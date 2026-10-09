Ohio High School Football Schedule, Scores & Live Updates (OHSAA) — October 9

The 2026 Ohio high school football season continues on October 9 with more than 300 OHSAA games on the slate for Friday night.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Ohio, click on the scoreboard links below.

Ohio High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - October 9

To quickly find a specific team or school, press Ctrl+F on Windows or Command+F on a Mac and search for the name you are looking for.

There are 324 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, October 9, 2026.

The first game, Brush vs Shaw, starts at 5 p.m.

There are 23 games featuring ranked teams, highlighted by No. 8 Archbishop Moeller vs. No. 24 St. Ignatius and No. 9 Elder vs. one-loss Highlands.

Brush vs. Shaw — 5:00 PM

Waite vs. Scott — 6:00 PM

Taft vs. Western Hills — 6:30 PM

Villa Angela-St. Joseph vs. Youngstown — 7:00 PM

Danbury vs. Plymouth — 7:00 PM

Elida vs. Defiance — 7:00 PM

Bath vs. Celina — 7:00 PM

New Lexington vs. West Muskingum — 7:00 PM

Gamble Montessori vs. Dayton Christian — 7:00 PM

Willard vs. Upper Sandusky — 7:00 PM

Wynford vs. Bucyrus — 7:00 PM

Central Crossing vs. New Albany — 7:00 PM

Elmwood vs. Leipsic — 7:00 PM

Utica vs. Lakewood — 7:00 PM

Indian Creek vs. Beaver Local — 7:00 PM

Logan vs. Canal Winchester — 7:00 PM

Fredericktown vs. Loudonville — 7:00 PM

Brookville vs. Eaton — 7:00 PM

Valley vs. Oak Hill — 7:00 PM

Versailles vs. St. John's — 7:00 PM

Otsego vs. Maumee — 7:00 PM

Northwood vs. Gibsonburg — 7:00 PM

Africentric Early College vs. South — 7:00 PM

Barnesville vs. Martins Ferry — 7:00 PM

Taylor vs. Deer Park — 7:00 PM

Carey vs. Hopewell-Loudon — 7:00 PM

Memorial vs. Shawnee — 7:00 PM

Calvert vs. Buckeye Central — 7:00 PM

Perkins vs. Norwalk — 7:00 PM

South vs. Harvey — 7:00 PM

Finneytown vs. Wyoming — 7:00 PM

Wellston vs. Athens — 7:00 PM

De La Salle Collegiate vs. St. John's Jesuit — 7:00 PM

Batavia vs. Wilmington — 7:00 PM

Fairview vs. Antwerp — 7:00 PM

Watkins Memorial vs. Granville — 7:00 PM

Tri-Village vs. Bradford — 7:00 PM

Fostoria vs. Rossford — 7:00 PM

Grand Valley vs. Cardinal — 7:00 PM

Northwest vs. Tuslaw — 7:00 PM

John F. Kennedy Catholic vs. Canton Central Catholic — 7:00 PM

Troy Christian vs. Riverside — 7:00 PM

West Liberty-Salem vs. Triad — 7:00 PM

Wapakoneta vs. Kenton — 7:00 PM

Williamsburg vs. Blanchester — 7:00 PM

Fort Loramie vs. Columbus Grove — 7:00 PM

Riverdale vs. Van Buren — 7:00 PM

Withrow vs. Aiken — 7:00 PM

Parkway vs. Fort Recovery — 7:00 PM

Stebbins vs. Piqua — 7:00 PM

Southport vs. Roger Bacon — 7:00 PM

Black River vs. Brookside — 7:00 PM

Salem vs. Howland — 7:00 PM

Rock Hill vs. Portsmouth — 7:00 PM

Northland vs. Whetstone — 7:00 PM

Struthers vs. University School — 7:00 PM

Summit Country Day vs. Stivers School for the Arts — 7:00 PM

Princeton vs. Hamilton — 7:00 PM

Fairland vs. Logan Elm — 7:00 PM

Cleveland Heights vs. Euclid — 7:00 PM

Carlisle vs. Oakwood — 7:00 PM

Mapleton vs. New London — 7:00 PM

Clyde vs. Sandusky — 7:00 PM

Cleveland Central Catholic vs. Lutheran East — 7:00 PM

Swanton vs. Evergreen — 7:00 PM

Lucas vs. Seneca East — 7:00 PM

Fairfield Union vs. Amanda-Clearcreek — 7:00 PM

Danbury vs. Cardinal Stritch — 7:00 PM

Tuscarawas Central Catholic vs. Newcomerstown — 7:00 PM

