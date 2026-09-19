Ohio High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 18
The 2026 Ohio high school football season continued on Friday, September 18, with another massive slate of action, and High School On SI has a full list of final scores from around the Buckeye State.
Here are the final Ohio high school football scores from Friday, September 18, 2026.
Ohio High School Football Final Scores - September 18
Ada 42, Perry 6
Alliance 41, Minerva 10
Anderson 49, Kings 33
Anthony Wayne 35, Bowling Green 0
Arcadia 17, Van Buren 14
Arcanum 45, Preble Shawnee 14
Archbishop Hoban 19, Cardinal Gibbons 14
Archbishop Moeller 30, St. Xavier 15
Archbold 54, Evergreen 0
Athens 50, Vinton County 12
Austintown-Fitch 77, Butler 6
Avon 58, Olmsted Falls 33
Avon Lake 31, Steele 7
Batavia 24, Bethel-Tate 20
Bath 49, Kenton 48
Bellaire 42, Cambridge 21
Bellbrook 10, Archbishop Alter 7
Belpre 46, Green 14
Benedictine 6, Lake Catholic 0
Benjamin Logan 14, Tecumseh 6
Berea-Midpark 40, Midview 26
Berkshire 28, Crestwood 21
Berne Union 55, Millersport 0
Bexley 42, Whetstone 0
Big Walnut 45, Westerville South 14
Bishop Fenwick 28, Mt. Healthy 0
Bishop Hartley 28, Buckeye Valley 21
Bishop Ready 29, Roger Bacon 13
Bishop Watterson 50, Harvest Prep 6
Bloom-Carroll 30, Fairfield Union 13
Bluffton 49, Jefferson 7
Brecksville-Broadview Heights 20, Kenston 0
Brookville 48, Madison 20
Brunswick 31, Shaker Heights 14
Brush 33, Richmond Heights 0
Bucyrus 41, Buckeye Central 14
Canfield 28, East 27
Canton Central Catholic 31, Firelands 28
Carey 16, Colonel Crawford 0
Carlisle 38, Franklin 14
Catholic Central 20, Buckeye Local 8
CCPA 38, Meadowdale 14
Celina 28, Shawnee 13
Centerburg 48, Northmor 28
Central Catholic 45, St. John's Jesuit 14
Chagrin Falls 35, Rootstown 28
Chesapeake 27, Notre Dame 0
Chillicothe 62, Wilmington 33
Chippewa 7, Rittman 6
Circleville 28, McClain 21
Claymont 42, Marietta 0
Clear Fork 42, Pleasant 0
Clermont Northeastern 50, Cincinnati Country Day 19
Cleveland Heights 41, Lorain 13
Cloverleaf 57, Springfield 0
Columbia 49, Black River 14
Columbian 35, Huron 14
Columbus Academy 28, Worthington Christian 7
Columbus Grove 56, Spencerville 0
Conotton Valley 48, Madonna 12
Copley 35, Revere 10
Cuyahoga Heights 35, Fairview 21
CVCA 28, Boardman 7
Dalton 36, Northwestern 6
Danbury 36, Holgate 14
Danville 43, Mt. Gilead 13
Dawson-Bryant 40, Portsmouth 34
Deer Park 54, Finneytown 0
Delta 70, Swanton 0
East 70, Northland 0
East Liverpool 41, St. Clairsville 21
East Palestine 36, Southern 12
Eastern 28, Southern 7
Eastern 28, Warren 21
Eastwood 55, Fostoria 7
Edgewood 35, Lakeside 20
Edgewood 38, Chaminade Julienne Catholic 22
Edison 36, Weir 6
Edison 42, Norwalk 0
Elder 31, St. Xavier 0
Elmwood 39, Arlington 14
Elyria Catholic 42, St. Vincent-St. Mary 14
Fairbanks 22, Southeastern Local 0
Fairfield 42, Sycamore 19
Fairland 26, Gallia Academy 8
Fairview 42, Ayersville 13
Fisher Catholic 45, Bishop Rosecrans 13
Fort Frye 53, Grandview Heights 23
Fort Loramie 34, Crestview 0
Garfield 53, Champion 0
Geneva 21, Jefferson Area 14
Genoa Area 56, Maumee 17
Gilmour Academy 40, John Hay 0
Girard 41, Garaway 35
Glenville 50, Rhodes 6
Goshen 47, Blanchester 14
Graham Local 10, London 7
Grove City 42, Dublin Coffman 35
Grove City Christian 38, Miller 0
Groveport-Madison 27, Lancaster 14
Hamilton Township 26, Amanda-Clearcreek 6
Hardin Northern 28, Cory-Rawson 14
Harrison 28, Ross 7
Highland 47, Medina 0
