Ohio High School Football Scores, Schedule, Live Updates - September 25
Get Ohio live updates and final scores as the 2026 high school football season continues on September 25
The 2026 Ohio high school football season continues on Friday, September 25 with over 300 games.
To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Ohio, click on the scoreboard links below.
Ohio High School Football Scores, Schedule, Live Updates - September 25
Full Ohio High School Football Scoreboard - September 25 (select to review full scoreboard)
The top games in Ohio are No. 25 St. Xavier vs. No. 1 Elder, No. 23 St. Francis DeSales vs. No. 2 Bishop Watterson, and No. 22 Archbishop Hoban vs. No. 4 Walsh Jesuit.
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917