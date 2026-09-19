Ohio High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 18

The 2026 Ohio high school football season continued on Friday, September 18, with another massive slate of action, and High School On SI has a full list of final scores from around the Buckeye State.

Here are the final Ohio high school football scores from Friday, September 18, 2026.

Ohio High School Football Final Scores - September 18

Ada 42, Perry 6

Alliance 41, Minerva 10

Anderson 49, Kings 33

Anthony Wayne 35, Bowling Green 0

Arcadia 17, Van Buren 14

Arcanum 45, Preble Shawnee 14

Archbishop Hoban 19, Cardinal Gibbons 14

Archbishop Moeller 30, St. Xavier 15

Archbold 54, Evergreen 0

Athens 50, Vinton County 12

Austintown-Fitch 77, Butler 6

Avon 58, Olmsted Falls 33

Avon Lake 31, Steele 7

Batavia 24, Bethel-Tate 20

Bath 49, Kenton 48

Bellaire 42, Cambridge 21

Bellbrook 10, Archbishop Alter 7

Belpre 46, Green 14

Benedictine 6, Lake Catholic 0

Benjamin Logan 14, Tecumseh 6

Berea-Midpark 40, Midview 26

Berkshire 28, Crestwood 21

Berne Union 55, Millersport 0

Bexley 42, Whetstone 0

Big Walnut 45, Westerville South 14

Bishop Fenwick 28, Mt. Healthy 0

Bishop Hartley 28, Buckeye Valley 21

Bishop Ready 29, Roger Bacon 13

Bishop Watterson 50, Harvest Prep 6

Bloom-Carroll 30, Fairfield Union 13

Bluffton 49, Jefferson 7

Brecksville-Broadview Heights 20, Kenston 0

Brookville 48, Madison 20

Brunswick 31, Shaker Heights 14

Brush 33, Richmond Heights 0

Bucyrus 41, Buckeye Central 14

Canfield 28, East 27

Canton Central Catholic 31, Firelands 28

Carey 16, Colonel Crawford 0

Carlisle 38, Franklin 14

Catholic Central 20, Buckeye Local 8

CCPA 38, Meadowdale 14

Celina 28, Shawnee 13

Centerburg 48, Northmor 28

Central Catholic 45, St. John's Jesuit 14

Chagrin Falls 35, Rootstown 28

Chesapeake 27, Notre Dame 0

Chillicothe 62, Wilmington 33

Chippewa 7, Rittman 6

Circleville 28, McClain 21

Claymont 42, Marietta 0

Clear Fork 42, Pleasant 0

Clermont Northeastern 50, Cincinnati Country Day 19

Cleveland Heights 41, Lorain 13

Cloverleaf 57, Springfield 0

Columbia 49, Black River 14

Columbian 35, Huron 14

Columbus Academy 28, Worthington Christian 7

Columbus Grove 56, Spencerville 0

Conotton Valley 48, Madonna 12

Copley 35, Revere 10

Cuyahoga Heights 35, Fairview 21

CVCA 28, Boardman 7

Dalton 36, Northwestern 6

Danbury 36, Holgate 14

Danville 43, Mt. Gilead 13

Dawson-Bryant 40, Portsmouth 34

Deer Park 54, Finneytown 0

Delta 70, Swanton 0

East 70, Northland 0

East Liverpool 41, St. Clairsville 21

East Palestine 36, Southern 12

Eastern 28, Southern 7

Eastern 28, Warren 21

Eastwood 55, Fostoria 7

Edgewood 35, Lakeside 20

Edgewood 38, Chaminade Julienne Catholic 22

Edison 36, Weir 6

Edison 42, Norwalk 0

Elder 31, St. Xavier 0

Elmwood 39, Arlington 14

Elyria Catholic 42, St. Vincent-St. Mary 14

Fairbanks 22, Southeastern Local 0

Fairfield 42, Sycamore 19

Fairland 26, Gallia Academy 8

Fairview 42, Ayersville 13

Fisher Catholic 45, Bishop Rosecrans 13

Fort Frye 53, Grandview Heights 23

Fort Loramie 34, Crestview 0

Garfield 53, Champion 0

Geneva 21, Jefferson Area 14

Genoa Area 56, Maumee 17

Gilmour Academy 40, John Hay 0

Girard 41, Garaway 35

Glenville 50, Rhodes 6

Goshen 47, Blanchester 14

Graham Local 10, London 7

Grove City 42, Dublin Coffman 35

Grove City Christian 38, Miller 0

Groveport-Madison 27, Lancaster 14

Hamilton Township 26, Amanda-Clearcreek 6

Hardin Northern 28, Cory-Rawson 14

Harrison 28, Ross 7

