Ohio High School Football Star Rushes for School-Record 370 Yards, Accounts for 6 TDs

Dawaun Moody didn't just have another big football game Friday night. The Liberty High School senior delivered a performance that put him ahead of one of the most accomplished players in program history.

Moody rushed for a school-record 370 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries as Liberty defeated Campbell Memorial 54-34 to remain undefeated.

And his impact wasn't limited to running the football.

Moody also completed 2 of 3 passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns, giving him 432 total yards and six touchdowns accounted for in the victory.

According to YSN Live's report on Moody's record-setting performance, his 370 rushing yards broke Liberty's previous single-game record of 321, established by Lynn Bowden Jr. in 2012.

That's notable company.

Bowden became one of Ohio's most dynamic high school football players before starring at Kentucky, where his versatility made him one of college football's most unusual offensive weapons.

He won the Paul Hornung Award as the nation's most versatile player in 2019 after producing 1,468 rushing yards, 403 passing yards and 348 receiving yards during a season in which Kentucky eventually turned to him as its starting quarterback.

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Bowden in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

More than a decade after Bowden established Liberty's rushing record, Moody finally surpassed it.

Moody Averaged More Than 20 Yards Per Carry

Moody didn't need a massive workload to get there.

His 370 yards came on only 18 attempts, an average of 20.6 yards per carry.

According to YSN Live, Moody scored on runs of 65, 5, 80 and 53 yards. His two touchdown passes covered 30 and 32 yards.

That means four of the six touchdowns Moody accounted for came on plays of at least 30 yards.

The record-breaking night also continued what has already been a huge senior season.

Moody entered Friday averaging 244 rushing yards per game and had surpassed 1,200 rushing yards through Liberty's first five games, according to YSN Live.

Adding Friday's 370-yard performance pushes him well beyond 1,500 rushing yards through six games.

Liberty Remains Unbeaten

Moody's performance also helped Liberty preserve its perfect start.

The Leopards improved to 6-0 with the victory and have emerged as one of Ohio's notable unbeaten teams through the first half of the regular season.

Campbell Memorial managed to put 34 points on the board Friday, but it wasn't enough to keep pace with Moody and the Liberty offense.

For Moody, the night added a significant accomplishment to an already productive season.

A Liberty rushing record that had belonged to a future SEC star and NFL Draft pick for 14 years now belongs to him.

And he didn't merely edge past it.

Moody surpassed Bowden's previous mark by 49 yards, accounted for six touchdowns and helped Liberty remain undefeated in the process.