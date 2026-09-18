PITTSBURGH – David Kessler took the snap with Brashear's comeback hanging on one final play.

The Bulls had trailed Perry Traditional by 18 points at halftime Thursday night at Cupples Stadium. Now, with 33 seconds remaining, Kessler had just scored on a 3-yard touchdown run to tie the football game. Brashear needed 2 more yards to take the lead.

The 5-foot-10, 215-pound quarterback got them.

Kessler followed his touchdown with the go-ahead 2-point conversion, completing Brashear's comeback from an 18-0 halftime deficit for a 26-24 victory in the City League opener.

The opening Kessler needed wasn't an accident.

“My O-linemen put in the work this week,” Kessler said. “The first two games, we were on their butts about blocking the right person. We ran the same play and they blocked the right person the same exact way. Every time it was full force. All gas, no breaks.”

The victory evened Brashear's record at 2-2 and gave the Bulls a 1-0 start in City League play. It also added another chapter to an old rivalry which Moore remembers from his own playing days.

An old newspaper article still hangs in the Brashear coaches' office commemorating the Bulls' victory over Perry in the 2006 City League semifinals, a win that ended the Commodores' run of six consecutive city championships.

“This is a big game for us,” Moore said. “Brashear and Perry carries a lot of history. We snapped their six-year title streak when I was a player. That was two, three head coaches ago. For our kids, they knew how big that game was and the kids’ emotions got high and they had to settle them down.”

Perry Traditional Academy defensive back Chaz Jackson, left, wrestles the ball away from Brashear receiver Gerard Williams during the first half Thursday night at Cupples Stadium. | Josh Rizzo

Perry Builds an 18-0 Halftime Lead

Brashear spent much of the first half hurting itself. The Bulls committed nearly a dozen penalties, repeatedly putting themselves behind the chains, and Kessler was intercepted by Keeten Sutten inside the Perry 5-yard line on one of Brashear's best scoring opportunities.

The Bulls went to halftime scoreless with only 77 yards of offense.

“We knew we could come back as a team,” Kessler said. “We couldn’t let adversity beat us.”

The Bulls didn’t score in the first half and were limited to 77 yards of offense.

“We had to focus on our assignments and do what we were supposed to do,” Moore said. “We were undisciplined in the first half.”

Perry's Keeten Sutten hauls in a 30-yard pass in front of Brashear's Julian Dixon Thursday night at Cupples Stadium. | Josh Rizzo

Perry Strikes With Big Plays

Perry quarterback Chaz Jackson converted a third-and-14 on the Commodores' opening possession with a 30-yard completion to Keeten Sutten, then found Sutten for a 26-yard touchdown later in the drive.

Jackson struck again before halftime, breaking a 97-yard touchdown run that helped send Perry into the locker room with an 18-0 lead. He also contributed defensively, wrestling the ball away from Brashear receiver Gerard Williams for a third-quarter interception.

“That’s something the young man can do on a regular basis,” Perry coach Stephen Hale said. “It’s about whether or not he has the confidence. Sometimes, he second guesses himself. When he goes out and decides to make a play, he makes good plays.”

Perry (0-3, 0-1) also added a 45-yard touchdown run from Jaiden Washington during the first half.

Brashear quarterback David Kessler attempts to muscle his way past Perry defensive back Te'Ron Lewis Thursday night at Cupples Stadium. | Brashear Perry City League

Brashear Turns to Kessler

Brashear leaned heavily on its running game after halftime, repeatedly putting the 215-pound Kessler behind its offensive line. Perry was also dealing with players coming in and out of the game because of cramping.

“We had a lot of cramps going on,” Hale said. “We have to hydrate better and get in better shape so it doesn’t happen.”

Moore anticipated that Kessler’s running could wear Perry down. Kessler finished with more than 100 yards on the ground and scored three rushing touchdowns. He also threw a touchdown pass to Joey Bell.

“It's football,” Moore said. “The game doesn't change. After a while, the defense starts to wear down. When you have a 215-pound bowling ball coming downhill, it gets harder as the game goes on.”

Kessler finished with more than 100 rushing yards and three touchdowns and also threw a touchdown pass to Joey Bell.

Brashear Completes the Comeback

After trailing by 18 at the half, Brashear cut the lead to 18-12 with two scores, including a touchdown run by Kessler. However, Perry responded with a 72-yard touchdown run by De’onte Herring to stretch the lead back out to 12.

Kessler then connected with Joey Bell for a touchdown to pull Brashear within 24-18. After forcing a Perry punt, the Bulls took over with about 3:30 remaining and a chance to complete the comeback.

“We felt like we were in full control and felt we had time,” Moore said.

Kessler and the Bulls drove down the field, and the senior quarterback scored on a 3-yard run with 33 seconds remaining to tie the game at 24.

Brashear kept its offense on the field for the 2-point conversion.

Moore said there wasn't much debate about who would get the ball.

“When we score to take the lead, we are keeping the ball in No. 1’s hands,” Moore said.

Kessler delivered again, running in the conversion to give Brashear its first lead of the night, 26-24.

Perry coach Stephen Hale was pleased with his team's effort but disappointed the Commodores couldn't finish the game.

“We got complacent and we didn’t finish the deal,” Hale said. “We have to grow a little bit. We have a lot of freshmen and sophomores and we don’t know how to win just yet.”

For Brashear, an 18-point halftime deficit had become a two-point City League victory — with the ball in Kessler's hands for the final two points.

- Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com| @J_oshrizzo