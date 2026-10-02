Ohio High School Football Scores, Schedule, Live Updates - October 2
The 2026 Ohio high school football season continues on Friday, October 2 with over 330 games.
To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Ohio, click on the scoreboard links below.
Ohio High School Football Scores, Schedule, Live Updates - October 2
Full Ohio High School Football Scoreboard - October 2 (select to review full scoreboard)
The top Ohio high school football games on Friday are No. 3 Elder vs. No. 11 Archbishop Moeller, No. 14 St. Xaiver vs. one-loss Trinity, and No. 6 Big Walnut vs. undefeated Worthington Kilbourne.
Full Ohio High School Football Scoreboard
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Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.