Hilliard Bradley 49, Thomas Worthington 14
Hilliard Davidson 33, Central Crossing 10
Hoover 27, Louisville 18
Hopewell-Loudon 48, Wynford 14
Howland 27, Carrollton 7
Hughes 56, Clark Montessori 20
Huntington 48, Piketon 34
Independence 30, Trinity 6
Indian Creek 15, Brooke 6
Indian Hill 48, Mariemont 7
Indian Lake 40, Bellefontaine 0
Indian Valley 41, Steubenville 13
Ironton 38, Jackson 7
Jackson 16, Green 10
John Adams 60, John F. Kennedy 6
John Glenn 31, Meadowbrook 0
John Marshall 35, Hedgesville 6
Jonathan Alder 35, Shawnee 0
Kenton Ridge 49, Northwestern 7
Keystone 56, Brookside 24
Kirtland 48, Conneaut 0
La Salle 27, Badin 14
LaBrae 28, Newton Falls 13
Lake 37, GlenOak 7
Lakewood 28, Buckeye 21
Lakota East 37, Hamilton 13
Lebanon 36, Little Miami 35
Leipsic 39, Pandora-Gilboa 0
Lexington 44, Wooster 30
Liberty 28, Brookfield 8
Liberty Center 61, Bryan 6
Licking Heights 26, Northridge 21
Licking Valley 28, Johnstown-Monroe 13
Lima Central Catholic 55, Allen East 14
Lincoln 10, Hilliard Darby 7
Logan Elm 33, Liberty Union 14
Loudonville 26, East Knox 14
Lowellville 30, Memorial 20
Lucas 34, Calvert 14
Lutheran East 26, Warrensville Heights 16
Lutheran West 16, Harvey 14
Madison Plains 48, Northeastern 7
Magnolia 36, Bridgeport 28
Manchester 46, Vanlue 24
Manchester 56, Coventry 0
Maple Heights 50, Firestone 10
Margaretta 41, Aquinas 6
Marion Harding 26, River Valley 8
Marion Local 41, Anna 14
Martins Ferry 49, Harrison Central 0
Mathews 32, Leetonia 28
Mayfield 35, Barberton 3
Maysville 20, Crooksville 19
McComb 49, Riverdale 0
McDonald 38, Western Reserve 8
McKinley 14, Lakeview 11
McKinley 32, Perry 0
McKinley 42, Plymouth 37
Mechanicsburg 41, Greeneview 7
Meigs 49, River Valley 6
Mentor 35, Riverside 14
Miami East 33, Bethel 0
Miami Trace 42, Western Brown 21
Miamisburg 35, Beavercreek 20
Middletown 28, Colerain 7
Mineral Ridge 45, Jackson-Milton 7
Minford 21, Northwest 0
Minster 24, Coldwater 21
Mogadore 49, North 0
Mohawk 41, Upper Sandusky 7
Monroe 55, Clinton-Massie 34
Monroeville 35, New London 6
Montpelier 34, Summerfield 0
Mt. Vernon 28, Newark Catholic 21
Napoleon 25, Northview 17
National Trail 33, Dixie 0
Nelsonville-York 18, Waterford 12
New Albany 42, Dublin Jerome 29
New Bremen 55, St. John's 7
New Lexington 46, Coshocton 12
New Philadelphia 35, Mansfield Senior 0
New Richmond 28, Purcell Marian 14
Newark 59, Logan 33
Newcomerstown 42, Caldwell 0
Nordonia 23, Hudson 9
North 22, Chardon 21
North Baltimore 46, Elgin 36
North College Hill 54, Western Hills 0
North Olmsted 35, Westlake 25
North Ridgeville 42, Elyria 12
Northridge 28, Milton-Union 13
Northwest 24, Canton South 7
Northwood 35, Bowsher 13
Norton 38, Tallmadge 7
Norwayne 42, Waynedale 13
Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 42, Bedford 12
Oak Hills 28, Mason 21
Oakwood 56, Waynesville 28
Olentangy Berlin 24, Westerville Central 14
Olentangy Liberty 17, Olentangy 14
Ontario 46, Galion 28
Orrville 25, Fairless 20
Otsego 60, Oak Harbor 0
Ottawa-Glandorf 23, Elida 6
Padua Franciscan 41, Garfield 6
Parkersburg 21, Parkersburg South 10
Patrick Henry 33, Wauseon 6
Paulding 42, Wayne Trace 20
Perkins 10, Bellevue 3
Perry 62, Hawken 0
Perrysburg 55, Southview 7
Pickerington Central 24, Canal Winchester 21
Pickerington North 51, Olentangy Orange 7
Piqua 19, West Carrollton 7
Poland Seminary 35, Hubbard 24
Port Clinton 24, Clyde 10
Portsmouth West 28, Waverly 0
Princeton 27, Lakota West 24
Reynoldsburg 34, Teays Valley 28
Ridgewood 56, Buckeye Trail 0
Ripley 54, Point Pleasant 29
River 25, Cameron 20