Northmor vs. East Knox — 7:00 PM

Centennial vs. East — 7:00 PM

East vs. North — 7:00 PM

Wauseon vs. Bryan — 7:00 PM

Perry vs. Upper Scioto Valley — 7:00 PM

Woodmore vs. Margaretta — 7:00 PM

Ansonia vs. Dixie — 7:00 PM

Jefferson vs. Lima Central Catholic — 7:00 PM

Orrville vs. Worthington Christian — 7:00 PM

Marietta vs. Fort Frye — 7:00 PM

Mohawk vs. Colonel Crawford — 7:00 PM

Centerburg vs. Mt. Gilead — 7:00 PM

Fairborn vs. Xenia — 7:00 PM

West Branch vs. Minerva — 7:00 PM

Ashland vs. West Holmes — 7:00 PM

Fairbanks vs. Northeastern — 7:00 PM

Berea-Midpark vs. Olmsted Falls — 7:00 PM

Clark Montessori vs. North College Hill — 7:00 PM

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Leetonia — 7:00 PM

Vinton County vs. River Valley — 7:00 PM

Trimble vs. Eastern — 7:00 PM

Bethel-Tate vs. Clermont Northeastern — 7:00 PM

Notre Dame vs. Eastern — 7:00 PM

Twinsburg vs. Copley — 7:00 PM

Anna vs. Coldwater — 7:00 PM

Elgin vs. Ridgemont — 7:00 PM

Southern vs. Belpre — 7:00 PM

Western Reserve vs. Crestview — 7:00 PM

Green vs. South Gallia — 7:00 PM

Goshen vs. Clinton-Massie — 7:00 PM

Bellaire vs. Harrison Central — 7:00 PM

Toronto vs. Monroe Central — 7:00 PM

Van Wert vs. Ottawa-Glandorf — 7:00 PM

Columbian vs. Bellevue — 7:00 PM

Southeastern Local vs. Greeneview — 7:00 PM

Miller vs. Bishop Rosecrans — 7:00 PM

Westland vs. Westerville South — 7:00 PM

Circleville vs. Liberty Union — 7:00 PM

Greenon vs. Catholic Central — 7:00 PM

Shadyside vs. Caldwell — 7:00 PM

Green vs. Louisville — 7:00 PM

Hardin Northern vs. Waynesfield-Goshen — 7:00 PM

Pickerington North vs. Grove City — 7:00 PM

Hilliard Bradley vs. Olentangy Liberty — 7:00 PM

Olentangy Berlin vs. Dublin Jerome — 7:00 PM

Thomas Worthington vs. Marysville — 7:00 PM

Loveland vs. Little Miami — 7:00 PM

Licking Valley vs. Licking Heights — 7:00 PM

Buckeye Local vs. Union Local — 7:00 PM

Liberty-Benton vs. Southview — 7:00 PM

Whitmer vs. Findlay — 7:00 PM

Benjamin Logan vs. Indian Lake — 7:00 PM

Hoover vs. Perry — 7:00 PM

Brecksville-Broadview Heights vs. Aurora — 7:00 PM

Alexander vs. Nelsonville-York — 7:00 PM

Ross vs. Franklin — 7:00 PM

Northwest vs. Portsmouth West — 7:00 PM

North Baltimore vs. Cory-Rawson — 7:00 PM

Bishop Ready vs. Bexley — 7:00 PM

Tri-Valley vs. River View — 7:00 PM

Avon Lake vs. North Ridgeville — 7:00 PM

Canton South vs. Fairless — 7:00 PM

Liberty Center vs. Delta — 7:00 PM

Morgan vs. Meadowbrook — 7:00 PM

St. Xavier vs. La Salle — 7:00 PM

Green vs. Notre Dame — 7:00 PM

Hughes vs. Woodward — 7:00 PM

KIPP Columbus vs. Worthington Kilbourne — 7:00 PM

North Central vs. Edon — 7:00 PM

Madeira vs. Indian Hill — 7:00 PM

Port Clinton vs. Edison — 7:00 PM

South Range vs. McKinley — 7:00 PM

Edgerton vs. Paulding — 7:00 PM

Pleasant vs. Marion Harding — 7:00 PM

Mariemont vs. Reading — 7:00 PM

Buckeye Valley vs. Columbus Academy — 7:00 PM

Lorain vs. Strongsville — 7:00 PM

Groveport-Madison vs. Pickerington Central — 7:00 PM

Norton vs. Roosevelt — 7:00 PM

Mt. Healthy vs. Trotwood-Madison — 7:00 PM

Troy vs. Sidney — 7:00 PM

Beachwood vs. Kirtland — 7:00 PM

Steele vs. Avon — 7:00 PM

Clay vs. Perrysburg — 7:00 PM

Grandview Heights vs. Grove City Christian — 7:00 PM

Twin Valley South vs. National Trail — 7:00 PM

East Canton vs. Strasburg-Franklin — 7:00 PM

Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy vs. Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin — 7:00 PM

