion-Franklin vs. East Liverpool, 7 p.m.



Mathews vs. St. John, 7 p.m.



Maumee vs. Memorial, 7 p.m.



Miamisburg vs. Hilliard Darby, 7 p.m.



Middletown vs. Lebanon, 7 p.m.



Midview vs. Columbian, 7 p.m.



Monroe vs. Miami Trace, 7 p.m.



Monroeville vs. Dalton, 7 p.m.



Montpelier vs. Pandora-Gilboa, 7 p.m.



New Richmond vs. Wilmington, 7 p.m.



Newark Catholic vs. Fredericktown, 7 p.m.



North Olmsted vs. Findlay, 7 p.m.



North Royalton vs. Wadsworth, 7 p.m.



North Union vs. Vermilion, 7 p.m.



Northwest vs. Unioto, 7 p.m.



Norwayne vs. Bluffton, 7 p.m.



Olentangy Orange vs. St. Charles, 7 p.m.



Padua Franciscan vs. Copley, 7 p.m.



Patrick Henry vs. Western Reserve, 7 p.m.



Paulding vs. Allen East, 7 p.m.



Philo vs. West Muskingum, 7 p.m.



Piketon vs. Meigs, 7 p.m.



Poland Seminary vs. Woodridge, 7 p.m.



Port Clinton vs. Margaretta, 7 p.m.



Preble Shawnee vs. Summit Country Day, 7 p.m.



Reynoldsburg vs. Pickerington Central, 7 p.m.



Rhodes vs. Lakewood, 7 p.m.



Ridgemont vs. New Bremen, 7 p.m.



Ridgewood vs. Fairland, 7 p.m.



Rossford vs. Firelands, 7 p.m.



Solon vs. Strongsville, 7 p.m.



South vs. Dover, 7 p.m.



South Gallia vs. Shadyside, 7 p.m.



Southview vs. Ross, 7 p.m.



St. Bernard-Elmwood Place vs. Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.



St. Henry vs. Madison Plains, 7 p.m.



St. John's Jesuit vs. Westland, 7 p.m.



St. Paul vs. East Canton, 7 p.m.



Toledo Christian vs. Gibsonburg, 7 p.m.



Tri-County North vs. Fort Loramie, 7 p.m.



Tri-Valley vs. Sheridan, 7 p.m.



University School vs. Glenville, 7 p.m.



Upper Scioto Valley vs. Cincinnati Country Day, 7 p.m.



Van Wert vs. Otsego, 7 p.m.



Versailles vs. Portsmouth West, 7 p.m.



Vinton County vs. Worthington Christian, 7 p.m.



Waite vs. Avon Lake, 7 p.m.



Watkins Memorial vs. St. Francis DeSales, 7 p.m.



Wayne Trace vs. Mohawk, 7 p.m.



Westerville Central vs. Olentangy Berlin, 7 p.m.



Wickliffe vs. Mineral Ridge, 7 p.m.



Withrow vs. Badin, 7 p.m.