Highland 47, Medina 0

Hilliard Bradley 49, Thomas Worthington 14

Hilliard Davidson 33, Central Crossing 10

Hoover 27, Louisville 18

Hopewell-Loudon 48, Wynford 14

Howland 27, Carrollton 7

Hughes 56, Clark Montessori 20

Huntington 48, Piketon 34

Independence 30, Trinity 6

Indian Creek 15, Brooke 6

Indian Hill 48, Mariemont 7

Indian Lake 40, Bellefontaine 0

Indian Valley 41, Steubenville 13

Ironton 38, Jackson 7

Jackson 16, Green 10

John Adams 60, John F. Kennedy 6

John Glenn 31, Meadowbrook 0

John Marshall 35, Hedgesville 6

Jonathan Alder 35, Shawnee 0

Kenton Ridge 49, Northwestern 7

Keystone 56, Brookside 24

Kirtland 48, Conneaut 0

La Salle 27, Badin 14

LaBrae 28, Newton Falls 13

Lake 37, GlenOak 7

Lakewood 28, Buckeye 21

Lakota East 37, Hamilton 13

Lebanon 36, Little Miami 35

Leipsic 39, Pandora-Gilboa 0

Lexington 44, Wooster 30

Liberty 28, Brookfield 8

Liberty Center 61, Bryan 6

Licking Heights 26, Northridge 21

Licking Valley 28, Johnstown-Monroe 13

Lima Central Catholic 55, Allen East 14

Lincoln 10, Hilliard Darby 7

Logan Elm 33, Liberty Union 14

Loudonville 26, East Knox 14

Lowellville 30, Memorial 20

Lucas 34, Calvert 14

Lutheran East 26, Warrensville Heights 16

Lutheran West 16, Harvey 14

Madison Plains 48, Northeastern 7

Magnolia 36, Bridgeport 28

Manchester 46, Vanlue 24

Manchester 56, Coventry 0

Maple Heights 50, Firestone 10

Margaretta 41, Aquinas 6

Marion Harding 26, River Valley 8

Marion Local 41, Anna 14

Martins Ferry 49, Harrison Central 0

Mathews 32, Leetonia 28

Mayfield 35, Barberton 3

Maysville 20, Crooksville 19

McComb 49, Riverdale 0

McDonald 38, Western Reserve 8

McKinley 14, Lakeview 11

McKinley 32, Perry 0

McKinley 42, Plymouth 37

Mechanicsburg 41, Greeneview 7

Meigs 49, River Valley 6

Mentor 35, Riverside 14

Miami East 33, Bethel 0

Miami Trace 42, Western Brown 21

Miamisburg 35, Beavercreek 20

Middletown 28, Colerain 7

Mineral Ridge 45, Jackson-Milton 7

Minford 21, Northwest 0

Minster 24, Coldwater 21

Mogadore 49, North 0

Mohawk 41, Upper Sandusky 7

Monroe 55, Clinton-Massie 34

Monroeville 35, New London 6

Montpelier 34, Summerfield 0

Mt. Vernon 28, Newark Catholic 21

Napoleon 25, Northview 17

National Trail 33, Dixie 0

Nelsonville-York 18, Waterford 12

New Albany 42, Dublin Jerome 29

New Bremen 55, St. John's 7

New Lexington 46, Coshocton 12

New Philadelphia 35, Mansfield Senior 0

New Richmond 28, Purcell Marian 14

Newark 59, Logan 33

Newcomerstown 42, Caldwell 0

Nordonia 23, Hudson 9

North 22, Chardon 21

North Baltimore 46, Elgin 36

North College Hill 54, Western Hills 0

North Olmsted 35, Westlake 25

North Ridgeville 42, Elyria 12

Northridge 28, Milton-Union 13

Northwest 24, Canton South 7

Northwood 35, Bowsher 13

Norton 38, Tallmadge 7

Norwayne 42, Waynedale 13

Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 42, Bedford 12

Oak Hills 28, Mason 21

Oakwood 56, Waynesville 28

Olentangy Berlin 24, Westerville Central 14

Olentangy Liberty 17, Olentangy 14

Ontario 46, Galion 28

Orrville 25, Fairless 20

Otsego 60, Oak Harbor 0

Ottawa-Glandorf 23, Elida 6

Padua Franciscan 41, Garfield 6

Parkersburg 21, Parkersburg South 10

Patrick Henry 33, Wauseon 6

Paulding 42, Wayne Trace 20

Perkins 10, Bellevue 3

Perry 62, Hawken 0

Perrysburg 55, Southview 7

Pickerington Central 24, Canal Winchester 21

Pickerington North 51, Olentangy Orange 7

Piqua 19, West Carrollton 7

Poland Seminary 35, Hubbard 24

Port Clinton 24, Clyde 10

Portsmouth West 28, Waverly 0

Princeton 27, Lakota West 24

Reynoldsburg 34, Teays Valley 28

Ridgewood 56, Buckeye Trail 0