Crestline vs. Conotton Valley — 7:00 PM

Jackson-Milton vs. Waterloo — 7:00 PM

Tinora vs. Wayne Trace — 7:00 PM

Carroll vs. Badin — 7:00 PM

Washington vs. Chillicothe — 7:00 PM

Wooster vs. Mansfield Senior — 7:00 PM

Upper Arlington vs. Olentangy Orange — 7:00 PM

Lebanon vs. Turpin — 7:00 PM

Shenandoah vs. River — 7:00 PM

Fisher Catholic vs. Berne Union — 7:00 PM

Keystone vs. Columbia — 7:00 PM

Gallia Academy vs. Chesapeake — 7:00 PM

Triway vs. Manchester — 7:00 PM

Miamisburg vs. Wayne — 7:00 PM

Streetsboro vs. Field — 7:00 PM

St. Henry vs. Minster — 7:00 PM

Lowellville vs. McDonald — 7:00 PM

Crestview vs. Champion — 7:00 PM

Columbiana vs. Wellsville — 7:00 PM

North Royalton vs. Medina — 7:00 PM

Galion vs. River Valley — 7:00 PM

Brookfield vs. Southeast — 7:00 PM

Archbishop Alter vs. Archbishop McNicholas — 7:00 PM

Crestwood vs. Fairview — 7:00 PM

Archbold vs. Patrick Henry — 7:00 PM

Ravenna vs. Cuyahoga Falls — 7:00 PM

Catholic Central vs. Bridgeport — 7:00 PM

Solon vs. Highland — 7:00 PM

Carrollton vs. Marlington — 7:00 PM

Ontario vs. Shelby — 7:00 PM

Colerain vs. Lakota West — 7:00 PM

Kings vs. Milford — 7:00 PM

Toledo Christian vs. Beechcroft — 7:00 PM

Hillsdale vs. Rittman — 7:00 PM

Milton-Union vs. Miami East — 7:00 PM

Arcadia vs. Pandora-Gilboa — 7:00 PM

Madison Senior vs. Waynesville — 7:00 PM

Indian Valley vs. Garaway — 7:00 PM

Midview vs. Elyria — 7:00 PM

West Carrollton vs. Butler — 7:00 PM

Purcell Marian vs. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy — 7:00 PM

