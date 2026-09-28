Ohio High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 28, 2026)

As the 2026 Ohio high school football season prepares to enter October, some of the top teams took some shocking defeats.

Bishop Watterson remains the top-ranked team, while the rest of the rankings get a bit of a shake up. Massillon Washington, St. Edward, Big Walnut and Elder round out the top five.

Walsh Jesuit takes the biggest drop from No. 4 to No. 15 following a shutout loss to Archbishop Hoban. Elder fell a few spots after it lost to St. Xavier by two points.

The fifth week of High School On SI’s 2026 Ohio high school football Top 25 rankings out of the Buckeye State are here:

The Eagles cruised to a 32-0 win over St. Francis DeSales. Watterson will have a bye week then face Bishop Hartley in an Oct. 9 matchup.

Previous rank: 1

The Tigers beat Clarkson North (Ontario), 31-8. Washington will host Farrell on Friday.

Previous rank: 3

The Eagles shook off a loss to Massillon Washington last week by recording a 22-21 come-from-behind win over St. John’s (D.C.). St. Edward will go up against St. Ignatius on Friday.

Previous rank: 5

The Golden Eagles notched a 47-40 overtime victory over Ironton. Big Walnut will welcome Worthington Kilbourne to its home field on Friday.

Previous rank: 6

The Panthers suffered a 31-29 loss to St. Xavier over the weekend. Elder will face Archbishop Moeller on Friday.

Previous rank: 2

The Raptors rode to a 58-14 victory over Milford. Anderson will host Turpin on Friday.

Previous rank: 7

The Vikings secured a 48-22 win over Lakota East. Princeton will go up against Mason on Friday.

Previous rank: 8

The Irish topped Lumen Christi Catholic (MI), 49-7. Central Catholic will face Catholic Central, a top-ranked team in Michigan, this weekend.

Previous rank: 9

The Firebirds topped Fairfield, 38-7. Lakota West takes on Middleton this weekend.

Previous rank: 10

The Fighting Crusaders took home a 45-0 win over La Salle over the weekend. Moeller will host Elder on Friday.

Previous rank: 11

The Hornets recorded a 42-7 win over Stow-Munroe Falls. Up next for Highland is North Royalton on Friday.

Previous rank: 12

The Golden Bears defeated Hilliard Bradley, 24-7. UA will host Olentangy Liberty on Friday.

Previous rank: 13

The Eagles propelled to a 52-21 victory over Berea-Midpark. Avon will go up against Midview on Friday.

Previous rank: 14

The Tigers topped Patrick Henry by a 38-6 score. Liberty will host Evergreen on Friday.

Previous rank: 15

The Warriors suffered a 32-0 loss to Archbishop Hoban. WJ will face St. Vincent-St. Mary this weekend.

Previous rank: 4

The Lions blanked Central Crossing, 38-0. Lincoln will host New Albany on Friday.

Previous rank: 16

Following a big win over Elder, the Bombers will face Trinity next, the top-ranked team in Kentucky.

Previous rank: 18

The Wildcats took down Benedictine, 42-6. St. Ignatius will host St. Edward on Friday.

Previous rank: 17

The Tarblooders beat John Hay, 46-0. Glenville will host East Tech on Friday.

Previous rank: 19

The Panthers recorded a 45-7 win over Westerville Central. North will host Central Crossing on Friday.

Previous rank: 20

The Grizzlies beat Medina, 42-7. Wadsworth will face Stow-Munroe Falls this weekend.

Previous rank: 21

The Rams pulled off an impressive 17-10 overtime win over Cathedral (IN). T-M will host Dunbar on Friday.

Previous rank: 22

The Braves defeated Ridgewood, 21-7. Indian Valley will host Tuscarawas Valley on Friday.

Previous rank: 24

The Explorers finished their matchup against North Royalton with a 34-25 win. Nordonia will go up against Solon on Friday.

Previous rank: 25

The Stallions re-entered the rankings following a 37-14 win over Wheelersburg. Steubenville takes on Ursuline this weekend.

Previous rank: None

Dropped out: St. Francis DeSales (4-2).