Ripley 54, Point Pleasant 29

River 25, Cameron 20

Riverside 27, Covington 17

Rocky River 48, Valley Forge 7

Ross 37, Findlay 28

Rossford 57, Lake 56

Salem 33, Beaver Local 27

Sandy Valley 36, Malvern 6

Seneca East 29, Willard 14

Shadyside 22, Strasburg-Franklin 19

Shelby 47, Highland 6

Shenandoah 43, Trimble 20

Sheridan 72, River View 0

Smithville 28, Hillsdale 14

Solon 24, Stow-Munroe Falls 21

South 30, Madison 7

South Central 15, Crestview 7

South Gallia 34, Oak Hill 8

South Range 56, Struthers 6

Southeast 27, Crestview 21

Southeastern 20, Paint Valley 15

Springboro 38, Northmont 14

Springfield 29, Centerville 12

Springfield 47, Waterloo 14

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 35, Norwood 0

St. Francis DeSales 27, River Rouge 14

St. Henry 54, Parkway 0

St. Ignatius 60, John Marshall 0

St. Mary Central Catholic 49, Windham 12

Streetsboro 41, Roosevelt 24

Strongsville 35, Euclid 7

Summit Country Day 47, Miami Valley Christian Academy 7

Symmes Valley 48, Fairfield Christian Academy 7

Talawanda 42, Carroll 0

Tippecanoe 42, Butler 0

Toronto 28, Oak Glen 7

Tri-County North 44, Bradford 7

Tri-Village 29, Ansonia 22

Triway 51, Tuslaw 0

Trotwood-Madison 72, Taft 0

Troy 31, Fairborn 13

Tucker County 22, Clay-Battelle 14

Turpin 42, Loveland 21

Tuscarawas Central Catholic 48, Federal Hocking 14

Tuscarawas Valley 30, East Canton 20

Twin Valley South 12, Mississinawa Valley 6

Tyler 44, Buffalo 7

Unioto 43, Westfall 7

United 55, David Anderson 7

University 66, Wheeling Park 0

Upper Arlington 28, Marysville 0

Urbana 34, North Union 33

Ursuline 40, Harding 7

Valley Christian 23, Wellsville 7

Valley View 49, Eaton 7

Van Wert 61, Defiance 28

Vermilion 39, Sandusky 26

Versailles 28, Fort Recovery 21

Villa Angela-St. Joseph 20, Garfield Heights 14

Wadsworth 38, North Royalton 0

Wapakoneta 49, Memorial 21

Washington 23, St. Edward 21

Wayne 41, Fairmont 35

Waynesfield-Goshen 27, Upper Scioto Valley 16

West Branch 42, Marlington 0

West Clermont 43, Milford 41

West Geauga 35, Orange 14

West Holmes 42, Madison Comprehensive 7

West Jefferson 28, Washington 14

West Liberty-Salem 47, Greenon 13

West Muskingum 42, Philo 21

Western Reserve 53, St. Paul 14

Westerville North 15, Hayes 7

Westland 54, East Tech 34

Wheelersburg 42, Valley 0

Whiteford 70, North Central 22

Whitmer 57, Springfield 14

Wickliffe 50, Beachwood 14

Williamsburg 49, Hillsboro 14

Winton Woods 54, Walnut Hills 0

Woodmore 34, Columbiana 7

Woodridge 49, Ravenna 0

Worthington Kilbourne 49, Dublin Scioto 20

Wyoming 21, Taylor 13

Xenia 54, Sidney 20

Zane Trace 41, Adena 0

Zanesville 51, Utica 32

Scores Not Yet Reported

Start vs. Waite

Stebbins vs. Greenville

Ridgemont vs. Ridgedale

Reading vs. Madeira

Fayetteville-Perry vs. East

St. Francis de Sales vs. St. Mary's Prep

Northwest vs. Canton South

Tinora vs. Hicksville

KIPP Columbus vs. Whitehall-Yearling

Ottawa Hills vs. Toledo Christian

South Point vs. Rock Hill

Woodward vs. Northwest

Ellet vs. Shaw

Withrow vs. Archbishop McNicholas

Clay vs. Liberty-Benton

Antwerp vs. Edgerton

Wellington vs. Clearview

Watkins Memorial vs. W

Granville vs. Lakewood

New Miami vs. Dayton Christian

Twinsburg vs. Aurora

Franklin Heights vs. St. Charles

Erie-Mason vs. Edon

Rogers vs. Lima Senior

Normandy vs. Bay

Cardington-Lincoln vs. Fredericktown

Alexander vs. Wellston

Cedarville vs. Triad

Dunbar vs. Belmont

Morgan vs. Tri-Valley

North Oakland vs. Gibsonburg

Holy Name vs. Cleveland Central Catholic

View our full Ohio high school football scoreboard.