Oak Harbor vs. Lake — 7:00 PM

Marion Local vs. New Bremen — 7:00 PM

Lexington vs. New Philadelphia — 7:00 PM

McComb vs. Ada — 7:00 PM

Glenville vs. Archbishop Hoban — 7:00 PM

Girard vs. Poland Seminary — 7:00 PM

Adena vs. Southeastern — 7:00 PM

West Clermont vs. Winton Woods — 7:00 PM

Springfield vs. Ross — 7:00 PM

Arlington vs. Ridgedale — 7:00 PM

Bellbrook vs. Monroe — 7:00 PM

Crooksville vs. Coshocton — 7:00 PM

Claymont vs. Tuscarawas Valley — 7:00 PM

Harding vs. Wickliffe — 7:00 PM

Allen East vs. Spencerville — 7:00 PM

Smithville vs. Norwayne — 7:00 PM

Tippecanoe vs. Greenville — 7:00 PM

Hillsboro vs. Miami Trace — 7:00 PM

Chaminade Julienne vs. Bishop Fenwick — 7:00 PM

Bowling Green vs. Napoleon — 7:00 PM

Hicksville vs. Ayersville — 7:00 PM

Big Walnut vs. Westerville North — 7:00 PM

East Clinton vs. Fayetteville-Perry — 7:00 PM

Anthony Wayne vs. Northview — 7:00 PM

Revere vs. Barberton — 7:00 PM

John Glenn vs. Maysville — 7:00 PM

Millersport vs. Fairfield Christian Academy — 7:00 PM

Danville vs. Cardington-Lincoln — 7:00 PM

Olentangy vs. Hilliard Darby — 7:00 PM

Dublin Scioto vs. Hayes — 7:00 PM

GlenOak vs. Jackson — 7:00 PM

Brother Rice vs. Central Catholic — 7:00 PM

Springboro vs. Fairmont — 7:00 PM

Northmont vs. Centerville — 7:00 PM

Riverside vs. Brunswick — 7:00 PM

Springfield vs. Beavercreek — 7:00 PM

Middletown vs. Lakota East — 7:00 PM

Elder vs. Highlands — 7:00 PM

Start vs. Blackhawk Christian — 7:00 PM

Nordonia vs. Stow-Munroe Falls — 7:00 PM

Teays Valley vs. Newark — 7:00 PM

Jackson vs. McClain — 7:00 PM

Sycamore vs. Oak Hills — 7:00 PM

Malvern vs. Buckeye Trail — 7:00 PM

Ironton vs. Harvest Prep — 7:00 PM

Madison Plains vs. Cedarville — 7:00 PM

Mississinawa Valley vs. Arcanum — 7:00 PM

Genoa Area vs. Eastwood — 7:00 PM

Covington vs. Northridge — 7:00 PM

Pymatuning Valley vs. East Palestine — 7:00 PM

Bishop Watterson vs. Bishop Hartley — 7:00 PM

Dawson-Bryant vs. South Point — 7:00 PM

Warren vs. Edison — 7:00 PM

Cambridge vs. Weir — 7:00 PM

Brooke vs. St. Clairsville — 7:00 PM

Piketon vs. Paint Valley — 7:00 PM

Minford vs. Meigs — 7:00 PM

Cloverleaf vs. Tallmadge — 7:00 PM

Cornerstone Christian vs. Washington Massillon — 7:00 PM

Geneva vs. West Geauga — 7:00 PM

New Richmond vs. Western Brown — 7:00 PM

Mt. Vernon vs. Zanesville — 7:00 PM

Waterford vs. Federal Hocking — 7:00 PM

Philo vs. Sheridan — 7:00 PM

Lincoln vs. Westerville Central — 7:00 PM

Memorial vs. Mineral Ridge — 7:00 PM

Conneaut vs. Rootstown — 7:00 PM

Ridgewood vs. Sandy Valley — 7:00 PM

Oberlin vs. Clearview — 7:00 PM

Northwestern vs. North Union — 7:00 PM

Elyria Catholic vs. Holy Name — 7:00 PM

Harding vs. Cardinal Mooney — 7:00 PM

Heath vs. Johnstown-Monroe — 7:00 PM

Zane Trace vs. Westfall — 7:00 PM

Wheelersburg vs. Waverly — 7:00 PM

Hilliard Davidson vs. Dublin Coffman — 7:00 PM

London vs. Jonathan Alder — 7:00 PM

West Jefferson vs. Mechanicsburg — 7:00 PM

Norwood vs. Cincinnati Country Day — 7:00 PM

Northwestern vs. Waynedale — 7:00 PM

Hudson vs. Wadsworth — 7:00 PM

Independence vs. Cuyahoga Heights — 7:00 PM

Madison Comprehensive vs. Dover — 7:00 PM

Talawanda vs. Harrison — 7:00 PM

Edgewood vs. Valley View — 7:00 PM

Firelands vs. Wellington — 7:00 PM

Alliance vs. Coventry — 7:00 PM

Padua Franciscan vs. Lake Catholic — 7:00 PM

Shawnee vs. Graham Local — 7:00 PM

Chardon vs. Perry — 7:00 PM

Walnut Ridge vs. Briggs — 7:00 PM

Tecumseh vs. Bellefontaine — 7:00 PM

Newton Falls vs. Garfield — 7:00 PM

Oak Glen vs. East Liverpool — 7:00 PM

Ursuline vs. Walsh Jesuit — 7:00 PM

Southern vs. Lisbon Anderson — 7:00 PM

Clear Fork vs. Highland — 7:00 PM

Tri-County North vs. Preble Shawnee — 7:00 PM

Canfield vs. Wheeling Park — 7:00 PM

Mayfield vs. Kenston — 7:00 PM

Hawken vs. Jefferson Area — 7:00 PM

Hubbard vs. Lakeview — 7:00 PM

John Marshall vs. Gilmour Academy — 7:00 PM

Lakota vs. Ottawa Hills — 7:00 PM

Bluffton vs. Crestview — 7:00 PM

Huron vs. Vermilion — 7:00 PM

Adena vs. Unioto — 7:00 PM

Reynoldsburg vs. Lancaster — 7:00 PM

Orange vs. Edgewood — 7:00 PM

St. Francis de Sales vs. Lumen Christi Catholic — 7:00 PM

Hamilton Township vs. Bloom-Carroll — 7:00 PM

Dalton vs. Chippewa — 7:00 PM

Lockland vs. Miami Valley Christian Academy — 7:00 PM

Southeastern vs. Huntington — 7:00 PM

Urbana vs. Kenton Ridge — 7:00 PM

Cameron vs. Frontier — 7:00 PM

Chagrin Falls vs. Berkshire — 7:00 PM

Liberty vs. LaBrae — 7:00 PM

Franklin Heights vs. Whitehall-Yearling — 7:00 PM

Brooklyn vs. Trinity — 7:00 PM

Springfield vs. Western Reserve — 7:00 PM

Anderson vs. Walnut Hills — 7:00 PM

Archbishop Moeller vs. St. Ignatius — 7:00 PM

McKinley vs. Lake — 7:00 PM

Mentor vs. Shaker Heights — 7:00 PM

St. Charles vs. St. Francis DeSales — 8:00 PM