Riverside 27, Covington 17
Rocky River 48, Valley Forge 7
Ross 37, Findlay 28
Rossford 57, Lake 56
Salem 33, Beaver Local 27
Sandy Valley 36, Malvern 6
Seneca East 29, Willard 14
Shadyside 22, Strasburg-Franklin 19
Shelby 47, Highland 6
Shenandoah 43, Trimble 20
Sheridan 72, River View 0
Smithville 28, Hillsdale 14
Solon 24, Stow-Munroe Falls 21
South 30, Madison 7
South Central 15, Crestview 7
South Gallia 34, Oak Hill 8
South Range 56, Struthers 6
Southeast 27, Crestview 21
Southeastern 20, Paint Valley 15
Springboro 38, Northmont 14
Springfield 29, Centerville 12
Springfield 47, Waterloo 14
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 35, Norwood 0
St. Francis DeSales 27, River Rouge 14
St. Henry 54, Parkway 0
St. Ignatius 60, John Marshall 0
St. Mary Central Catholic 49, Windham 12
Streetsboro 41, Roosevelt 24
Strongsville 35, Euclid 7
Summit Country Day 47, Miami Valley Christian Academy 7
Symmes Valley 48, Fairfield Christian Academy 7
Talawanda 42, Carroll 0
Tippecanoe 42, Butler 0
Toronto 28, Oak Glen 7
Tri-County North 44, Bradford 7
Tri-Village 29, Ansonia 22
Triway 51, Tuslaw 0
Trotwood-Madison 72, Taft 0
Troy 31, Fairborn 13
Tucker County 22, Clay-Battelle 14
Turpin 42, Loveland 21
Tuscarawas Central Catholic 48, Federal Hocking 14
Tuscarawas Valley 30, East Canton 20
Twin Valley South 12, Mississinawa Valley 6
Tyler 44, Buffalo 7
Unioto 43, Westfall 7
United 55, David Anderson 7
University 66, Wheeling Park 0
Upper Arlington 28, Marysville 0
Urbana 34, North Union 33
Ursuline 40, Harding 7
Valley Christian 23, Wellsville 7
Valley View 49, Eaton 7
Van Wert 61, Defiance 28
Vermilion 39, Sandusky 26
Versailles 28, Fort Recovery 21
Villa Angela-St. Joseph 20, Garfield Heights 14
Wadsworth 38, North Royalton 0
Wapakoneta 49, Memorial 21
Washington 23, St. Edward 21
Wayne 41, Fairmont 35
Waynesfield-Goshen 27, Upper Scioto Valley 16
West Branch 42, Marlington 0
West Clermont 43, Milford 41
West Geauga 35, Orange 14
West Holmes 42, Madison Comprehensive 7
West Jefferson 28, Washington 14
West Liberty-Salem 47, Greenon 13
West Muskingum 42, Philo 21
Western Reserve 53, St. Paul 14
Westerville North 15, Hayes 7
Westland 54, East Tech 34
Wheelersburg 42, Valley 0
Whiteford 70, North Central 22
Whitmer 57, Springfield 14
Wickliffe 50, Beachwood 14
Williamsburg 49, Hillsboro 14
Winton Woods 54, Walnut Hills 0
Woodmore 34, Columbiana 7
Woodridge 49, Ravenna 0
Worthington Kilbourne 49, Dublin Scioto 20
Wyoming 21, Taylor 13
Xenia 54, Sidney 20
Zane Trace 41, Adena 0
Zanesville 51, Utica 32
Scores Not Yet Reported
Start vs. Waite
Stebbins vs. Greenville
Ridgemont vs. Ridgedale
Reading vs. Madeira
Fayetteville-Perry vs. East
St. Francis de Sales vs. St. Mary's Prep
Northwest vs. Canton South
Tinora vs. Hicksville
KIPP Columbus vs. Whitehall-Yearling
Ottawa Hills vs. Toledo Christian
South Point vs. Rock Hill
Woodward vs. Northwest
Ellet vs. Shaw
Withrow vs. Archbishop McNicholas
Clay vs. Liberty-Benton
Antwerp vs. Edgerton
Wellington vs. Clearview
Watkins Memorial vs. W
Granville vs. Lakewood
New Miami vs. Dayton Christian
Twinsburg vs. Aurora
Franklin Heights vs. St. Charles
Erie-Mason vs. Edon
Rogers vs. Lima Senior
Normandy vs. Bay
Cardington-Lincoln vs. Fredericktown
Alexander vs. Wellston
Cedarville vs. Triad
Dunbar vs. Belmont
Morgan vs. Tri-Valley
North Oakland vs. Gibsonburg
Holy Name vs. Cleveland Central Catholic
View our full Ohio high school football scoreboard.
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Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.