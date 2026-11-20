The 2026 Ohio high school football playoffs continue on November 20 with nearly 30 OHSAA postseason games on the slate for Friday night.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Ohio, click on the scoreboard links below.

Ohio High School Football Playoffs Scores, Results, Live Updates - November 20

To quickly find a specific team or school, press Ctrl+F on Windows or Command+F on a Mac and search for the name you are looking for.

There are 28 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, November 20, 2026.

There are nine games featuring ranked teams, highlighted by a battle between the state's top two teams as No. 1 Bishop Watterson hosts No. 2 Washington Massillon, as well as a top-10 showdown between No. 6 Princeton and No. 9 Elder.

Bishop Fenwick vs. Waynesville - 7 p.m.

Shelby vs. Clear Fork - 7 p.m.

Washington Massillon vs. Bishop Watterson - 7 p.m.

Garaway vs. Monroe Central - 7 p.m.

New Lexington vs. Indian Valley - 7 p.m.

Coldwater vs. Archbold - 7 p.m.

Carey vs. Liberty Center - 7 p.m.

South Range vs. Kirtland - 7 p.m.

Nordonia vs. Highland - 7 p.m.

Deer Park vs. St. Henry - 7 p.m.

Ontario vs. Wapakoneta - 7 p.m.

New Bremen vs. Marion Local - 7 p.m.

Hopewell-Loudon vs. Leipsic - 7 p.m.

Fort Frye vs. Ironton - 7 p.m.

Cuyahoga Heights vs. Springfield - 7 p.m.

Avon vs. Central Catholic - 7 p.m.

East vs. Steubenville - 7 p.m.

West Branch vs. West Geauga - 7 p.m.

London vs. Urbana - 7 p.m.

Tippecanoe vs. Bellbrook - 7 p.m.

Girard vs. Perry - 7 p.m.

Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin vs. Ursuline - 7 p.m.

Danville vs. Symmes Valley - 7 p.m.

Harrison vs. Anderson - 7 p.m.

Springfield vs. Wayne - 7 p.m.

Mentor vs. St. Edward - 7 p.m.

Elder vs. Princeton - 7 p.m.

Pickerington North vs. Olentangy Liberty - 7 p.m.